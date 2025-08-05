USDA Awards 22 Grants for Produce Packaging Research

The awarded organizations aim to help advance research toward new packaging materials and technologies to support U.S. fresh produce exporters.

As part of its $10 million Sustainable Packaging Innovation Lab (SPIL) and Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative (ASCE), the USDA has awarded 22 research grants to entities aiming to advance packaging materials and approaches in the U.S. fresh produce sector, the agency says in a press release.

The USDA notes the importance packaging plays in the exportation of fresh fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops, which centers around ensuring food safety and quality from the farm stage to consumer’s tables as well as supporting production traceability. The agency says American growers need more access to new packaging solutions and innovations, which are feasible for adoption in fresh produce. The USDA’s funding efforts help advance research toward solutions to support U.S. fresh produce exporters, including the development, testing, piloting, and commercialization of new packaging materials and technologies.

USDA FAS selected Clemon University and the Foundation for Fresh Produce of the International Fresh Produce Association to lead the program in partnership with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) to administer it, the agency says.

The 22 entities awarded funding and their research focuses include the following, per the USDA’s release:

· Akorn Technology Inc.: advancing a validated, edible thin-film coating for cucumbers and bell peppers through commercial-scale pilots with industry partners.

· BioLogiQ Inc.: piloting and validating plant-based materials for specialty crop packaging and scale-up, including a compostable design and another using post-consumer recycled plastic; applicable to many fruits, vegetables and greens, as well as pallet wrap and shipping pallets.

· Clemson University: developing and testing a cross-linked starch-based barrier coating for paper packaging of almonds, and a project on compostable price-look-up stickers and labels from plant-derived plastics for products such as apples, pears, peppers, cucumbers and melons.

· Corumat Inc.: developing prototypes for fresh produce applications and piloting compostable, styrofoam-like bioplastic packaging for use in box liners, boxes and clamshells, with applications for berries, tree fruit and fresh-cut produce.