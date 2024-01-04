Optimizing Production Efficiency and Supply Chain for Brand Growth | Webinar

See new packaging innovations in one convenient place at PACK EXPO East
Jan 4, 2024
Are you struggling to grow your brand? Production efficiency and supply chain management are closely linked and are critical components to running a successful business. In this Emerging Brands Alliance webinar, we will examine best practices for lean manufacturing, utilizing automation and data analytics, and supply chain management. Register for this free webinar here. Participants will learn about:

  • Lean manufacturing principles such as “Just in Time,” “Value Stream,” and “Pull Systems”
  • Quality Management Systems (QMS)
  • How to utilize automation to improve production efficiency and consistency
  • Efficient transportation management and warehouse optimization
  • How to navigate supply chain issues like demand volatility and e-commerce growth
  • Transportation challenges and unethical practices

Register now to learn how to optimize your production efficiency and supply chain for brand growth!

Presenters:

Taylor Keaten 
Principal
Launch Partners, LLC﻿

Kim Overstreet 
Director, Emerging Brands Alliance
PMMI Media Group

Lisa Petty
Freight Shipping Agent
CalGal Freight Solutions | American Group

Jamie Valenti-Jordan
CEO
Catapult Commercialization Services


Register for this free webinar here.

