PMMI Welcomes First Female Board Chair

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces Patty Andersen from Delkor Systems as the 2023 Chairperson of the Board, the first time a woman has held the position at the association.

As co-owner and vice president of human resources and after market services at Delkor Systems, Andersen plays a pivotal role in guiding the company’s strategic vision and direction and she brings this expertise to her role as PMMI chairperson.

“Patty has provided PMMI with valuable guidance as a leader and a Board member. We are excited as she takes on a larger role in the strategic direction of PMMI as our first female chair,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Her more than 20 years of packaging industry experience coupled with her ability to inspire others to work together and think creatively to solve problems, makes her an incredible asset to the association.”

At PMMI, Andersen has held several leadership positions beginning with joining the Education & Workforce Development Committee in 2010 and taking over the chairperson role of the committee in 2015. She has a long history of service to both the industry and association. Andersen served as a member and chair of the Employee Development Committee (2012-2019), vice chair and chair of the Strategic Planning Committee (2020-2023) and founding member of the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN), serving on the Executive Council since 2016. She has served as a member of the PMMI Board of Directors since 2017 and joined the Executive Committee as vice chair in 2020.

Education and the development of the packaging and processing workforce has been a passion for Andersen throughout her career. Beyond her commitment to PMMI, Andersen has served on the Board of Directors of Hennepin Technical College Foundation, been a member of the Central Lakes College Robotics/Automated Systems Technology Advisory Council, St. Paul College Electromechanical Automation Systems Advisory Council, and Northwood Technical College Automated Packaging Systems Advisory Council.

She has extensive experience in capital equipment manufacturing and provides expertise in organizational needs analysis, root cause analysis, and lean manufacturing processes. Andersen’s real strength lies in her depth of understanding in each of her respective areas of management and her ability to inspire others to work as a team to execute initiatives with a high degree of quality and innovative problem solving.

Andersen succeeds PMMI’s prior Board of Directors Chair, Emmanuel Cerf, vice president at PolyPack, Inc. Cerf will continue to serve on the PMMI Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.