Camco Chemical Has a Formula for Success

In the heart of Northern Kentucky, just ten minutes south of Cincinnati, Camco Chemical has quietly grown into a powerhouse of contract chemical manufacturing.

Joseph Derr
Mar 13, 2025
Camco warehouse
From left, Vice President of Operations Jason Theissen, President/CEO Adrian Hothem, and Director of Purchasing Anthony Colley pay a visit to the warehouse.
Camco Chemical

From its beginnings in making surface treatment chemicals, Camco Chemical, in Florence, Ky., has stayed true to its bread-and-butter core of dry and liquid soaps, detergents, and related products while also diversifying to package synthetic lubricants, car wash liquids, and even aircraft deicing fluids.

Today, a Rolodex of 75 customers relies on Camco’s services for manufacturing, packaging, and distributing commercial, institutional, and industrial chemicals that touch lives every day.

“I tell our employees that we are the silent partner,” says President and CEO Adrian Hothem. “You won’t see us in Super Bowl commercials, but if we do our job right, our customers’ products are in the market, on shelves, and being used every day.”

Now, with a major expansion and an increasing focus on contract packaging, Camco is positioning itself for the next era of growth.

An unexpected knock on the door

Founded in the early 1960s, Camco began with a simple entrepreneurial vision of Richard “Dick” Rolfes, the company’s founder, who started mixing and selling concrete floor degreaser out of his family’s service station.

Then, a group of executives from a leading consumer products company, just across the Ohio River in Cincinnati, came knocking on Rolfes’ door in search of a facility to conduct R&D batches. It was an unexpected encounter that ended up sparking a shift in Camco’s business model—one that remains at the core of its operations today: manufacturing as a service.

Camco’s Florence, Kentucky, campus spans 700,000 sq. ft. across 50 acres.Camco’s Florence, Kentucky, campus spans 700,000 sq. ft. across 50 acres.Camco Chemical.Over the decades, Camco evolved from a modest service station operation into a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution hub spread across four buildings on 50 acres. In Q4 of 2024, Camco continued to expand, acquiring 18 acres of property that includes a 170,000-square-foot facility in Florence, in close proximity to its 40-acre main campus.

Despite its phenomenal growth, Camco remains a family-owned business run by the third generation, with Hothem at the helm alongside Dick’s grandson Jason Theissen (VP of Operations), Anthony Colley (Director of Purchasing), and Tommy Cropper (Bulk Operations).

Camco’s special blend

Camco’s expertise spans a wide range of chemical manufacturing and packaging services, from blending soaps and detergents to industrial lubricants. With roughly 40% of its business in commercial and institutional products, 40% in consumer goods, and the remaining 20% in industrial and intermediate products, the company offers a full spectrum of chemical solutions.

Hothem says he thinks customers turn to Camco because they trust the co-man’s expertise and its turnkey approach of handling everything from raw material sourcing to packaging, warehousing, and distribution. “Many of our customers outsource 100% of their manufacturing to us,” explains Hothem. “They focus on sales and brand-building while we take care of production, quality, and fulfillment.”

Some 75 customers in commercial, institutional, and industrial chemicals rely on Camco for their services.Some 75 customers in commercial, institutional, and industrial chemicals rely on Camco for their services.Camco Chemical.Camco’s recent expansion underscores its commitment to growth, driven by one thing: providing greater efficiency and increasing capacity across both liquid- and dry-filling operations for its customers—whether their container is a pouch or a railcar—based on a core set of principles: safety, quality, and efficiency.

Camco Chemical At A Glance

Headquarters: Florence, Kentucky

Founded: 1960

Core Services: Contract chemical manufacturing, contract packaging, warehousing, fulfillment

Facility Size: 700,000 square feet across 50 acres

Key Capabilities: Blending, dry and liquid filling, packaging, labeling, kitting, and bundling

Certifications: ISO 9001, EPA Registered, Kosher, Halal, USDA Organic

Customers Served: About 75, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 brands

