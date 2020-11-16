NiceLabel Launches Labeling Management Portfolio

NiceLabel launches the Version 2019.3, a new version of its label management solutions portfolio. It will enable organizations to use a single platform for designing and printing their labels and supply chain documents.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

NiceLabel
Nov 16th, 2020
Unknown

The NiceLabel software previously offered out-of-the-box label design, allowing business users to quickly and easily design and print labels. The new version builds on this capability, enabling users, especially those working in factories or warehouses, to seamlessly design and print related supply chain documents, including delivery notes, pick lists, packing slips and invoices, from a single platform.

“As always, we are strongly focused on listening closely to customers and adapting our labeling solutions to meet their needs,” said Ken Moir, VP of Marketing at NiceLabel. “We know it has been possible to design and print these documents before, but it has been complex requiring people with the highest levels of technical skills. With the latest version, we have made it easy for users to design these documents.”

“The result is something that we believe is a real differentiator in the marketplace,” added Moir, “a user-friendly way for businesses to design and print their labels and supply chain documents all in one label management system.”

The 2019.3 release of the NiceLabel software also features a connector to cloud-based software from Workday. This is an example of a cloud-to-cloud integration that also supports cloud-connected printers (IoT printing). Businesses that adopt this functionality can print driverless, completely eliminate their on-premise labeling footprint and save costs as a result. Their existing Workday process remains the same, but they gain the benefits of streamlined label printing through NiceLabel Label Cloud.

“With any cloud-based system, there is an expectation of ease of integration with other cloud-based applications,” continued Moir. “Users anticipate that Label Cloud will be able to interact seamlessly with other cloud-based applications. That’s exactly what this new release delivers through its connectors and cloud-to-cloud integration capability.”

The release also includes enhancements to NiceLabel’s SAP advanced business application programming (ABAP) package, including the ability to print supply chain documents more easily and exporting data sources for streamlined design.  

The new 2019.3 release additionally features a web-based manager for the NiceLabel integration system that allows users to centrally manage all integrations. 

