Chanel, Dr. Bronner's, and Evian Introduce Refillable Packaging Solutions

Expect Innovation in Packaging at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023!
Prepare to be wowed by innovative and sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.
Register now for only $30!

Chanel Refillable PET Foundation Compacts, Dr. Bronner's Soap Refill Carton, Evian Pilots Refillable Water System at Wimbledon

See a few examples of refillable packaging solutions from Chanel, Dr. Bronner's, and Evian from ThePackHub’s August Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Aug 8, 2023
Chanel has move to refillable packaging for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation compacts.
Chanel has move to refillable packaging for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation compacts.
ThePackHub

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from startup and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Chanel has move to refillable packaging for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation compacts.Chanel has move to refillable packaging for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation compacts.ThePackHubLuxury Brand Chanel Moves to Refillable Foundation Compacts

Paris-based luxury fashion house Chanel is collaborating with beauty packaging manufacturer Texen to roll out refillable PET (polyethylene terephthalate) compacts for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation products. Previously made from ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), the Le Blanc pack is now made entirely from PET except for the pin and mirror. Texen’s XXL compact for Les Beiges, previously in rPET, has also moved to PET to improve color stability and match the compact’s pale color. A pin used to join the lid and hinge is clipped into the well, enabling consumers to replace the product with a new refill easily. Texen’s work with Chanel draws upon previous compact designs with the intention of maintaining the quality expected of a luxury brand while pursuing a more sustainable solution. These developments expect to benefit Chanel’s pursuit of eco-design and meet with changes in European legislation surrounding cosmetic materials.

Dr. Bronner's new soap refill carton uses 82% less plastic than the company's standard bottles.Dr. Bronner's new soap refill carton uses 82% less plastic than the company's standard bottles.ThePackHubAmerican Organic Soap Producer Dr. Bronner's Launches Refill Carton

Dr. Bronner’s is an American producer of organic soap and personal care products based in Vista, California. They have recently launched a refill pack that uses 82% less plastic than the company’s standard PCR PET (post consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The company says that according to an LCA (life cycle analysis) they have carried out, the carton has less of an environmental impact than a single-use PCR PET bottle being recycled. According to Dr Bronner’s, this is due to the materials and manufacturing of the containers making up a larger portion of the environmental impact than the end of life of the container. The carton is a multi-layer carton made of 69% FSC paper (Forestry Stewardship Council), 5% aluminum, and 26% PE with a PP cap. To use the refill, consumers add three parts filtered water to one part soap from the refill pack to the consumer’s dispenser.

Evian and Wimbledon have partnered to pilot a refillable water system for players.Evian and Wimbledon have partnered to pilot a refillable water system for players.ThePackHubEvian and Wimbledon Partner to Provide Refillable Water System for Players

At this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament, the organizers have partnered with Evian mineral water to launch a refillable system pilot for players. The move will enable some of the world’s biggest tennis stars to ditch single-use plastic bottles during the tournament. Players will receive reusable bottles to be refilled with Evian natural mineral water on the court and at designated player areas, including practice courts, dressing rooms, and restaurants. On-court dispensers positioned beneath the umpire’s chair will be available at courts 2-18, allowing players to refill their bottles themselves. Ball boys and girls will also be available to assist with refills. In addition to Evian, Barclays has unveiled its plans for its inaugural year as the Official Banking Partner of The Championships. Collaborating with Unreasonable Impact company CLUBZERØ, Barclays will offer customers complimentary juice options served in reusable cups, which will undergo daily washing and redistribution throughout the tournament.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Evian
Forest Stewardship Council
Fill out the form below to request more information about Chanel Refillable PET Foundation Compacts, Dr. Bronner's Soap Refill Carton, Evian Pilots Refillable Water System at Wimbledon
Related Stories
(from left) John Avolio of NOVA Chemicals leads a brand owner panel of LEGO's Drew Felz, Peapod and Ahold's Mike Roxas, Mars Petcare's Barnaby Wallace, and Adrianna Wolf of McCain Foods.
Sustainability
Column: Should We Call it Advanced, Chemical, or Molecular Recycling?
Cabinet Health products in sustainable packaging for CVS
Sustainability
Refill System Set to ‘De-plastic’ OTC, Pharma Packaging
Canada Pollution Plan
Sustainability
Canada Solicits Public Help for Plastics Recycling Plan
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Discharging: Control Dust and Eliminate Material Waste
Top Stories
PepsiCo biodegradable cups, sustainable packaging
Sustainability
PepsiCo’s Sports Partnerships Drive Sustainability Wins
A collaboration between PepsiCo and the European soccer association builds upon years of progress in reducing packaging waste from sporting events with the debut of reusable packaging and biodegradable cups.
New packaging design for the Coors Banquet Legacy Collection
Package Design
Big Beer Brands Embrace Heritage and Provenance
Chanel has move to refillable packaging for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation compacts.
Sustainability
Chanel, Dr. Bronner's, and Evian Introduce Refillable Packaging Solutions
With this redesign, Petit Pots aimed to ensure it kept the best elements of the brand, while improving on product understanding and appeal, as well as shoppability across flavors and platforms. Improved sustainability profile was another benefit.
Materials & Containers
Petit Pot’s Design Refresh Leads to a Better Board
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Sponsor Content
Meet the Women Leading the Industry.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Whether you’re looking at coding and marking equipment for primary packages or cases and pallets, you won’t want to miss our new Playbook that offers best practices, tips, and insights into selecting and operating coding & marking equipment. Download today!
Read More
New Tips for Your Best Coding & Marking Operation Yet
Products
Mm Label Syringe Carton Mm V2
Anti-counterfeiting Solutions
See them at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6819! MM Packaging anti-counterfeiting solutions feature the same technology that is used to protect some of the world’s most valuable banknotes.
Ladder Carts
Tube Filler
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Women in Packaging 2023
Women in Packaging 2023
Packaging World July 2023
July 2023
Packaging World June 2023
June 2023
Packaging World May 2023
May 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw Conveying 2023
Robotics
Conveying, Feeding, and Handling Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
View more »