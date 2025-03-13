Camco Chemical Has a Formula for Success

From left, Vice President of Operations Jason Theissen, President/CEO Adrian Hothem, and Director of Purchasing Anthony Colley pay a visit to the warehouse.

From its beginnings in making surface treatment chemicals, Camco Chemical, in Florence, Ky., has stayed true to its bread-and-butter core of dry and liquid soaps, detergents, and related products while also diversifying to package synthetic lubricants, car wash liquids, and even aircraft deicing fluids.

Today, a Rolodex of 75 customers relies on Camco’s services for manufacturing, packaging, and distributing commercial, institutional, and industrial chemicals that touch lives every day.

“I tell our employees that we are the silent partner,” says President and CEO Adrian Hothem. “You won’t see us in Super Bowl commercials, but if we do our job right, our customers’ products are in the market, on shelves, and being used every day.”

Now, with a major expansion and an increasing focus on contract packaging, Camco is positioning itself for the next era of growth.

An unexpected knock on the door

Founded in the early 1960s, Camco began with a simple entrepreneurial vision of Richard “Dick” Rolfes, the company’s founder, who started mixing and selling concrete floor degreaser out of his family’s service station.

Then, a group of executives from a leading consumer products company, just across the Ohio River in Cincinnati, came knocking on Rolfes’ door in search of a facility to conduct R&D batches. It was an unexpected encounter that ended up sparking a shift in Camco’s business model—one that remains at the core of its operations today: manufacturing as a service.

Camco Chemical. Over the decades, Camco evolved from a modest service station operation into a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution hub spread across four buildings on 50 acres. In Q4 of 2024, Camco continued to expand, acquiring 18 acres of property that includes a 170,000-square-foot facility in Florence, in close proximity to its 40-acre main campus.

Despite its phenomenal growth, Camco remains a family-owned business run by the third generation, with Hothem at the helm alongside Dick’s grandson Jason Theissen (VP of Operations), Anthony Colley (Director of Purchasing), and Tommy Cropper (Bulk Operations).

Camco’s special blend

Camco’s expertise spans a wide range of chemical manufacturing and packaging services, from blending soaps and detergents to industrial lubricants. With roughly 40% of its business in commercial and institutional products, 40% in consumer goods, and the remaining 20% in industrial and intermediate products, the company offers a full spectrum of chemical solutions.

Hothem says he thinks customers turn to Camco because they trust the co-man’s expertise and its turnkey approach of handling everything from raw material sourcing to packaging, warehousing, and distribution. “Many of our customers outsource 100% of their manufacturing to us,” explains Hothem. “They focus on sales and brand-building while we take care of production, quality, and fulfillment.”