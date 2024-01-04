Optimizing Production Efficiency and Supply Chain for Brand Growth | Webinar

Are you struggling to grow your brand? Production efficiency and supply chain management are closely linked and are critical components to running a successful business. In this Emerging Brands Alliance webinar, we will examine best practices for lean manufacturing, utilizing automation and data analytics, and supply chain management. Register for this free webinar here. Participants will learn about:

Lean manufacturing principles such as “Just in Time,” “Value Stream,” and “Pull Systems”

Quality Management Systems (QMS)

How to utilize automation to improve production efficiency and consistency

Efficient transportation management and warehouse optimization

How to navigate supply chain issues like demand volatility and e-commerce growth

Transportation challenges and unethical practices



Sponsored by:

Presenters:



Taylor Keaten

Principal

Launch Partners, LLC﻿



Kim Overstreet

Director, Emerging Brands Alliance

PMMI Media Group



Lisa Petty

Freight Shipping Agent

CalGal Freight Solutions | American Group



Jamie Valenti-Jordan

CEO

CEO

Catapult Commercialization Services





