Berry Global to Expand its North American Foodservice Packaging Operations

The clear design fills an increasing demand for a cup that showcases a premium brand image and beverage appeal and improves restaurant operation efficiencies while offering a more sustainable packaging option.

Foodservice brand owners are steadily increasing their forecasted volumes with Berry production for access to the company’s 30-plus active patents across clear cups and lids. In addition, customized plastic cup and lid brand owner solutions are a rapidly increasing market trend, pulling volume from alternative substrates since 2017. As a result, Berry has demonstrated its market leadership, outpacing market trends growing its sales by a forecasted 60%.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Polypropylene is viewed as one of the most sustainable and environmentally responsible transparent substrates available in the market today; it offers lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced energy and water usage in comparison to PET. Berry’s increased capacity will produce clear cups and clear lids made of polypropylene (#5 PP) that can be recycled into new packaging or one of the many other end markets for PP. Polypropylene cups and containers are the third most curbside-recycled plastic by consumers, according to the 2019 U.S. Post-Consumer Plastic Recycling Data Dashboard.

“Foodservice brands are moving to meet their own sustainability goals, and polypropylene provides one of the lowest impact substrate options to help them get there,” said Bill Norman, president, Berry Global Consumer Packaging North America. “With Berry’s long record of innovation in foodservice packaging and this expanded capacity, we will deliver on the need to bring greater circularity to the disposable beverage cup market.”



