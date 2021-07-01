Compact Dual Lane 90° Case and Product Rotation

Multi-Conveyor's stainless steel, wash down system is only 5 ft long end-to-end.

The belt on the left will run significantly faster than the belt to the right, causing the case to turn. This video has been slowed down to capture the rotation process motion. The first single belt is running faster to provide an adequate gap between products to ensure turning without products colliding.

Conversely, we’ve sped up the belt on the left as you will also see in the video, beyond this application's designated line speed, to show that you are not limited to only 90-degree rotation.

When we dial back the faster belt, the left lane can be adjusted to run at the same speed as the belt to the right when product turns are not required or straight line conveyance is preferred.

This particular system called for a visual alarm horn and beacon stack, along with push button controls for operator interface, E-Stop, Reset, Start and Stop.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.







