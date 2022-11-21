Easy-to-Use Packaging Solutions by Ferrara Candy Company, Choose Planet A, and Rutgers PPS

ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
Ferrara Candy Company Five-Compartment Twist Pack, Choose Planet A Paper Coffee Cup with Integrated Lid, Rutgers PPS Award-Winning Tomato Pack

See a few examples of easy-to-use packaging innovations from Ferrara Candy Company, Choose Planet A, and Rutgers Printing & Packaging Solutions from ThePackHub’s October Packaging Innovation Briefing Report.

ThePackHub
Nov 21, 2022
Ferrara Candy Company's Nerds Twist & Mix packaging.
ThePackHub

Packaging that is easy to use will always have a place in the packaging innovation schedule. With the focus very much on sustainable solutions, it is important that packaging still delivers the necessary functional requirements and packaging. Easier to use packaging will always create a point of difference in the market and often meets the needs of a growing senior consumer segment.

Ferrara Candy Company, owners of the classic American candy NERDS, are known for its dual-compartment box that allows consumers to mix flavors. They have now launched a new product, called NERDS Twist & Mix, with the help of Missouri-based rigid packaging manufacturer TricorBraun. TricorBraun designed a circular-shaped, five-compartment pack for consumers to mix and match their perfect combination of NERDS Candy flavors, including Strawberry, Orange, Watermelon, Cherry, and Lemonade. The packaging comprises a polypropylene base and lid design for durability while using a clarifier to make it possible for the consumers to see the flavours. Both the lid and base are recyclable. The product launch has been much better than anticipated. Consumers have been posting about their experiences across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, excited to share their delight in mixing unique combinations of flavors, including up to all five at once.

Choose Planet A paper cup with integrated lid.Choose Planet A paper cup with integrated lid.ThePackHubChoose Planet A Patented Paper Coffee Cup has Integrated Paper Lid

Hong Kong-based Choose Planet A has announced the launch of The Good Cup, a patented paper coffee cup that features an integrated lid. The Good Cup was developed to meet consumer requirements for more sustainable options while also cutting costs for producers. The Good Cup is designed to be manufactured on the same machines that produce traditional paper cups. It is made from 100% certified home compostable paper and it is free from the commonly used PE (polyethylene) coating. The company says that usually more sustainable options can be two to three times more expensive than traditional options. In contrast, The Good Cup can offer savings, thanks to its integral lid. This enables a 40% reduction in storage space, transportation volume and carbon footprint as compared to the classic coffee cup, which in turn, saves companies money.

Rutgers Printing & Packaging Solutions board tomato pack.Rutgers Printing & Packaging Solutions board tomato pack.ThePackHubRutgers Printing & Packaging Solutions Board Tomato Pack Wins European Carton of the Year

A tomato pack, made from board supplied by Finnish board and pulp manufacturer Stora Enso, and designed and converted by Rutgers Printing & Packaging Solutions, based in the Netherlands, has won the prestigious “Carton of the Year” award at the annual European Carton Excellence Award. The carton was described as a ‘masterpiece of elementary and sustainable design, with a perfect balance between maximizing the visibility of the product while maintaining rigidity’. The solution is easily reclosable with a ”click”, even after multiple uses. It has been estimated that for 100,000 cartons, approximately 6,700 kilos of plastic are avoided. The folding cartonboard boxes are easy to flatten after use and can be disposed of in the paper and board recycling stream.

Companies in this article
Ferrara Candy Co. Inc.
Stora Enso
TricorBraun
