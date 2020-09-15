Spee-Dee Expands Sales Team

Jessica Bartlett was named Regional Sales Manager, Midwest, for Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
Sep 15th, 2020
Jessica Bartlett

In the newly created role, Bartlett will manage existing accounts and grow sales in the region, which includes Iowa, Kan., Minn., Mo., Neb., N.D., and S.D. She will report to Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales.

Bartlett previously worked with Marino/WARE, a maker of steel framing products, as a Regional Sales Manager. There she identified new steel markets, customers to grow market share. Prior to that, Bartlett worked as a freelance sales consultant.

Bartlett holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Illinois University, where she also earned a B.S. degree in criminal justice, and law enforcement administration and psychology.

“We are excited to welcome Jessica to the Spee-Dee team, and for her to help Spee-Dee to continue to expand and grow in the food packaging industry, said Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales. “Jessica’s experience will help Spee-Dee support new and existing customers with the filling and weighing equipment they need in these important areas across the Midwest.”


Join us for “The Most Engaging Virtual Event for the Entire Industry” at PACK EXPO Connects, November 9-13. Live demos of equipment and products, live chat with product experts, expedited product search, and more. Attendee registration opens September 15. Be notified when the site goes live by clicking here.


Companies in this article
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.
Ray D4416 Product Sheet Edited 1
Foodservice Bag
Rayonier Advanced Materials offers the FDA-compliant Envirosmart foodservice bag made from 100% recovered wood. Available in rolls, it is a sustainable foodservice bag option for flat or pinch bottom bags serving the QSR market.
Sep 15th, 2020
Jessica Bartlett
Spee-Dee Expands Sales Team
Jessica Bartlett was named Regional Sales Manager, Midwest, for Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery.
Sep 15th, 2020
Arpac
Top Seal Shrink Wrapper
Arpac introduces the top seal shrink wrapper ideal for handling stand-up product running speeds up to 200 fpm.
Sep 15th, 2020
Layout Set Logo
Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact Announce Partnership
Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact announce an agreement to utilize PLCnext Technology from Phoenix Contact in the development of the next generation machine controller and PLC platform realizing the i3-Mechatronics solution concept lead by Yaskawa.
Sep 14th, 2020
Quest Pack Expo 2020
Robotic Case Packer
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Quest Industrial will showcase its Quik Pick high-speed robotic case packer.
Sep 14th, 2020
Pina
PI North America Announces Website Expansion to the Spanish Language
PI North America, the non-profit member-supported organization for PROFIBUS and PROFINET technologies in North America, announces an expansion of its website to the Spanish language.
Sep 14th, 2020
Ree Tray 30 Angle
Semi-Automatic Tray Sealer
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Ossid will showcase its Reepack ReeTray 30 semi-automatic tray sealer that offers three types of sealing: ambient tray, MAP, and VSP.
Sep 14th, 2020
Craig Francisco
RōBEX Names New President
Craig Francisco was named President of RōBEX. He will lead and manage the day-to-day operations of the company and its three business units: Automation & Robotics, Industrial Services and Annealing Lehr installation & maintenance for glassmakers.
Sep 11th, 2020
Matrix Elete Premier
Vf/f/s Bagger
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Matrix Packaging Machinery will showcase its Elete Premier vf/f/s bagger designed to produce various bag sizes and multiple package styles, such as pillow, gusset, quad, and flat bottom.
Sep 11th, 2020
Max N High Bay
Autonomous Mobile Robot
AutoGuide Mobile Robots launches the AutoGuide MAX-N High Bay autonomous counterbalanced forklift that can travel up to 4 mph and lift 2,400-lb payloads up to 36 ft.
Sep 11th, 2020
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Gertex Logo
Gertex Solutions Acquires Impak Packaging Systems
Gertex Solutions Inc. announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Impak Packaging Systems Inc.
Sep 11th, 2020
Packaging Machine Safety Image
Omron Expands Safety Offering With Visual Lockout/Tagout and Arc Flash Labeling Services
Automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas has incorporated assessment and labeling services focused on best practices for lockout/tagout and arc flash avoidance into its safety offering.
Sep 10th, 2020
Em118p2
DC Switch Solid State Relay
The RM1D series of DC switching solid state relay features from Carlo Gavazzi features low power dissipation output, switching frequency up to 1,000 Hz, and 4-32 VDC control voltage range.
Sep 10th, 2020
Gericke Atex Valve
Rotary Valves Line for Explosive Environments Keep Hazardous Situations Safely Contained
Effectively isolate upstream processes from downstream explosive events
Sep 10th, 2020
Mpac Group
Mpac Group plc Acquires Switchback Group Inc.
Mpac Group plc, a global packaging solutions group, has acquired Switchback Group Inc., a provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions to the food and beverage and healthcare markets.
Sep 10th, 2020
Fpa Logo New Web
Call for 2021 FPA Achievement Awards Entries
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sep 10th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Semi Automated Hand Pack By Multi Conveyor High Res
Multi-Conveyor Builds Hand-Pack Conveyors
Multi-Conveyor recently built multiple sanitary, precision timed, semi-automatic hand pack conveyor lines that ultimately feed labelers and metal detection systems.
Sep 10th, 2020
Jw Winco 2020 09 Adjustable Levers
Adjustable Levers
JW Winco expanded its line of GN 300 adjustable levers.
Sep 9th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Price Container Horiz Logo
TricorBraun Acquires Price Container and Packaging
TricorBraun announced it has acquired Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.
Sep 4th, 2020
Shurtape Hp235
Hot Melt Packaging Tape
Shurtape introduces HP 535 heavy duty hot melt packaging tape specifically designed for sealing recycled corrugated cartons, including 100% recycled corrugated cardboard.
Sep 4th, 2020
Index
INX International Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainability
INX Europe’s decision to join CEFLEX, the European-based flexible packaging consortium, is the latest example of how INX International is enhancing its support of a two decade long commitment to sustainable and corporate social responsibility practices.
Sep 4th, 2020
Krones
Recycled PET Bottle
Krones’ 3 Circles bottle is made of 100% recycled PET and in turn can be recycled into food packaging after use. Instead of having a label, which is unable to be recycled, the bottle can be decorated using digital direct printing.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Icc Clean Upsm
Planet-Focused Companies Band Together for Coastal Cleanup Month
As plastic waste surges in the pandemic era, eco-friendly brands are joining Boxed Water in bringing awareness back to the environment and offering a planet-focused giveaway in the process.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Tressescombined
DataLase and Macsa ID Announce Partnership
DataLase announced a distribution agreement with Macsa ID where both companies will offer a complete solution to brands and converters utilizing DataLase’s coding and marking technologies and Macsa’s global distribution network.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Ryson Logo 25th
Ryson Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
Looking back at its milestone 25th anniversary, a lot has changed for Ryson since it delivered its first spiral case elevator.
Sep 3rd, 2020
Johan Nilsson
Johan Nilsson Joins Syntegon’s Executive Board
Johan Nilsson joined Syntegon Technology’s executive board. He will head the newly created Service and Digital Solutions business unit.
Sep 2nd, 2020
H2 W Single Axis Linear Stepper Motor 4x5x300
Stepper Motors
H2W Technologies’ single axis linear stepper motors are suitable for high-speed open loop positioning applications. They can perform at speeds of up to 80 in/sec [2 m/sec] and strokes of up to 68 in [1.7 m].
Sep 2nd, 2020
Mi Ext Dsc01120 Cx Med
Motion Industries Acquires Applied Machine and Motion Control
Motion Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of Applied Machine and Motion Control, Inc.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Massman Companies Web Site
The Massman Companies Launches New Website
The new website describes the capabilities of the multiple companies that make up The Massman Companies.
Sep 1st, 2020
Krones 201808 Sc02 0008
Krones’ Aspectic Equipment U.S. FDA Approved
Krones successfully completed the process of validating its Contipure AseptBloc DN system and gained its approval from the U.S. FDA.
Sep 1st, 2020