New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Rockwell Reveals 10 Vulnerabilities in 3 Popular Products

Users are urged to mitigate best practices to mitigate the potential risks with FactoryTalk, PowerFlex and Arena Simulation.

Sean Riley
Apr 3, 2024
Company issues three security advisories highlighting 10 vulnerabilities in its FactoryTalk, PowerFlex, and Arena Simulation products
Company issues three security advisories highlighting 10 vulnerabilities in its FactoryTalk, PowerFlex, and Arena Simulation products

Rockwell Automation recently issued three security advisories highlighting 10 vulnerabilities in its FactoryTalk, PowerFlex, and Arena Simulation products. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has also echoed these advisories to inform organizations about the identified vulnerabilities within the industrial automation company's offerings.

Among the disclosed vulnerabilities, one advisory focused on six flaws within the Arena Simulation software. These included five high-severity arbitrary code execution vulnerabilities and one medium-severity information disclosure and denial-of-service (DoS) issue. Each vulnerability necessitates the user to open a malicious file to exploit it. Rockwell Automation credited the discovery of these vulnerabilities to ICS cybersecurity researcher Michael Heinzl, who is recognized for reporting critical vulnerabilities that often involve manipulating specifically crafted files. Heinzl's advisories elaborated on the exploitation methods involving customized DOE files reported to the vendor through CISA in November 2023.

In another advisory, Rockwell Automation addressed three high-severity vulnerabilities in its PowerFlex product, which are susceptible to DoS attacks. While patches for these vulnerabilities are pending, the vendor recommends customers implement mitigations and adhere to security best practices to mitigate the risk.

The third advisory highlighted a medium-severity security issue identified during internal testing of the FactoryTalk View ME product. Updates have been released to address this vulnerability, which could allow a malicious user to remotely restart the PanelView Plus 7 terminal without security safeguards, resulting in loss of control or visibility over the PanelView product.

“A vulnerability exists in the affected product that allows a malicious user to restart the PanelView Plus 7 terminal remotely without security protections. If the vulnerability is exploited, it could lead to the loss of view or control of the PanelView product,” the company explained.         

Related Stories
The British Crisp Co.'s new bags use paper with Hydropol polymer technology as a plastic alternative.
Sustainability
British Crisp Co. Launches First Recyclable Paper Chip Bag
As more consumers purchase alcohol online, craft beer and spirits producers need to ensure their packaging can withstand the rough handling of e-commerce distribution.
Business Intelligence
E-Commerce Challenges and Opportunities for Craft Producers
Eastman Longview Sign
Sustainability
Eastman Awarded Up To $375 Million for Second U.S. Molecular Recycling Project
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt17 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
What are the Different Types of Multipacking Equipment?
Pt12 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Flexibles
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Certain SKUs of Amazon private label batteries, packaged in SIOC, were too frequently co-packed in multi-product orders at Amazon fulfillment centers. The robust corrugated packaging that made them SIOC-ready wasn't being used for its original purpose, and only added weight and space within a shipping case.
E-Commerce
Live from SPC Impact: Right-sizing Amazon Private Brands' Packaging
Amazon says that redesigns that simplify packaging, while remaining consumer neutral or negligible, are worth making. Also, get certified and rewarded for compact packaging on a virtual shelf, instead of getting lost on a real one.
Company issues three security advisories highlighting 10 vulnerabilities in its FactoryTalk, PowerFlex, and Arena Simulation products
News
Rockwell Reveals 10 Vulnerabilities in 3 Popular Products
GreenBlue's Paul Nowak focused on action as a source of hope in a sea of despair-worthy climate and packaging sustainability news.
Recycling
Live at SPC Impact: Collaboration's the Key to Unlocking Circularity
The British Crisp Co.'s new bags use paper with Hydropol polymer technology as a plastic alternative.
Sustainability
British Crisp Co. Launches First Recyclable Paper Chip Bag
How CooperVision Streamlined Packaging Artwork Management
Sponsor Content
How CooperVision Streamlined Packaging Artwork Management
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
Today’s CPG companies are faced with mounting challenges in their manufacturing operations. You have the data that could help you, but can you turn that data into knowledge? See how artificial intelligence can help. Learn what’s working for Pfizer, Post, and Smithfield.
Read More
How AI is reshaping CPG manufacturing operations
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago
Read More
How Can You Honor a Leader?
Products
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 509006 D56b4a54 E3d2 415e 9f07 Bbf272569d98 0
Syntegon at Achema: a new approach to liquid pharmaceutical processing
Company Highlights Expertise in Filling, Inspection, Assembly and Services for High-Value Drug Manufacturing
CJ Biomaterials Continues to Expand Applications for PHA with World’s First Completely Biodegradable Plastic Bottle Cap
Bpacks Launches World’s First Bark-Based Packaging Technology to Replace Seamlessly Plastic Materials
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2024
Jan/Feb 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
Enticement 1080x1080 Pw Cartoning E Book 2024
Cartoning
Cartoning eBook
1104 Pw Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
Amrs For Use On The Packaging Floor Image
Robotics
AMRs For Use On The Packaging Floor
View more »