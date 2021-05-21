Having full visibility of all product data will help to identify ingredient and packaging issues early in the manufacturing process thereby reducing product recalls. Plus, if needed, the technology will be able to trace the precise location of substandard product in the marketplace for quick retrieval.

The two companies working collaboratively are positioned to further the digitalization of the food safety space. This is achieved by Mettler-Toledo ProdX™, data management software, monitoring, and collecting product inspection data in real-time. The software records all inspection activity from Mettler-Toledo’s Product Inspection systems—notably metal detectors, x-ray inspection, checkweighers and vision inspection technologies. The data can then be integrated into the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™, making it visible on any web-based application.

The integration between these technologies is founded in and aligned with the emerging digitalization programs from food safety bodies such as the FDA’s “New Era of Smarter Food Safety”, and the GFSI’s “Race to the Top”. Furthermore, EVRYTHNG co-chaired the GS1 standards development process that yielded GS1 Digital Link – the first platform to allow consumer product brands to digitize products at scale.

As well as being assured that their product digitalization activities are compliant with these global standards, food manufacturers can benefit from enhanced transparency and traceability of products manufactured, more informed decision-making, greater automation and reduced operating costs.

A key aspect to this level of transparency and traceability is the Active Digital Identity™ (ADI) – a unique digital identity assigned to products in the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™, at an individual product, SKU or batch level. The ADI ensures that all data throughout a product’s lifecycle is captured and stored. This information can be used by food manufacturers, retailers and food safety audit bodies to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and contract requirements. Plus, improve supply chain performance with greater agility and integrity.

“The digital transformation in food manufacturing is going to happen: it’s a question of when, rather than if,” said Rob Rogers, Senior Advisor Food Safety & Regulations of Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection. “We want to help food manufacturers to embrace that transformation, by making it as easy as possible for them. The two major factors they will need to address right at the outset are the gathering of manufacturing data and being able to simply and efficiently deploy that data to improve food safety and supply chain performance. The partnership between Mettler-Toledo and EVRYTHNG is about developing and providing a robust and proven infrastructure to handle that wealth of digital data”.

“The beauty of our partnership with Mettler-Toledo is that it will allow food manufacturers to not only extend food safety performance, but also to harness digitalization as a means to really take a leap into the future,” said Niall Murphy, CEO of EVRYTHNG. “Food safety is a critical factor for all food manufacturers. Our solution will enable them to get ahead of the curve, by collecting and managing data for every individual product that comes out of their factory, in a way that is locked into already globally-accepted standards for digital track and trace”.

