New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

PMMI Welcomes First Female Board Chair

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces Delkor Systems' Patty Andersen as the 2023 Chairperson of the Board.

PMMI
Feb 6, 2023
Patty Andersen is PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology's 2023 Chairperson of the Board.
Patty Andersen is PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology's 2023 Chairperson of the Board.
PMMI

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, announces Patty Andersen from Delkor Systems as the 2023 Chairperson of the Board, the first time a woman has held the position at the association.

As co-owner and vice president of human resources and after market services at Delkor Systems, Andersen plays a pivotal role in guiding the company’s strategic vision and direction and she brings this expertise to her role as PMMI chairperson.

“Patty has provided PMMI with valuable guidance as a leader and a Board member. We are excited as she takes on a larger role in the strategic direction of PMMI as our first female chair,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Her more than 20 years of packaging industry experience coupled with her ability to inspire others to work together and think creatively to solve problems, makes her an incredible asset to the association.”

At PMMI, Andersen has held several leadership positions beginning with joining the Education & Workforce Development Committee in 2010 and taking over the chairperson role of the committee in 2015. She has a long history of service to both the industry and association. Andersen served as a member and chair of the Employee Development Committee (2012-2019), vice chair and chair of the Strategic Planning Committee (2020-2023) and founding member of the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN), serving on the Executive Council since 2016. She has served as a member of the PMMI Board of Directors since 2017 and joined the Executive Committee as vice chair in 2020.

Education and the development of the packaging and processing workforce has been a passion for Andersen throughout her career. Beyond her commitment to PMMI, Andersen has served on the Board of Directors of Hennepin Technical College Foundation, been a member of the Central Lakes College Robotics/Automated Systems Technology Advisory Council, St. Paul College Electromechanical Automation Systems Advisory Council, and Northwood Technical College Automated Packaging Systems Advisory Council.

She has extensive experience in capital equipment manufacturing and provides expertise in organizational needs analysis, root cause analysis, and lean manufacturing processes. Andersen’s real strength lies in her depth of understanding in each of her respective areas of management and her ability to inspire others to work as a team to execute initiatives with a high degree of quality and innovative problem solving.

Andersen succeeds PMMI’s prior Board of Directors Chair, Emmanuel Cerf, vice president at PolyPack, Inc. Cerf will continue to serve on the PMMI Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair.

Companies in this article
PMMI
Polypack Inc.
Delkor Systems, Inc.
Videos from Delkor Systems, Inc.
View more »
Baked Goods In Plant Customer Testimonial
Baked Goods In Plant Customer Testimonial
Jan 6th, 2023
Trayfecta X Series Former
Trayfecta X Series Former
Jan 6th, 2023
Spices & Canned Food Packaging Equipment | Delkor Industry Overview
Spices & Canned Food Packaging Equipment | Delkor Industry Overview
Dec 21st, 2022
View more »
Fill out the form below to request more information about PMMI Welcomes First Female Board Chair
Related Stories
Pw 48129 Polypack Inc Logo
Case/tray packing
Polypack Inc.
Pw 190418 Delkor Logo Outlined 1
Cartoning
Delkor Systems, Inc.
PMMI Scholarship recipients from left to right: Hector Moya, Morgan Bartholomew, Yash Dhote, and Blake Strickland (not pictured)
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Awards $16,000 in Fall Scholarships to Students
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Sponsor Content
Quality starts here with Hummingbird®.
Top Stories
East London Liquor Company's Project Refill allows customers to refill empty 700ml bottles.
Sustainability
East London Liquor Company, Coty, and Teaology Introduce Refillable and Reusable Packaging Solutions
See a few examples of refillable and reusable packaging innovations from East London Liquor Company, Coty, and Teaology from ThePackHub’s December Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.
Patty Andersen is PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology's 2023 Chairperson of the Board.
PMMI news
PMMI Welcomes First Female Board Chair
Ecstatic colors designed by BenTō on 99designs by Vista
Package Design
Four Packaging Design Trends for 2023
Coca-Cola's first bottle made from 100% rPET.
Business intelligence
Coca-Cola, Nivea Top List of Multi-Category Sustainability Innovations
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Throughput and Operator-Equipment Efficiency
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Smarts
Take Packaging World's sustainability quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Smarts
Products
Storopack Product Launch Renature Wrap En Us 4
Sustainable Protective Packaging Wrap
Storopack RENATURE® packaging wrap is made from starch derived from vegetable plants and is available premade in perforated rolls at both 12 in. and 24 ft. length intervals or as individual sheets.
Print and Apply Labeling System
Multipack Can Handle Applicator
More Products
In Print
Packaging World January 2023
January 2023
Packaging World December 2022
December 2022
Packaging World November 2022
November 2022
Packaging World October 2022
October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
Pw 2022 Cm&pq2 Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Co-Packing and Manufacturing
Pw Contract Packaging Base Hero
Contract Manufacturing and Packaging
Packaging World News Roundup: Contract Packaging
Pw 2022 Sustainability For Health And Beauty Base Hero
Sustainability
Health and Beauty Relies on Sustainability for Innovation
View more »