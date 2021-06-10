Danielle Diehlmann Named Vice President, Communications for the Flexible Packaging Association

Danielle A. Diehlmann, “Dani,” was named Vice President, Communications for the FPA effective July 1, 2021.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Flexible Packaging Association
Jun 10th, 2021
Dani

In Dani’s 20 years with FPA she has served as an administrative assistant, database administrator, membership coordinator, events and meetings director, and most recently director of communications. “This is a well-deserved promotion for someone who has worked their way up through the ranks of the Association and is highly respected by me, our staff, and most importantly our membership,” said Alison A. Keane, President & CEO of FPA. “As the primary liaison with our media partners, academic institutions, and consultants, Dani can always be counted on for her professionalism.” New duties under her title will be the addition of business and economic research to her portfolio, which already includes market research.

Janell Fisher, Senior Account Manager, The YGS Group, stated that she “cannot think of a better VP of Communications at the Flexible Packaging Association than Dani Diehlmann. She is an account manager’s dream. Not only can I always count on her to respond promptly to a request, but she also has a keen eye for editing, and never misses a deadline. Her knowledge about the industry and FPA’s members shines through in everything she does. I truly enjoy working with Dani. Congratulations on the well-deserved promotion!”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

“Dani has been an excellent resource at FPA and we at PTIS are delighted to see that she will continue to provide excellent service to members in her new role as VP for Communications, said Todd Bukowski, Principle, PTIS, LLC. She has always been very accessible and helps with filling gaps in information whenever called upon and is a wealth of flexible packaging knowledge and insight. Dani has a keen eye for communications and helping to make any marketing collateral better through her engagement – and will certainly help ensure that all communications go out with proper and consistent punctuation! Congratulations Dani!”

“Besides having an eagle eye for all things proofreading, Dani is genuinely a great person and has been an absolute pleasure to work with as a fellow marketing partner. She is quick to keep our team on track with FPA outreach, news, and trends, and overall has a solid pulse of what’s happening in the industry. Over the past 5 years, we have worked together on a number of marketing projects, as well as the launch of successful social and influencer campaigns to lead consumers toward a better understanding of the benefits of flexible packaging. FPA is very fortunate to have such a dedicated and enthusiastic person leading their communications team,” said Danielle Reigle, Sr. Account Executive, The Cyphers Agency.


