Rethink Takeout: Expanding Reusable Packaging on Uber Eats

After successful tests in Europe and Asia Pacific, Uber Eats brings its trials for reusable packaging to the U.S. in partnership with DeliverZero. DeliverZero offers a unique reusable packaging solution that reduces packaging waste from food delivery and takeout.

Recently recognized as one of Fast Company’s most innovative companies for its focus on creating a circular economy for restaurant takeout packaging—DeliverZero and Uber Eats initially brought their model to Uber Eats restaurants in New York and Colorado. In late March, they announced the expansion of that partnership to the West Coast, including more than 130 restaurants with a current focus on the greater Los Angeles and San Francisco regions.

With a network of returnable, reusable food containers, DeliverZero makes it easy for merchants and platforms like Uber Eats to offer customers takeout and delivery in reusable containers that can be returned easily—to participating storefronts or by arranging for a courier to collect them.

Since launching just under a year ago in New York City, the Uber Eats and DeliverZero partnership has kept more than 11,000 single-use containers from winding up in landfills. DeliverZero estimates the equivalent savings to an estimated 1,810 kg of greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 6,000 gallons of water.

Here’s how it works: