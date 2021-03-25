Post-Consumer Recycled Material Getting Traction

Argentine dairy producer Mastellone Hnos of Buenos Aires positions its La Serenísima Original milk brand as a natural product.

Matt Reynolds
Mar 25th, 2021
Mastellone Pic

But that product now will also deliver optimum shelf life and increased sustainability benefits that many natural products currently don’t. The brand worked with Amcor to develop a custom-designed 1-L container that the companies say is the first fresh milk bottle made of transparent post-consumer recycled (PCR) polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin.

Latin American dairy companies are increasingly using clear PET bottles to showcase freshness and premium quality. The cold-fill bottle contains 20% PCR content and is designed to drive consumers from aseptic packages to the chilled section of the grocery store. The breakthrough bottle follows the October 2019 launch of Mastellone’s shelf-stable, ultra-high temperature (UHT) white milk in aseptic, white-colored PET bottles also from Amcor. 

“Mastellone wanted to align its grass-fed sourced, ultra-pasteurized fresh milk product with Amcor’s clear plastic bottle. Amcor responded to the challenge with a distinctive transparent solution combined with an effective barrier to preserve our premium product,” says Gaston Dominguez, Manager, R&D Packaging for Mastellone. “Along with meeting key functional requirements, we were also able to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The container includes a 38mm finish and a HDPE screw cap from Bericap North America (a joint venture between Amcor and the Bericap Group). A key technical challenge was limiting light exposure and preventing damage to the product. To preserve the contents, a special barrier was developed to help extend shelf life.

“In a market that has remained stagnant for several years, we’ve broken the rules by developing an entirely new format offering for fresh milk,” says Martin Darmandrail, Amcor’s Specialty Containers Director (Argentina). “We’ve shaken things up with a unique fresh milk package with the durability, freshness, performance, and sustainability benefits of PET.” 

In Argentina, the new fresh milk product will be available in select metropolitan areas with broader distribution later.

Cortec
Corrosion Inhibiting Stretch Film
Cortec offers EcoStretch compostable corrosion-inhibiting stretch film featuring Nano VpCI designed for stretch-wrapping metal equipment or components that need to be kept rust-free.
Mar 25th, 2021
Hbr 2879 2
EVOH Film
Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box launches the E Compact 60 light 60-micron EVOH film designed to reduces the amount of plastic used to manufacture bags.
Mar 24th, 2021
For the last 15 years manufacturing plants throughout Latin America have been using PET decontamination technologies. In Mercosur countries, as well as in others outside this block, mandatory or voluntary standards and regulations have been enacted in relation to recycled post-consumer PET safety issues.
Food Grade Recycled Plastics In Latin America
A digital event of Latin American experts recently organized by CMT (Centre for Management Technology) gave us an in-depth view into regional strides in regulating the use of recycled materials in food grade packaging.
Mar 23rd, 2021
The Take Two Foods initial product line includes four milks, with more products planned.
Take Two Foods’ Aseptic Packaging Gives “Upcycled” Barley New Life
Longer retail shelf life and the ability to sell online support this 21st-century company’s mission to extend spent barley’s value in a plant-based milk that fits today’s consumer health demands.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Corona's new barley straw packaging
Corona Launches Pilot Beer Pack Made from Surplus Barley
Using new technology, this circular process repurposes surplus barley into recyclable packaging material for six-packs.
Mar 20th, 2021
Videojet V425 Yellow Ink
Yellow Ink
Videojet launches the V425 yellow soft pigmented ink, an MEK-based (methyl ethyl ketone) ink for use in the Videojet 1710 continuous inkjet printer. It is suitable for use in printing on dark substrates such as plastics and metals.
Mar 17th, 2021
Rohrer News Release
Wellspring Capital Acquires Rohrer Corp.
Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Rohrer Corp., a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer.
Mar 16th, 2021
2280412 cap It Graphic Packaging
Recyclable Bottle Carrier
Graphic Packaging International launches Cap-It, a recyclable paperboard clip designed as an alternative to traditional shrink film packaging for PET or rPET bottles.
Mar 15th, 2021
Img 70921
Aluminum Lug Jar Lid
Consumer Convenience Technologies offers an aluminum lug version of its EEASY Lid that allows consumers to vent a jar by pressing a button on the lid, which opens a tiny slit that breaks the seal. Lids are available in sizes 58-mm to 82-mm.
Mar 12th, 2021
An exploded view of the Fatty 15 starter kit demonstrates the use of corrugated inserts to safely handle a glass bottle through the many-touchpoint e-comm channel in a compact format without extra space or the need for dunnage.
Subscription D2C Supplement Brand Makes Sustainable Impression at Unboxing
A new-to-science fatty acid supplement promises to improve longevity. Seraphina Therapeutics created a sustainability-minded D2C packaging and unboxing experience to align with and amplify the discovery.
Mar 12th, 2021
Ar Pkg
Fiber-based Tray for Fresh Vegetables and Fruit
AR Packaging introduces a tray for products such as fresh vegetables and fruits, herbs, and seeds that contains more than 95% fiber content and can be combined with a lidding film that provides consumer convenience such as easy peel opening and reclosure.
Mar 9th, 2021
Revolt Box Tub
Easy-Application Tube for Veterinary Products Wins Gold
Antiparasitic Revolt™ Topical Solution from Aurora Pharmaceuticals is housed in a customized version of Neopac’s Twist’n’use™ tube.
Mar 8th, 2021
Berlinpkg
Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC
Berlin Packaging acquired Roma International. The acquisition will expand Berlin Packaging’s capabilities for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe.
Mar 8th, 2021
Photo 1
Companies Form Alliance to Launch Circular Packaging Solutions for the BIO Dairy Sector
The Spanish multinational Repsol reached an agreement with rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Jokey Group and Spanish organic dairy company Cantero de Letur to launch new packaging circular solutions for cheese products.
Mar 4th, 2021
Lightweight Tube V04 01
Neopac: Lightweight Plastic Tube with Reduced Wall Thickness for Enhanced Sustainability
Latest addition to company’s EcoDesign portfolio of sustainability-minded tubes uses up to 30% less virgin materials.
Feb 26th, 2021
INX representatives Bryce Kristo, Michelle Pack, Dayna Campobasso and John Hrdlick ready the supply of water being shipped to Texas to help with relief efforts.
INX International and CannedWater4Kids Send Drinking Water to Texas
INX International Ink Co. and CannedWater4Kids (CW4K) teamed up to send a rush delivery of CW4K premium drinking water packed in 16-oz aluminum bottles. The truckload of 33,600 units will arrive this week at the Montgomery County Food Bank near Houston.
Feb 25th, 2021
Pro Ampac
Recyclable Film for Frozen Food
ProAmpac introduces ProActive Recyclable R-2000F designed for use in frozen food packaging. It is available in pre-made pouches or film for high-speed vf/f/s or hf/f/s lines.
Feb 24th, 2021
Profol Americas Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Profol Americas, Inc. was granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by Verisys Registrars due to its implementation of a quality management system in its cast film manufacturing processes.
Feb 24th, 2021
Oficinas
Faca Packaging Celebrates 50th Anniversary
In 2020, Faca Packaging, a manufacturer of acrylic packaging, celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Feb 23rd, 2021
Image 4
Compostable Electrostatic Dissipating Film
Eco Works ESD from EcoCortec contains renewable raw materials ranging from 5% to 45%, depending on the formulation, as well as anti-static properties that reduce or eliminate static buildup.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Index 5f5233bd7b512
INX International and VerifyMe Sign Supply Agreement
INX International Ink Co. and VerifyMe, Inc. signed a supply agreement that builds on the strategic partnership they formed in January 2019.
Feb 17th, 2021
Tab Wrapper Stainless Steel
Stretch Wrap
TAB Industries introduces a line of stretch wrap film designed specifically for use with the its TAB Wrapper Tornado line orbital wrapping machines.
Feb 15th, 2021
Sidnee’s Homemade Lemonade, is a preservative-free beverage made from organic fruits, alkaline water, and cane sugar.
Two Better-for-You Brands Get Free Closures for a Year
Sidnee’s Homemade Lemonade and Simply Soupreme are the lucky start-ups awarded with free bottle closures and insights into their businesses in this second annual competition.
Feb 12th, 2021
Miko Pac 250ml Reusable Eco Core Cup With Iml And Pp Lid
Miko Pac and Bockatech Announce Licencing Agreement
Miko Pac and Bockatech announced an agreement where Miko Pac will manufacture low-cost reusable and recyclable PP cups for food service providers using Bockatech's EcoCore foamtech.
Feb 11th, 2021
Liquibox2
Recyclable Bag-in-Box Film
Liquibox introduces Liquipure ultra a recyclable bag-in-box film specially designed for medium to high barrier applications.
Feb 10th, 2021
Natha Dempsey, President, Foodservice Packaging Institute
Safety, Sanitation Drive Foodservice Packaging
Foodservice Packaging Institute President Natha Dempsey unpacks the results of the association’s 12th Annual Report, which explores industry opinions around foodservice packaging during COVID-19.
Feb 4th, 2021
Oxy Star Recyclable Oxygen Barrier Material
Barrier Material Keeps Food Fresher Longer for Increased Product Shelf Life
Helps create closed-loop PET recycling streams
Feb 2nd, 2021
Industry Publications Cap Off 1
Packadore Collective Rethinks Packaging Closures
SGK Anthem, Vrijdag Premium Printing, Generous Minds, Neurensics, Kurz, Merck, and Haval joined forces under the name Packadore Collective to design a reusable packaging closure—Cap Off.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Greiner Packaging Cardboard Spoon
Paperboard Spoon
Greiner Packaging and Cardbox Packaging designed a 100% recyclable fold-out paperboard spoon for use in convenience products packaging.
Feb 1st, 2021
Untitled
Wooden Closures
Quadpack’s Woodacity closures are constructed from a single piece of sustainably-sourced wood and designed for use in beauty packaging solutions.
Jan 28th, 2021