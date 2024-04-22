Johnson’s Introduces Range of Baby Refill Cartons

The new Johnson's Baby Refill cartons include visual cues and instructions to refill the original packaging.

Johnson’s says it struck a balance between sustainability and consumer savings with its new range of Baby Refill cartons.

The new paper-based cartons cut plastic by 88%, compared to two 400-mL bottles including the cap and label, the company says. The 1000-mL packs can refill those two original bottles with 25% more product to spare as well, at 15% less cost than if the consumer purchased two more bottles.

“The Johnson’s Baby Refills have 25% more product [than the 800 total mL of product in paired PET bottles] for up to 200 uses per carton. This is equivalent to 40 more days of use [than the rigid PET bottles], lasting five weeks longer,” a Johnson’s Baby spokesperson says.

Features of Johnson’s Baby Refill range

Johnson’s new Baby Refill range covers three of the brand’s products: Bedtime Bath soap, Baby Shampoo, and Head to Toe Wash and Shampoo.

The packaging across the range is a gable top carton brick with a multilayer structure containing mostly board, as well as PE, EVOH, and nylon. The closure’s spout consists of white HDPE with no membrane, the spokesperson says.

Each carton is curbside recyclable and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, an international organization that promotes responsible forest management.

Consumers can find refill instructions on the side of the pack, “to help guide consumers and show how simple it is to use refills,” the spokesperson says.

Visual cues instruct the consumer to squeeze their empty rigid PET container’s cap or pump, twist, and pull up to open the product. From there, visuals demonstrate how to pour in the carton refill and click the cap or pump back into place.

Johnson’s also added some smart packaging features into the mix, connecting the packs with a QR code on the side panel. Consumers can scan the code to access an ingredient breakdown of the product inside.

The brand’s Baby Refill cartons are now available with an MSRP between $8.42 and $11.52 at major retailers including Amazon and Target.