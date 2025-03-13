Camco Chemical Has a Formula for Success

From its beginnings in making surface treatment chemicals, Camco Chemical, in Florence, Ky., has stayed true to its bread-and-butter core of dry and liquid soaps, detergents, and related products while also diversifying to package synthetic lubricants, car wash liquids, and even aircraft deicing fluids.
Today, a Rolodex of 75 customers relies on Camco’s services for manufacturing, packaging, and distributing commercial, institutional, and industrial chemicals that touch lives every day.
“I tell our employees that we are the silent partner,” says President and CEO Adrian Hothem. “You won’t see us in Super Bowl commercials, but if we do our job right, our customers’ products are in the market, on shelves, and being used every day.”
Now, with a major expansion and an increasing focus on contract packaging, Camco is positioning itself for the next era of growth.
An unexpected knock on the door
Founded in the early 1960s, Camco began with a simple entrepreneurial vision of Richard “Dick” Rolfes, the company’s founder, who started mixing and selling concrete floor degreaser out of his family’s service station.
Then, a group of executives from a leading consumer products company, just across the Ohio River in Cincinnati, came knocking on Rolfes’ door in search of a facility to conduct R&D batches. It was an unexpected encounter that ended up sparking a shift in Camco’s business model—one that remains at the core of its operations today: manufacturing as a service.
Over the decades, Camco evolved from a modest service station operation into a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution hub spread across four buildings on 50 acres. In Q4 of 2024, Camco continued to expand, acquiring 18 acres of property that includes a 170,000-square-foot facility in Florence, in close proximity to its 40-acre main campus.
Despite its phenomenal growth, Camco remains a family-owned business run by the third generation, with Hothem at the helm alongside Dick’s grandson Jason Theissen (VP of Operations), Anthony Colley (Director of Purchasing), and Tommy Cropper (Bulk Operations).
Camco’s special blend
Camco’s expertise spans a wide range of chemical manufacturing and packaging services, from blending soaps and detergents to industrial lubricants. With roughly 40% of its business in commercial and institutional products, 40% in consumer goods, and the remaining 20% in industrial and intermediate products, the company offers a full spectrum of chemical solutions.
Hothem says he thinks customers turn to Camco because they trust the co-man’s expertise and its turnkey approach of handling everything from raw material sourcing to packaging, warehousing, and distribution. “Many of our customers outsource 100% of their manufacturing to us,” explains Hothem. “They focus on sales and brand-building while we take care of production, quality, and fulfillment.”
Camco’s recent expansion underscores its commitment to growth, driven by one thing: providing greater efficiency and increasing capacity across both liquid- and dry-filling operations for its customers—whether their container is a pouch or a railcar—based on a core set of principles: safety, quality, and efficiency.
“If you go too fast and get out of sequence, you’re going to miss an important step, so we always ask, ‘Is it safe?’ first,” says Hothem. “We produce quality products consistently day in and day out, and if we can do those first two, we’re pretty confident that we’re going to find ways to do it efficiently.”
Handling dry and liquid product
Camco has 25 packaging lines across its dry and liquid filling operation. Camco packages a broad range of products, from quarter-pound pouches of liquid to various liquid bottle sizes and styles, as well as industrial containers such as pails, drums, totes, tank trucks, and rail cars.
To meet the diverse needs of its customers across a range of markets, Camco has partnered with leading equipment suppliers over the years to maximize its flexibility, quality, and operational performance. Those equipment partners include All-Fill, Viking Masek, Inline Filling Systems, Crandall, Sure-Kap, Pack West, Universal Labeling, Nita, Wipotec, Enercon, Wexxar Bel, Keyence, Combi, and many others.
Camco’s investments over the years remain focused on maximizing flexibility while delivering consistent outcomes of service and quality for its customers, says Hothem.
“We blend and package everything from water-thin glass cleaners to high-viscosity waxes,” says Hothem. “Our flexibility is a huge advantage.”
Expecting the unexpected
Camco’s ability to pivot quickly has made it a trusted partner for brands facing urgent challenges. Hothem remembers an automotive client whose previous contract manufacturer shut down, leaving them scrambling to relocate production for 30 different products within 12 weeks.
Camco stepped in, built out a dedicated manufacturing space, secured bulk storage, and set up fully operational packaging lines before the deadline. “We move as fast as our customers need us to,” says Hothem. “But it starts with structured planning and a collaborative approach to understand the requirements, needs, and pain points, and develop solutions that will result in long-term, safe, quality product.”
Another client, a Fortune 500 company, needed to shift the production of 130 products in just 90 days. Camco successfully onboarded the entire portfolio, validating each product’s manufacturing process with a meticulous approach working hand-in-hand with the customer. “We believe in going slow to go fast,” says Hothem. “That’s how you ensure quality and consistency at scale.”
Living the business
At the core of Camco’s success are its people. With 200 full-time employees complemented by contract workers, the company fosters a culture of internal growth and development. Hothem recounts the story of an employee who started as a contract worker more than 30 years ago and now serves as vice president of purchasing. “He’s lived every part of this business,” says Hothem. “That kind of institutional knowledge is irreplaceable, and we are fortunate to have a number of 25-plus year employees across our entire operation that have helped Camco become what it is today.”
Joe Bricking, Director of Business Development, brings a unique perspective, having transitioned from a large corporate environment to Camco’s family-owned structure. Rather than pushing a sale that doesn’t fit, Bricking says Camco prioritizes the customer.
“Relationships here are different,” he says. “If something isn’t a good fit for the customer, we’re upfront about it. That kind of honesty builds long-term partnerships.”
Camco looks ahead
Hothem says more customers are coming to Camco with requests for sustainable packaging options. Camco’s vast portfolio and experience mean that it can help brands transition to post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, alternative packaging materials, and more sustainable chemical formulations on existing equipment. As any good co-man would, Camco also keeps a close eye on regulations, proactively adapting to shifts to ensure its processes align with changing environmental and safety standards.
Looking ahead, Hothem says e-commerce fulfillment is a key growth focus for Camco. With its expanded facilities, Camco sees itself as ready to take on the challenge of streamlining direct-to-consumer and Amazon-ready packaging solutions.
“E-commerce presents an exciting opportunity for us,” says Hothem. “Consumers want products faster, and brands need partners who can keep up. That’s where we come in.”
Along with its capabilities and experience, Camco’s location in Northern Kentucky—just 10 miles from Cincinnati—offers a strategic advantage, Hothem says.
“We are blessed to have been founded and grown in this region where a strong product and brand ecosystem combined with the infrastructure for chemicals manufacturing and modern-day logistics and fulfillment enable Camco to continue to best serve the needs of our customers.”
Camco Chemical’s commitment to agility, trust, and quality has made it a preferred partner for some of the biggest brands in the world. As the industry shifts toward more flexible, responsive supply chains, Camco is well-positioned to lead the charge—quietly, but powerfully.