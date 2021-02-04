Absolut Movement Bottle Encourages Inclusivity

The frosted blue glass bottle produced by the Ardagh Group features an upward spiral design of 16 swirls, symbolic of the never-ending cycle of change. The swirling spiral harnesses positivity and its upward movement represents collective progression.

“As human beings, we’re social by essence and are far more powerful as a collective. We are different and this diversity is an asset: great things happen when different minds come together,” says Henrik Ellström, Director Strategy & Innovation at Absolut.

Ardagh brought together design teams from the UK, Germany and Sweden to create the bottle from a design by Swedish design agency, Frankenstein Studio.

“The main challenge was to create the 16 swirls with the optimal depth and sharpness to produce the most striking effect on the bottle, whilst positioning them evenly around the Absolut logo, embossed in the glass,” says Maria Persson, NPD Project Manager of Ardagh Group’s Glass Nordic division. “In production, the swirl design covers 360 degrees of the bottle, including the mould part line. We had to consider the depth of the swirls that would allow the moulds to release well, while maintaining the design.”

The bottle also features labels with empowering phrases such as “Stand Out,” “Unite As One,” “March Forward,” and “Shift Views,” encouraging diverse voices to connect as one.

All three 700-mL, 750-mL, and 1-L bottle sizes were produced at Ardagh Group in Limmared, Sweden. The company says it maximized the use of recycled content in the bottles, supported by the high recycling rate of 93% in Sweden.