Piab Launches Updated Website

Piab is on fast growth journey, which is highlighted on the new Career pages created to attract and inform job seekers. Besides the possibility to subscribe to the latest job openings, the application process is made easy with just a few clicks when the job seeker is connected to LinkedIn.

“As we evolve, so must our website. Our website needs to represent what products and services we market and sell. To make it attractive to the existing customers as well as new users, the website needs to be well structured, easy to navigate and data driven. Our website is the hub of any digital interaction we have with our customers, and should incorporate calls to action, integrate social media activities and attract new talent,” states Kajsa Blixth, Piab’s Chief Marketing Officer.

With the new website Piab aims to primarily target two audiences, the experienced and the exploring users. The top navigation and site structure is truly user-centric, created to serve both user groups.

“As the top navigation has a few main navigational elements it provides a straight-forward hierarchy and decreases the time it takes to scan the menu. Also, the mega menu gives a better overview of Piab’s products and solutions with faster access to product pages. Experienced users can jump deeper down in the structure with fewer clicks, “states Anette Lantz, Piab’s Digital Experience Manager.

The quick links on the start page accelerate access to product configurators and CAD files for experienced users, while exploring users are invited to use the third quick link “Help me choose” and are offered suggested products or solutions based on their needs.

“The exploring users of vacuum technology might prefer the Industries entry prior to the Products & Solutions entry. In the Industries section the users can explore Piab’s focused industries and applications. Success stories, videos and other available marketing assets are found here in addition to the suggested products for each application,” explains Anette Lantz, Piab’s Digital Experience Manager.



