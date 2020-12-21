Packaging Experts Partner to Increase Efficiency of Running Compostable Films

The move comes as the companies gear up for an industry shift to sustainable films used for flexible packaging.

Growing market share for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastic, like compostable films, is projected to be a key factor contributing towards the growth of the global flexibles market.

The market is expected to increase from 160.8Bn USD to 200.5Bn USD by 2025 (source).

The collaboration will offer brands new sustainable options when looking for a high-performance alternative to conventional plastic films.

The companies have a proven working relationship, having collaborated to match the output of packaging machinery when packaging for produce suppliers Natoora and R&R Smith.

ULMA provides packaging solutions for a range of industries from protein to pharma, operating in 50 countries across the globe with 50,000 machines on the market.

Ed Williams, Sales Director, ULMA Packaging UK, said: “We’re delighted to collaborate with TIPA to create more compostable solutions and help give the packaging market a push towards a more sustainable future. We are constantly looking to drive innovation in the fields of sustainable packaging and plastic reduction through our #ULMAweCare sustainability initiative, and our work with TIPA is a rewarding part of this.

“Indeed, this is a crucial development in ensuring sustainable, compostable packaging, which will not leave a long-lasting impact on the planet, is made available to all companies without fear of its use costing them.”

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO of TIPA said: “Consumer demand for compostable alternatives to polluting plastic films has ignited the industry to prepare for a global shift toward ecological materials. TIPA is scaling up to meet the demand with strategic partnerships along the packaging supply chain.

“We are incredibly excited about the future of compostable packaging, which is being achieved at scale and readily available for organizations across the world to adopt.”



