Chanel, Dr. Bronner's, and Evian Introduce Refillable Packaging Solutions

The trend toward refillable and reusable packaging is gaining momentum as more companies explore ways to reduce their use of single-use, hard-to-recycle packaging. This growth is partly driven by the goal of the Plastic Pact to deliver reusable packaging by 2025. Many of these initiatives are coming from startup and smaller brands, but multinational companies are also beginning to test the waters with small-scale trials and pilots. The dry food, household, and health and beauty sectors are currently the most active in this area.

Luxury Brand Chanel Moves to Refillable Foundation Compacts

Paris-based luxury fashion house Chanel is collaborating with beauty packaging manufacturer Texen to roll out refillable PET (polyethylene terephthalate) compacts for its Le Blanc and Les Beiges foundation products. Previously made from ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), the Le Blanc pack is now made entirely from PET except for the pin and mirror. Texen’s XXL compact for Les Beiges, previously in rPET, has also moved to PET to improve color stability and match the compact’s pale color. A pin used to join the lid and hinge is clipped into the well, enabling consumers to replace the product with a new refill easily. Texen’s work with Chanel draws upon previous compact designs with the intention of maintaining the quality expected of a luxury brand while pursuing a more sustainable solution. These developments expect to benefit Chanel’s pursuit of eco-design and meet with changes in European legislation surrounding cosmetic materials.

American Organic Soap Producer Dr. Bronner's Launches Refill Carton

Dr. Bronner’s is an American producer of organic soap and personal care products based in Vista, California. They have recently launched a refill pack that uses 82% less plastic than the company’s standard PCR PET (post consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The company says that according to an LCA (life cycle analysis) they have carried out, the carton has less of an environmental impact than a single-use PCR PET bottle being recycled. According to Dr Bronner’s, this is due to the materials and manufacturing of the containers making up a larger portion of the environmental impact than the end of life of the container. The carton is a multi-layer carton made of 69% FSC paper (Forestry Stewardship Council), 5% aluminum, and 26% PE with a PP cap. To use the refill, consumers add three parts filtered water to one part soap from the refill pack to the consumer’s dispenser.

Evian and Wimbledon Partner to Provide Refillable Water System for Players

At this year’s Wimbledon tennis tournament, the organizers have partnered with Evian mineral water to launch a refillable system pilot for players. The move will enable some of the world’s biggest tennis stars to ditch single-use plastic bottles during the tournament. Players will receive reusable bottles to be refilled with Evian natural mineral water on the court and at designated player areas, including practice courts, dressing rooms, and restaurants. On-court dispensers positioned beneath the umpire’s chair will be available at courts 2-18, allowing players to refill their bottles themselves. Ball boys and girls will also be available to assist with refills. In addition to Evian, Barclays has unveiled its plans for its inaugural year as the Official Banking Partner of The Championships. Collaborating with Unreasonable Impact company CLUBZERØ, Barclays will offer customers complimentary juice options served in reusable cups, which will undergo daily washing and redistribution throughout the tournament.

