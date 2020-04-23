Indorama Ventures Aids Countries Battling COVID-19

Indorama Ventures has been aiding eight countries where it operates that are dealing with COVID-19.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Indorama Ventures
Apr 23rd, 2020
Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

“At Indorama Ventures, we recognize that employees are essential to the company’s existence. We have provided health and safety measures worldwide to keep our employees secure since the beginning of the COVID-19 spread. We also act to support medical personnel, patients and affected people in this difficult situation. Our contributions help relieve suffering by managing access to resources that are urgently needed until the gradual unwinding of this pandemic." Richard Jones, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainable at Indorama Ventures said.

Indorama Ventures is a chemical company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company operates in six continents - Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Australia. As a responsible corporate citizen, it has been supporting and encouraging medical personnel and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the contributions have been delivered in eight countries - Thailand, America, France, India, Brazil, Lithuania, Poland, and the Czech Republic. It is continuing to offer additional support through group companies in many more countries.

In Thailand, Indorama Ventures donated two million Baht, through the IVL Foundation, in support of COVID-19 medical treatment to the Ramathibodi Foundation and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. These funds will contribute to treating patients and the purchase of supplies, including medicine, medical equipment, and utilities that help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The company also provided hygiene necessities to Ramathibodi Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thammasat University Hospital, and Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, which are key institutions handling the COVID-19 outbreak. The hygiene necessities, which include 40 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), 70 liters of liquid soap and shampoo, 500 nano-zinc fabric masks, and 30 liters of hand-cleaning gel alcohol, will help protect medical personnel and staff during the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Apart from supporting the medical personnel, Indorama Ventures gave a helping hand to the community in which the company operates. Indorama Polyester Industries PCL, the fibers and PET recycling facilities located in Nakhon Pathom, led by volunteer employees, contributed to surrounding communities by disinfecting residential areas, bus stops, roads and footbridges at Khunkaew Community, Sawang Arom School, and Sawang Arom Temple. The company also gave dry food, water, masks and hand sanitizers to police officers at Nakhon Chaisri police station and Nakhon Pathom provincial police station.

Rayong-based TPT Petrochemicals PCL, a producer of PTA used in manufacturing PET, distributed six sets of PPE to the Sawang Porn Kusol Foundation. It also worked with 27 other companies in the Map Ta Phut Public Relations Club (MPR) in providing 159 digital thermometers to the municipalities of Maptaphut, Banchang, Banchang Subdistrict, Mabkha Pattana Subdistrict, Noenphra Subdistrict and Thapma Subdistrict, community. It also contributed to a local fisherman group at Maptaphut Municipality to help protect the community and facilitate state employees fulfilling their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, IVL has contributed through its facilities worldwide. This includes;

• Glanzstoff Longlaville in France, a manufacturer of durable technical textiles for tire reinforcements. It donated 3,500 hygiene masks to hospitals, local fire stations and nursing homes in the surrounding area.

• Indorama Ventures Olefins in the USA, an ethylene manufacturing plant, donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and a medical community to support the shortage of medical supplies needed.

• UAB Orion Global PET, a PET facility in Klaipeda, Lithuania, supported hospitals and associations by donating 10,000 pairs of gloves; 1,000 shoe covers and 500 respirators to Klaipeda Children Hospital and Klaipeda City Hospital as well as financially supporting the Klaipeda Industrialist Association’s fund for purchasing medical items.

• Indorama Ventures Polimeros, a PET facility in Ipojuca, Brazil, fulfilled 185 sets of basic food and hygiene boxes during the next 3 months for fisherman families affected by fishing market closure in order to survive and secure hygienic well-being for their families during the outbreak.

• Indorama Ventures Oxides Ankleshwar, an oxide and derivatives facility in India, distributed a total of 150 food and other necessary items sets to refugees in Sanjali village.

• Indorama Ventures Poland, a PET facility in Wloclawek, Poland, gave financial support to local hospitals for purchasing medicine and medical equipment.

• Glanzstoff Bohemia, a high-quality fiber manufacturer based in Lovosice, the Czech Republic, donated 2,000 face masks to hospitals and communities in surrounding area.

