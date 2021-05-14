Viking Masek, IAS Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Packaging Automation Offerings

Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of packaging machine systems entered into a strategic partnership with IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision, and control systems.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies
May 14th, 2021
Viking Masek

The partnership features closer collaboration between the two companies as well as Viking Masek purchasing an undisclosed stake in IAS. The agreement reflects a strong commitment by both companies to provide industry leading automation solutions that help companies increase productivity, improve product quality, and better carry out their manufacturing objectives.

By bringing together expertise in packaging equipment and robotics, the two companies will be able to offer integrated solutions that automate packing, packaging, palletizing and more.

“This partnership will offer our clients new technology that will supercharge their ability to increase efficiency, flexibility, and competitiveness,” says RC Huhn, Viking Masek CFO and co-owner. “The combination of IAS robotics with our durable packaging machines and equipment partners will help our clients simplify by providing a single source to meet all of their packaging automation needs.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

Existing customers of both Viking Masek and IAS will now have access to a larger solutions portfolio while maintaining the same client-centric service and support approach. Daily operations at both companies will remain unchanged, with each continuing to leverage their existing infrastructure, leadership, and expertise to provide integrated automation solutions to their customers. 

“We’re incredibly excited to continue the collaboration between our two companies and formally solidify our relationship through this partnership,” says Paul Szeflinski, president and founder of IAS. “We are seeing an increasing trend of manufacturers realizing the advantages automating their most important processes. By bringing together the integrated packaging system machine capabilities of Viking Masek with the robotic and automation abilities of IAS, we are able to provide solutions that address more areas of the modern factory and ultimately provide deeper value to our clients.”


