Provisional Eu Law To Cut Packaging Waste

If the European Parliament and EU governments approve a provisional deal reached on March 4, the EU will ban many single-use plastics by 2030, such as supermarket plastic bags for fruits and vegetables, condiment sachets like those for ketchup and sugar, and mini shampoo bottles in hotels according to Reuters.

PFAS or “forever chemicals” will also be eliminated from all food-contact packaging following a recent ban on PFAS in the U.S.

The provisional law, known as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), was proposed in late 2022 and agrees to reduce EU packaging by 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, and 15% by 2040.

The EU will also apply re-use targets, such as 10% for takeaway packaging and drink containers— except those for wine or milk —or allow customers to bring their own containers if they want to, with no penalty. This means that dine-in and fast-food restaurants will not be permitted to use throw-away plastic wrappers, plates, utensils, and cups in the EU as of 2030. Not only will tourists notice the elimination of mini bottles of shampoo and lotions in hotels, but the shrink-wrapping of suitcases in airports will also become a thing of the past.

Governments in EU countries must also ensure the collection of at least 90% of plastic bottles and metal drink containers by 2029, and for those that don’t already have one, mandatory deposit-return systems (DRS). There are exemptions, however: countries that have already achieved this collection rate or reached 80% by 2026 and have a plan in place to meet the ultimate target are exempt from the DRS requirement.