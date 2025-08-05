Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas this September
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries.
REGISTER NOW & SAVE

USDA Awards 22 Grants for Produce Packaging Research

The USDA has awarded research funding to multiple organizations developing new packaging materials and approaches to benefit American agriculture exporters.

Christopher Smith
Aug 5, 2025
The awarded organizations aim to help advance research toward new packaging materials and technologies to support U.S. fresh produce exporters.
The awarded organizations aim to help advance research toward new packaging materials and technologies to support U.S. fresh produce exporters.
Kayla Bartkowski/Staff via Getty Images

As part of its $10 million Sustainable Packaging Innovation Lab (SPIL) and Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative (ASCE), the USDA has awarded 22 research grants to entities aiming to advance packaging materials and approaches in the U.S. fresh produce sector, the agency says in a press release.

The USDA notes the importance packaging plays in the exportation of fresh fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops, which centers around ensuring food safety and quality from the farm stage to consumer’s tables as well as supporting production traceability. The agency says American growers need more access to new packaging solutions and innovations, which are feasible for adoption in fresh produce. The USDA’s funding efforts help advance research toward solutions to support U.S. fresh produce exporters, including the development, testing, piloting, and commercialization of new packaging materials and technologies.

USDA FAS selected Clemon University and the Foundation for Fresh Produce of the International Fresh Produce Association to lead the program in partnership with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) to administer it, the agency says.

The 22 entities awarded funding and their research focuses include the following, per the USDA’s release:

·      Akorn Technology Inc.: advancing a validated, edible thin-film coating for cucumbers and bell peppers through commercial-scale pilots with industry partners.

·      BioLogiQ Inc.: piloting and validating plant-based materials for specialty crop packaging and scale-up, including a compostable design and another using post-consumer recycled plastic; applicable to many fruits, vegetables and greens, as well as pallet wrap and shipping pallets.

·      Clemson University: developing and testing a cross-linked starch-based barrier coating for paper packaging of almonds, and a project on compostable price-look-up stickers and labels from plant-derived plastics for products such as apples, pears, peppers, cucumbers and melons.

·      Corumat Inc.: developing prototypes for fresh produce applications and piloting compostable, styrofoam-like bioplastic packaging for use in box liners, boxes and clamshells, with applications for berries, tree fruit and fresh-cut produce.

Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Automation & Robotics
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
Orkla Foods' new PET bottles improve recyclability, include recycled PET, and offer a 30% reduction in bottle weight.
Sustainable Packaging
Orkla Foods, Milbona, and Bonduelle Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations
compostable packaging 1
Bio-based
Food Hub Adopts Compostable Packaging for Circular System
Superfresh Growers' new PCR fruit bags are sourced from U.S. recycling centers and FDA food-contact approved.
Sustainable Packaging
Superfresh Growers, Mont Blanc, and Tönissteiner Introduce Recyclable Packaging Innovations
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Machinery Basics
View More »
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Coding And Marking Equipment Package This Video
Digital Printing
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
View More »
Top Stories
Boxes of footwear are conveyed on friction-top belting down a controlled 30’ decline before entering a 180-deg curve that uses side-flexing chain to stabilize boxes during the turning process.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Big Boost in E-Comm Packaging
This footwear company automated labeling, upgraded shrink wrapping, and tied it all together with smooth-running conveyor systems to increase throughput by 556%.
Since the scheme began, over 175,000 bottles have been collected through the machines.
Recycling
Coca-Cola, Nespresso Canada, and Sun Grape California design packaging for recyclability
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Beer
Through the Line: Market Garden Brewery Scales Craft Beer Packaging
End users must deal with this pesky equipment problem to maximize IT-OT system integrations.
Controls & Machine Components
The Equipment Challenge Hindering End User IT-OT Integration
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Sponsor Content
The Small CPG Brand’s Guide to Co-Manufacturing and Co-Packing
Conveying Innovations Report
Editors report on distinguishing characteristics that define each new product and collected video demonstrating the equipment or materials as displayed at the show. This topical report, winnowed from nearly 300 PACK EXPO collective booth visits, represents a categorized, organized account of individual items that were selected based on whether they were deemed to be both new, and truly innovative, based on decades of combined editorial experience in experiencing and evaluating PACK EXPO products.
Take me there
Conveying Innovations Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Explore our editor-curated report featuring cutting-edge coding, labeling, and RFID innovations from PACK EXPO 2024. Discover high-speed digital printing, sustainable label materials, automated labeling systems, and advanced traceability solutions that are transforming packaging operations across industries.
Access Report
Coding, Marking, and Labeling Innovations Report
Products
Spreadmate
Eco-Friendly Packaging Applicator
iAMBE Products' SpreadMate has a built-in silicone spatula that allows for mess-free, precise application of condiments while eliminating the need for disposable plastic utensils.
Accumulation Conveyor System
Pfannenberg to Showcase Comprehensive Thermal Management and Signaling Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
More Products
In Print
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
Packaging World Craft Brew 2025
Craft Brew 2025
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2025
Mar/Apr 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
824 Pmg Inspection
Trends
Inspection Detection Innovations Report
View More »