Website: www.camco-chem.com

Companies in this article
Combi Packaging Systems
Wipotec
Nita Labeling Systems
All-Fill, Inc.
Crandall Filling Machinery, Inc.
Pack West Machinery
KEYENCE Corp. of America
Inline Filling Systems Inc.
Universal Labeling Systems, Inc.
Enercon Industries Corp.
Viking Masek
Videos from Nita Labeling Systems
View more »
Front Back Wrap on Various Automotive Oil Bottles with Fully Automatic Changeover and Inspection
Front Back Wrap on Various Automotive Oil Bottles with Fully Automatic Changeover and Inspection
May 28th, 2024
Dual Top Label Application on Bundled Tissue Packs with Zero Down Time, Tracking, and Reject
Dual Top Label Application on Bundled Tissue Packs with Zero Down Time, Tracking, and Reject
May 17th, 2024
Multi-Panel & Full Wrap Around Label Applications on Various Round and Square Plastic Containers
Multi-Panel & Full Wrap Around Label Applications on Various Round and Square Plastic Containers
May 15th, 2024
View more »
Videos from All-Fill, Inc.
View more »
Nutraceutical Packaging | Montage Video
Nutraceutical Packaging | Montage Video
Feb 21st, 2025
Snack Food Packaging | Montage Video
Snack Food Packaging | Montage Video
Feb 20th, 2025
Unscrambler- PB/Series
Unscrambler- PB/Series
Feb 19th, 2025
View more »
Videos from Universal Labeling Systems, Inc.
View more »
Labeling Meets Robotics
Labeling Meets Robotics
Mar 3rd, 2025
Enlarged R310 for Large Mesh Filters
Enlarged R310 for Large Mesh Filters
Mar 3rd, 2025
CP1000 for Spray Bottles
CP1000 for Spray Bottles
Feb 12th, 2025
View more »
Videos from Enercon Industries Corp.
View more »
Why Enercon
Why Enercon
Nov 19th, 2024
New Cap Sealing Laboratory
New Cap Sealing Laboratory
May 23rd, 2024
Liner Container Compatibility
Liner Container Compatibility
Mar 21st, 2024
View more »
Videos from Viking Masek
View more »
Adjusting & Defining the Gripper Width | Viking Masek Quick Tips
Adjusting & Defining the Gripper Width | Viking Masek Quick Tips
Feb 27th, 2025
Mayorga Coffee's Boosted Efficiency & Growth with Packaging Automation | Real-World Case Study
Mayorga Coffee's Boosted Efficiency & Growth with Packaging Automation | Real-World Case Study
Jan 29th, 2025
How to Use the Jog Button | Viking Masek Quick Tips
How to Use the Jog Button | Viking Masek Quick Tips
Jan 15th, 2025
View more »
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Recommended
Curated List: Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
Related Stories
Pw 9659646 Logo Nita Sentient No Star Hr
Home
Nita Labeling Systems
Afi Logo Tagline Registered
Home
All-Fill, Inc.
Pw 191445 Logocolorblack 0
Home
KEYENCE Corp. of America
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Sponsor Content
Discover how ACTEGA supports your packaging transformation
Machinery Basics
View More »
Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Equipment
Bagging & Pouching
VIDEO: Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Pt 31 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Liquid Filling Equipment Package This Pmmi
Emerging Brands
A Video Overview of Liquid Filling Machines
Maxresdefault 665de25ad5356
Form/fill/seal - vertical
Four types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Beer Beverage Equipment Getty Image
Contract packaging
Reasons Behind Beverage Packaging Equipment Investment Climb
Packaging and processing professionals break down their reasoning for expected increases in beverage packaging equipment investment.
Innovation Stage Connected Worker Solutions Header Image
Digital Transformation
Connected Worker Solutions for Smart Manufacturing
Camco warehouse
Contract packaging
Camco Chemical Has a Formula for Success
‘The Blue Paradox’ is an immersive experience that takes guests beneath the ocean’s surface to confront the growing crisis of plastic pollution. Image courtesy of SC Johnson
Sustainability
SC Johnson’s Ocean Pollution Exhibit Explores the Paradox of Plastic
Italian Beverage Technology Expands to the American Market
Sponsor Content
Italian Beverage Technology Expands to the American Market
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Download Now
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
What's in store for CPGs in 2025 and beyond? Packaging World editors explore the survey responses from 118 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG Packaging World readers for its new Annual Outlook Report.
Download
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Products
Billerud
Heat-sealable Paper Packaging Material
Billerud's ConFlex HeatSeal is designed as a lower-carbon footprint alternative to plastic packaging aimed at various industrial and hygiene applications.
Automated Metal Detector Testing System
In-line, Customizable Box Printing Solution
More Products
In Print
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Jan/Feb 2025
Jan/Feb 2025
Packaging World PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
PACK EXPO SouthEast Showcase 2025
Packaging World Resource Guide 2025
Resource Guide 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Enticement Images 1200x628 Pw Robotics 3 Ebook 2025
Robotics
Expert Strategies for Robotics Success
1120 Pw Aor Sustainability
Sustainable Packaging
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
1119 Pw Aor Automation
Robotics
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
1121 Pw Aor Workforce
Workforce
Annual Outlook Report: Workforce
View More »