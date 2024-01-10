Circular Action Alliance Appointed as California's Producer Responsibility Organization

CalRecycle has appointed Circular Action Alliance (CAA) as the Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for California's Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54, Allen, Chapter 75, Statutes of 2022). This designation positions CAA as a key player in assisting single-use packaging and plastic food service ware producers in adhering to California’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law. SB 54 mandates that producers join a PRO to fund recycling efforts and manage end-of-life considerations for their products.

Charlie Schwarze, CAA Board Chair and Senior Director of Sustainability at Keurig Dr. Pepper, expressed that being chosen to implement the state's EPR program aligns with their mission to support a circular economy for packaging in the United States. CAA, which includes leading companies from various sectors, aims to provide compliance services, foster collaborative innovation, and enhance recycling systems for businesses and consumers.

Since its inception in 2022, CAA has been actively preparing for the implementation of SB 54. The organization has engaged in CalRecycle's rulemaking process, established connections with local stakeholders, and expanded its operational capabilities. CAA's efforts have not gone unnoticed, as it was also the first PRO to be approved for an EPR program for paper and packaging in the U.S. by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment. The Maryland Department of Environment also selected CAA to represent producer interests on the State Producer Responsibility Advisory Council. CAA also plans to propose an EPR program plan to become a PRO in Oregon.

CAA is a collaborative organization comprising food, beverage, consumer goods, and retail companies. It focuses on assisting producers in meeting EPR requirements and promoting sustainable practices within the industry. Through its work, CAA strives to create a more sustainable future by reducing waste and increasing recycling rates.