Companies in this article
Indorama Ventures
Finished product
Engineering Firm Partners with Packaging Supplier to Supply Visors
Engineering firm Orthotropic Engineering partnered with packaging supplier GWP Group to manufacture PPE for health and care workers.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
&ldquo;Our main challenge is maintaining jobs and salaries for our employees to avoid their suffering at this time&rdquo;, one of the Brazilian businessmen pointed out in his response.
Covid-19: Voice of Latin American CPGs
Mundo PMMI’s Lilian Robayo Paez weighs in with reader contributions from 12 Latin American countries on impact of Covid-19.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Indorama Ventures Aids Countries Battling COVID-19
Indorama Ventures has been aiding eight countries where it operates that are dealing with COVID-19.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo
Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations
Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Prosys Logo 3
ProSys is Helping Meet Healthcare Needs in North America
ProSys is dedicated to assisting companies fill the overwhelming need of supplying hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of contagious viruses such as the COVID-19 virus.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Index
Dow Develops Simplified Face Shield Design
Dow has developed a simplified face shield design and is sharing its design through an open-source file to help accelerate production rates of this equipment.
Apr 17th, 2020
Logo 1
Simplimatic Receives Order for PWB Automation for Ventilators
Simplimatic Automation received a large order to provide automation for a production line that will manufacture components used within ventilators.
Apr 17th, 2020
X10 L
Piab Mini Pump Used in Aspirators for COVID-19 Patients
Piab’s X10L Chip pump is particularly suitable for integration into medical devices such as bronchial secretion aspirators.
Apr 15th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Completed face shields for Northwest Ohio medical workers.
O-I 3D Prints Face Shield Frames
O-I Glass, Inc. is using its 3D printing capabilities to make face shield frames for members of the Northwest Ohio medical community.
Apr 14th, 2020
World Packaging Organisation president Pierre Pienaar to share his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic.
WPO: Packaging During a Pandemic
WPO's Pienaar shares his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic
Apr 14th, 2020
Element Packaging
Element Packaging Partners with Carbon 3D to produce PPE
Element Packaging partnered with Carbon 3D to produce personal protection equipment for first responders and medical professionals.
Apr 14th, 2020
Liquid Hand Sanitizer 8 Oz Spray Bottle
InkJet, Inc. Producing Hand Liquid Sanitizer
InkJet Inc., an industrial printer supplier and manufacturer of industrial inks, is producing and offering hand liquid sanitizer to industrial supply companies, hospitals, and first responders.
Apr 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Patty Andersen
OEM COVID-19 #8 - How Delkor Systems, Inc. is Handling Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on reassuring operators and securing aid via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
Apr 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Getty Images 89271250
Machine Builders and CPGs: Partnerships in the Time of Coronavirus
Virtual Town Hall #2 from PMMI features CPGs who belong to OpX Leadership Network Executive Council chatting “live” with PMMI members about the impact of Covid-19.
Apr 10th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Getty Images 1149765420
With Supply Chain Disruption Likely, CPGs, OEMs Swap Strategies
The U.S. supply chain is hanging in there now thanks to inventory and slack in the system, but current production gaps overseas, and worker absenteeism closer to home, warn of eventual supply chain disruption.
Apr 9th, 2020
Getty Images 171023677
Covid and Latin American Technology
This post prepared with information received from 951 respondents across Latin America to a reader survey asking about changes brought about by the COVID-19 crisis in the capital equipment investment plans of CPGs in the region.
Apr 9th, 2020
Busch Vacuum System, Field Hospital Spain
Busch Provides Vacuum System for Rapidly Built Emergency Hospital
Helps Spain cope with second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infected people in the world
Apr 9th, 2020
Coronovirus Town Hall Series Social Image Final Copy
OEMs and CPGs Navigate Coronavirus
CPGs and OEMs offer pain points and solutions amid evolving conditions. Topics hazard pay and employee welfare, facility access during a pandemic, preparing for supply chain disruption, and much more.
Apr 8th, 2020
Amcor Flexibles North America (AFNA) President Fred Stephan leads one of his twice-a-week virtual Q&amp;A sessions with employees from the company&rsquo;s Oshkosh, Wis., corporate office to address questions and update teams on the company&rsquo;s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic with support from AFNA Vice President, Human Resources and Communications Vanessa Wellens.
Amcor Flexibles North America’s President Addresses Covid-19
Fred Stephan, President of Amcor Flexibles North America, addresses the company’s response to the COVID-19 situation, and the collaborative efforts of customers, suppliers, and employees to ensure food and healthcare packaging are getting to consumers.
Apr 8th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Img 7407
Clippard Responds to COVID-19 Demands
During this crisis, Clippard recognizes its role as a manufacturer of critical components and subassemblies for ventilators, diagnostic equipment, and other critical care devices.
Apr 7th, 2020
Nathalia Rosa R Wm Ibqm Oxr Y Unsplash
Covid-19 Challenges for Latin American CPGs
An immediate challenge of the coronavirus crisis on CPGs has been the devaluation of many Latin American currencies, driving up the purchase price of imported raw materials and supplies.
Apr 7th, 2020
Spee-Dee is 3D printing critical parts for medical-use face masks, like these headbands that will hold the clear shields.
Packaging Machinery OEM Moves 3D-Printing Capacity to Medical Face Shields
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc. is putting its 3D printer to work, having started supplying parts for face shields for Operation Dynamo.
Apr 6th, 2020
Untitled
COVID-19: Display Pack Producing Face Shields
Display Pack is manufacturing protective face shields. It joined forces with local hospitals and communities to aid front-line healthcare workers who are reporting shortages of critical medical supplies.
Apr 6th, 2020
Unknown 1
COVID-19 Survey: Latin American CPGs Redouble Efforts to Keep their Supply Chains Active
Close to two thirds of CPGs surveyed by Mundo PMMI in Latin America (65%) affirm that their companies will continue to work despite Covid-19 crisis. Problems with supply chain persist.
Apr 6th, 2020
Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle, Inc., and founder of Loop
How Safe is Reusable Packaging During COVID-19?
Last year, Loop launched its revolutionary shopping platform anchored by reusable packaging. Here, Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and the driving force behind Loop, provides an update on the platform and how it’s faring in light of COVID-19.
Apr 3rd, 2020