Companies in this article
NiceLabel
High Humidity Pr Image
High-Humidity Coating Solution
DataLase launches a water-based flexographic (WBF) high-humidity coating designed for use in areas where humidity is a factor in post-print processes or lithographic presses equipped with water-based coating units.
Nov 18th, 2020
Eagle Product Inspection Bulk540
X-ray Machines
Eagle Product Inspection’s enhanced Pack 400 HC and Bulk 540 PRO x-ray systems are designed to help food and beverage manufacturers adhere to requirements for a strong food safety culture.
Nov 18th, 2020
Cloudlogo
Duravant to Acquire Cloud Packaging Solutions
Duravant LLC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cloud Packaging Solutions from its parent company, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC.
Nov 18th, 2020
Regal Torque Titan Photo
Regal Introduces Browning® TorqTitan™ Notched Belt
Regal boasts TorqTitan™ Notched Belt has zero maintenance compared to conventional V-belt.
Nov 17th, 2020
Profol Bacon Board
PP-Based Bacon Board
Profol Americas introduces SBB Synthetic Bacon Board film. It is 100% recyclable in the polypropylene or polyolefin recycle stream.
Nov 17th, 2020
Unknown
NiceLabel Launches Labeling Management Portfolio
NiceLabel launches the Version 2019.3, a new version of its label management solutions portfolio. It will enable organizations to use a single platform for designing and printing their labels and supply chain documents.
Nov 16th, 2020
Modified CD Coupling (left) from Zero-Max provides improved torsional stiffness, eliminating torsional windup in the packaging system’s large diameter turntable (right).
Zero-Max Coupling Provides Improved Torsional Stiffness for Packaging Machines
Achieving high torsional stiffness and zero backlash in a packaging system driveline is challenging and essential where precise alignment of the packaging materials is required for a consistent, quality product.
Nov 16th, 2020
Pemcor Logo
San Diego Paper Box Co. Renamed Pemcor Packaging
The name change is a result of a change ownership and is now more aligned with the company’s strategy to pursue growth in a number of markets in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
Nov 16th, 2020
Ryan Schumacher
Somic America Appoints East Coast Sales Manager
Ryan Schumacher was hired as Somic America’s East Coast Sales Manager. He will be based in Wilmington, N.C., and will report directly to Peter Fox, Senior Vice President of Sales.
Nov 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 13 At 9 18 58 Am
Marchesini X-Days Showcasing Stickpack Line
Nov. 19: The Marchesini Group virtual event series returns.
Nov 13th, 2020
Fls38 559x
Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle
Exair’s 3/8 NPT FullStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle provides a full cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids.
Nov 13th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Holistic Approach to Machine downtime
Examining different causes of downtime, and employing the right automation to get to the root cause.
Nov 12th, 2020
Sbt Logo
Krones Launches New Climate Strategy
Facing up to its entrepreneurial responsibility for today's society and succeeding generations, the Krones AG Executive Board has adopted a new climate strategy.
Nov 12th, 2020
Aphena Label Reel
Aphena Adds Cold Chain Storage, Biologics Packaging and Distribution to Its Offerings
Expansion includes 14,000 cold chain pallet spaces in new 500K-square-foot facility.
Nov 12th, 2020
Cng D Main Navy Blue[4]
Charter NEX and Next Generation Films Rebrand to Charter Next Generation
Next Generation Films and Charter NEX will now be known as Charter Next Generation (CNG). The rebrand reflects a full integration of the two companies that merged in April 2019.
Nov 12th, 2020
Jw Winco 2020 11 Design Awards Gn 126, 328+428
JW Winco Receives Design Awards
JW Winco was awarded the iF Design Award as well as the Red Dot Award for outstanding design.
Nov 11th, 2020
Pop Pack P Pi Tg2
PPi Technologies and PopPack Develop Sustainable Flexible Packaging
PPi Technologies Group in a cooperation agreement with PopPack LLC, will be customizing PopPack’s Air-Powered Package technology to make commercial prototypes at its packaging incubator facilities in the U.S.
Nov 11th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Finding Counterfeits
Finding and discovering counterfeits, with Steve Tallent from Systech.
Nov 10th, 2020
Rondo Pak Expands Kba Bobst (002)
Rondo-Pak Expands Capacity at Two Facilities
Rondo-Pak expanded the capacity at its primary facilities in Camden, N.J. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the addition of die-cutting and folder-gluer machinery.
Nov 9th, 2020
Management Board of W&H: (from left to right) Martin Schulteis, Dr. Jürgen Vutz, Dr. Falco Paepenmüller, and Peter Steinbeck
Windmöller & Hölscher Announces Management Changes
Beginning January 1, 2021, Dr. Jürgen Vutz, CEO and Managing Partner will join Windmöller & Hölscher’s Supervisory Board. The position of CEO will be taken over by Peter Steinbeck, CSO and Managing Partner, responsible for Sales and Service.
Nov 9th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Unknown 1
Case Packer
Douglas launched the expanded CpONE case packer platform designed to run 5 to 45 cases/min with 40% fewer parts and 40% fewer changeover points.
Nov 9th, 2020
Fogg Filler
Cap Dispenser
Fogg Filler’s Sweep Style Pick Up cap dispenser’s new design features an improved cap retainer and stronger axel.
Nov 9th, 2020
Sustainable Flex Materials Live Demo
Mondi Consumer Flexibles at PACK EXPO Connects
Mondi Consumer Flexibles will highlight its North American abilities to produce customized, sustainable flexible plastic packaging for Consumer Goods with its EcoSolutions.
Nov 6th, 2020
Cup Filler Image 1
Cup Inspection Sensor
Teledyne TapTone launches the Seal Integrity Tester (SIT) designed to inspect cups inside a cup filling system.
Nov 6th, 2020
Iq4 Run Wet Metal Detector Conveyor
Loma Systems to Unveil Metal Detector Conveyor at PACK EXPO Connects
Loma Systems will demonstrate key products at PACK EXPO Connects and will introduce its IQ4 RUN-WET metal detector conveyor designed for high-care environments where machinery clean-up is particularly harsh and frequent.
Nov 6th, 2020
All Together Cleanup Cpna At Headquarters Group Updated
Berry Team Members Clear Litter from Communities Around the World
Berry Global Group announced that its team members joined together in a three-week global campaign to clear litter from local communities around the world.
Nov 6th, 2020
Unknown
Argha Films Announces U.S. Launch of BOPP Film
Argha Films USA’s Pak Santoso Samudra Tan, Head of Intl Sales and Market Development discusses the U.S. launch of its Arlene brand BOPP films and the role of Arlene’s basic and specialty film grades.
Nov 6th, 2020
Liquibox Aquene Springs Emergency Source Hi Res
Aquene Springs and Liquibox Partner to Help Navajo Nation Combat COVID-19
Aquene Springs, a North American supplier of source water approached Liquibox for help delivering emergency water to the Navajo Nation during the pandemic.
Nov 6th, 2020
Shurtape Shur Seal
Optimize Your Case Sealing Operations
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Shurtape Technologies will showcase its ShurSEAL Solution designed to deliver quality, secure seals, while also maximizing packaging line efficiencies to keep them running longer and faster.
Nov 5th, 2020
Inauguration of Markem-Imaje facility in Bhiwadi, India.
Markem-Imaje Opens Factory in India
Markem-Imaje opened a new factory and head office in Bhiwadi, India. The facility features state-of-the-art labs and sampling centers, as well as ink production and printer assembly.
Nov 5th, 2020
Mrp Logo For Web
Mold-Rite Plastics Signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment
Mold-Rite Plastics announced it signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, joining a worldwide collaboration of businesses and governments committed to rethinking the way we design, use, and reuse plastics to create a circular economy for plastic.
Nov 5th, 2020
Sg112 Ex Main Front Chemical Label Rgb Small
Thermal Printer
Sato introduces the SG112-ex thermal printer that features a print width of up to 10.5 in. wide at a speed of up to 6 in./sec.
Nov 5th, 2020