Philips, Walkers, and Aldi U.K. Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

Philips Appliances in Recycled Paper Packs, Walkers Paper Outer Bags for Multipacks, Aldi U.K. Plastic-Free Beer Multipacks

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from Philips, Walkers, and Aldi U.K. from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

Jan 5, 2024
Versuni is switching to 100% recycled paper for its top performing Philips home appliances.
The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic. 

Domestic appliances group giant Versuni (previously known as Philips Domestic Appliance) has announced that it is moving the packaging for its top performing Philips home appliances –including the Philips Airfryer, Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Steam Iron 3000 series, Air Purifier and Cordless Vacuum 8000 series to packaging made with 100% recycled paper. The move was made in collaboration with British paper-based multinational DS Smith, and the new packaging will be used across the Philips portfolio globally. The new packaging is designed to withstand transportation without requiring additional protection, allowing customers to stick the shipping label directly onto the packaging. DS Smith said the printed area of the box, which markets the product, has been significantly reduced, requiring 65% less ink. The companies said that, where possible, the dimensions of the redesigned packaging have also been reduced thanks to a focus on space optimization that minimizes empty areas in each product box.

Walkers, part of PepsiCo UK and Ireland, has announced that after a successful trial in 800 stores in Tesco earlier this year, it will move to a paper outer bag for its chip and snack multipacks. The chip brand claims that the move will reduce its use of virgin plastic by 180 metric tons a year. According to Walkers, the paper bag can be widely recycled in home recycling bins. Products moving to the new paper format include French Fries, Monster Munch, Quavers and the Walkers Baked range. A spokesperson for Walkers said that they are constantly innovating new ways to remove virgin plastic in their packaging. The company is said to be excited to see the successful trial of this paper pack lead to a nationwide roll-out. They said that the new packaging would deliver a huge reduction in virgin plastic while also helping to lower the company’s carbon footprint.

   Walkers' switch to paper bags for multipacks furthers the brand's trend toward paper packaging, after it switched to paperboard carton 22- and 24-bag multipacks in 2023.

Aldi U.K. has announced that it is to remove all plastic from its own-brand four-pack beer and cider products. The discounter is to replace all plastic shrink wrap and rings used on its own-brand beer and cider packs with solid board collars. Aldi says that the move will eliminate around 95 metric tons of plastic per annum. Aldi says that the packaging can be recycled at home with other paper and board items. The move comes as part of the retailer’s continued efforts to minimize its overall environmental impact by developing sustainable packaging for its own-label products across the UK. A spokesperson for Aldi said that minimizing plastic waste is important to both Aldi and its customers, and said that the company is always looking for ways to adapt its packaging. They also said that moving their beer and cider to cardboard packaging was another step in its fight against unwanted plastic.

   Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages also switched from plastic rings to paperboard carriers for its bottled beverage multipacks.