Companies in this article
Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies
Viking Masek
Viking Masek, IAS Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Packaging Automation Offerings
Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of packaging machine systems entered into a strategic partnership with IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision, and control systems.
May 14th, 2021
GSK Consumer Healthcare commits to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Commits to Make over a Billion Toothpaste Tubes Recyclable by 2025 as Part of its Ongoing Sustainability Journey
GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) announced that it is partnering with two global packaging suppliers to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its specialist and science-based oral health brands including Sensodyne, parodontax and Aquafresh.
May 14th, 2021
Blue Logo High Resolution
E-PAK Machinery Celebrates 20th Anniversary
E-PAK Machinery celebrates 20 years of manufacturing innovative and versatile liquid packaging solutions to a variety of industries.
May 14th, 2021
99555 New Age Industrial Ladder Cart
Ladder Carts
New Age Industrial’s #99555 ladder carts are designed for narrow aisle picking and fulfillment within manual picking operations and feature continuous grip handles.
May 14th, 2021
O I
Wide-Mouth To-Go Glass Bottle
O-I Glass offers the Drinktainer, a glass bottle designed for to-go services with a wide mouth that combines the convenience of a glass bottle with the sensory consumption experience of a drinking glass.
May 14th, 2021
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
Hoffmann Neopac Makes Massive Green Energy Investment at Switzerland Packaging Plants
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
May 13th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.
May 13th, 2021
Videojet V4230 Ink On Hdpe
Continuous Inkjet Ink
Videojet Technologies launches the MEK-based continuous inkjet (CIJ) V4230 black ink designed for excellent abrasion resistance on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, and shampoo/conditioner bottles.
May 13th, 2021
Mike+sparger V2
Mike Sparger Named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container
Mike Sparger was named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions’ Illinois clients.
May 13th, 2021
Unknown
IQpack Hires Ken Rohleder as President
After a year of record growth, IQpack hired Ken Rohleder as President. He will lead the North American Packaging-as-a-Service Group and the development of the PackChain Software-as-a-Service Group.
May 12th, 2021
Detpak 2
Detpak Announces Strategic Partnership with Eco-Products
Packaging manufacturer Detpak is partnering with U.S.-based Eco-Products to provide sustainable packaging solutions in Australia and New Zealand.
May 12th, 2021
Nosco
CRSF Flexible Packaging
Nosco developed certified child-resistant/senior friendly (CRSF) press-to-close flexible packaging utilizing Zip-Pack’s Safety-Lok closure available in stand-up pouch and sachet (gusseted or non-gusseted) designs.
May 12th, 2021
Spee Dee 40 Anniversary Logo Final 01 (3)
Spee-Dee Packaging Celebrates 40th Anniversary
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, a second-generation, family-owned company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
May 11th, 2021
The five can design finalists.
INX Can Design Contest Voting Now Open
A week-long voting period for the second annual Colored by INX Can Design Contest is now open to the public.
May 11th, 2021
Sacmi Social Logo
Sacmi to Host Webinar on the Profitable Use of Recycle PET
Sacmi will hold a free webinar on How to Turn PET/rPET Preforms Quality Control Into a Profitable Advantage on May 20, 2021 11:00 AM EDT in collaboration with the Beverage Industry Magazine.
May 11th, 2021
Rs013 N
Medium Payload Robot
Kawasaki introduces the RS013N medium payload robot featuring a 13 kg payload capacity, a smaller footprint, a new arm structure, drive system, and lighter main unit.
May 10th, 2021
Smurfitt Kappa
Recyclable Paper Tube
Smurfit Kappa Composites offers the Smurfit Kappa Eco-Tube that is100% recyclable through readily available consumer recycling schemes.
May 10th, 2021
Fanuc1
Tabletop Industrial Robot
FANUC America adds the LR Mate 200iD/14L tabletop industrial robot to its LR Mate robot series. It can process or handle parts weighing up to 14kg in the e-commerce and warehousing, food and beverage, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.
May 7th, 2021
Tbf Biotre30 Mockup V6 Front Web
Compostable Flexible Packaging Film
TricorBraun launches Biotre 3.0 a flexible packaging film made from renewable and compostable resources, such as wood and pulp. It is designed for specialty food and snacks, pet treats, nutraceuticals, and other non-coffee products.
May 7th, 2021
Olsen
Eriez Appoints Andrew Olsen Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Andrew Olsen was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer effective April 19, 2021. He will be based out of the company’s global headquarters in Erie, Pa., and report to Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt.
May 7th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Fpa Logo
FPA Develops Roadmaps to Assist Companies in Moving Toward a Circular Economy
The roadmaps are designed for FPA members, policymakers, NGOs, consumer product companies, consumers, local municipalities, and other associations to advance sustainability and circular economy packaging efforts.
May 6th, 2021
Allied Full Color Logo 2018 Web Logo 6053967c17ea0
Allied Electronics & Automation, Moxa Team Up to Help Engineers Overcome Industrial Networking Challenges
New Moxa EDS-2000-EL series Ethernet switches are now among more than 1,000 Moxa products available from Allied.
May 6th, 2021
Innopack Nature Multi Pack
KHS and Martens Brewery Continue to Strengthen Their Partnership
Last year Belgian brewer Martens invested in KHS’ Innopack Nature MultiPack machine that forms PET bottles into stable packs with the help of dots of adhesive. It is now planning on purchasing a second NMP machine to process cans.
May 5th, 2021
Vvdtqr7c T1b Kn7y Vl5m Pd Zhlv7 Wb0 N4r81 Xjn3f D2 Cf5nx Gr V3 Zsc37 Cg Tq1 W4d M36 K2 Lk619 W61r H771 Hpj Hrw89dy Fq36 Rk6 V Vh Hpfc3sjc Mj N4mj Rhv Chv Hn W1 Gt Cyl6 Bw Jj W6 Tqv2 5k W Zy Sw7 Nx Kl48f Sflbw44 Dw1 F1brrrh W9c Yp9 D6 Qqp9k V9 Vg Wy5htg Qtw5lg Cwr1 Bh Lyw1 Tm Zc2b Ngy
Absolute Bus Encoder
The Model A58SB absolute bus encoder from Encoder Products is designed for harsh factory and plant floor environments. It is available in both single- and multi-turn resolution.
May 5th, 2021
1220x630
Multivac, Inc. Opens State-of-the-Art Logistics Center
Multivac, Inc. opened a $11.2 million state-of-the-art logistics center in Kansas City, Mo., the U.S. headquarters of Multivac Group. The 33,000 sq ft addition houses 7,000 individual spare part SKU's.
May 5th, 2021
Acyr Borges
ProSys Hires Acyr Borges as Division Managing Director
Acyr Borges was hired as Division Managing Director for ProSys Servo Filling Systems.
May 4th, 2021
Dorner Hartland Location
Dorner Affirms its Pledge for Continuous Improvement by Receiving ISO 9001:2015 Recertification
May 4th, 2021
Packaging World
Automatic Depalletizer
Model # FHA 3000 automatic depalletizer from GR-X Manufacturing unloads full-height pallets of empty plastic, aluminum, or fiberboard containers. Its design supports flexible configurations, allowing it to be tailored to customer-specific requirements.
May 4th, 2021
Printpack Logo Pepl Tag 2 4 21 (5)
Printpack Launches a New Brand Tagline
Printpack, a manufacturer of flexible and specialty rigid packaging, announced the launch of its new brand tagline, “Preserving and Enhancing People’s Lives.”
May 4th, 2021
Beckhoff Twin Cat Vision Hmi Controls
Machine Vision-specific Control Software
Beckhoff’s new TwinCAT Vision control combined with its TwinCAT HMI gives users the option of directly integrating image processing into the TwinCAT HMI operator interface.
May 3rd, 2021
Heather Ecke, Account Manager for Flexible Packaging and Gianluigi Rankin, Global Marketing Manager for Digital Printing.
Michelman Hires Gianluigi Rankin and Heather Ecke for Its Printing & Packaging Business
Michelman hired Gianluigi Rankin as Global Marketing Manager for Digital Printing and Heather Ecke as Account Manager for Flexible Packaging to better serve its Printing & Packaging Business Segment.
May 3rd, 2021
Material Transfer Material Master Powerfill System
Bulk Bag Filling System Ensures Contaminant-free Process
Can be custom designed for specific application requirements
May 3rd, 2021