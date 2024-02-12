Amazon, Bacardi, and Nestlé Introduce Sustainable Packaging Innovations

The packaging industry is seeing a wave of innovative solutions aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability. These innovations touch on various aspects of sustainability, from packaging waste reduction to cutting emissions.

The Swedish arm of Amazon has implemented a new packaging initiative where products will be delivered in the manufacturer’s original packaging, without any additional Amazon packaging. This move aims to reduce shipping emissions by lightening shipments and eliminate the need for customers to recycle extra Amazon boxes or paper bags. This is a roll out of Amazon’s SIOC Ships In Own Container initiative. The program encourages selling partners to use easily recyclable and ready-to-ship packaging. Since 2015, Amazon has globally reduced the weight of distribution packaging per shipment by an average of 41%, resulting in a reduction of over two million tons of packaging materials. Amazon have emphasized the goal of minimal packaging, with additional paper bags or cardboard boxes only added when necessary for product protection. The initiative covers thousands of products, subject to rigorous drop tests, ensuring safe delivery in their original packaging. Customers have the option to request extra shipping packaging if needed.

Global spirits company Bacardi, has achieved a milestone by completing the “world’s first” commercial production of a hydrogen energy-fueled glass spirits bottle. In collaboration with premium glass manufacturer Hrastnik1860, Bacardi utilized hydrogen as the primary energy source for a glass furnace, reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional glass bottle production. The trial, which produced 150,000 70cl glass bottles of a St-Germain elderflower liqueur, saw hydrogen contributing over 60% of the furnace’s fuel, resulting in a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The initiative underscores Bacardi’s commitment to environmental best practices, with the company aiming to leverage the insights gained from the trial to pave the way for broader adoption of hydrogen energy-fuelled glass production in the industry. The hydrogen-fuelled glass bottles are expected to be available in bars and stores in the coming weeks, representing a significant step towards more sustainable packaging in the beverage industry.

Nestlé Brazil’s chocolate drink Nescau has unveiled a refreshed visual identity and packaging as part of its repositioning as a sports and lifestyle platform. The new packaging, aligned with Nescau’s ESG strategies, utilizes 15% less metal than the previous design, resulting in a reported reduction of 1800 tons of metal usage annually. The updated steel can adopts a sleeker, paper-labeled design, departing from the previous lithographed “twister” shape. Maintaining iconic elements such as the lightning bolt, the redesigned packaging emphasizes simplicity, aligning with lifestyle and well-being themes over performance. Developed in collaboration with FutureBrand São Paulo, the project introduces the tagline “Energy that makes life happy.” As Nescau aims to be an agent of positive change socially and environmentally, the rebranding signifies a commitment to transformation and sustainability.

