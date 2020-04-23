Indorama Ventures Olefins in the U.S. donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

“At Indorama Ventures, we recognize that employees are essential to the company’s existence. We have provided health and safety measures worldwide to keep our employees secure since the beginning of the COVID-19 spread. We also act to support medical personnel, patients and affected people in this difficult situation. Our contributions help relieve suffering by managing access to resources that are urgently needed until the gradual unwinding of this pandemic." Richard Jones, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainable at Indorama Ventures said.

Indorama Ventures is a chemical company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. The company operates in six continents - Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Australia. As a responsible corporate citizen, it has been supporting and encouraging medical personnel and people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the contributions have been delivered in eight countries - Thailand, America, France, India, Brazil, Lithuania, Poland, and the Czech Republic. It is continuing to offer additional support through group companies in many more countries.

In Thailand, Indorama Ventures donated two million Baht, through the IVL Foundation, in support of COVID-19 medical treatment to the Ramathibodi Foundation and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. These funds will contribute to treating patients and the purchase of supplies, including medicine, medical equipment, and utilities that help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The company also provided hygiene necessities to Ramathibodi Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thammasat University Hospital, and Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, which are key institutions handling the COVID-19 outbreak. The hygiene necessities, which include 40 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE), 70 liters of liquid soap and shampoo, 500 nano-zinc fabric masks, and 30 liters of hand-cleaning gel alcohol, will help protect medical personnel and staff during the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Apart from supporting the medical personnel, Indorama Ventures gave a helping hand to the community in which the company operates. Indorama Polyester Industries PCL, the fibers and PET recycling facilities located in Nakhon Pathom, led by volunteer employees, contributed to surrounding communities by disinfecting residential areas, bus stops, roads and footbridges at Khunkaew Community, Sawang Arom School, and Sawang Arom Temple. The company also gave dry food, water, masks and hand sanitizers to police officers at Nakhon Chaisri police station and Nakhon Pathom provincial police station.

Rayong-based TPT Petrochemicals PCL, a producer of PTA used in manufacturing PET, distributed six sets of PPE to the Sawang Porn Kusol Foundation. It also worked with 27 other companies in the Map Ta Phut Public Relations Club (MPR) in providing 159 digital thermometers to the municipalities of Maptaphut, Banchang, Banchang Subdistrict, Mabkha Pattana Subdistrict, Noenphra Subdistrict and Thapma Subdistrict, community. It also contributed to a local fisherman group at Maptaphut Municipality to help protect the community and facilitate state employees fulfilling their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, IVL has contributed through its facilities worldwide. This includes;

• Glanzstoff Longlaville in France, a manufacturer of durable technical textiles for tire reinforcements. It donated 3,500 hygiene masks to hospitals, local fire stations and nursing homes in the surrounding area.

• Indorama Ventures Olefins in the USA, an ethylene manufacturing plant, donated 190 goggles and 78 boxes of facial masks to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and a medical community to support the shortage of medical supplies needed.

• UAB Orion Global PET, a PET facility in Klaipeda, Lithuania, supported hospitals and associations by donating 10,000 pairs of gloves; 1,000 shoe covers and 500 respirators to Klaipeda Children Hospital and Klaipeda City Hospital as well as financially supporting the Klaipeda Industrialist Association’s fund for purchasing medical items.

• Indorama Ventures Polimeros, a PET facility in Ipojuca, Brazil, fulfilled 185 sets of basic food and hygiene boxes during the next 3 months for fisherman families affected by fishing market closure in order to survive and secure hygienic well-being for their families during the outbreak.

• Indorama Ventures Oxides Ankleshwar, an oxide and derivatives facility in India, distributed a total of 150 food and other necessary items sets to refugees in Sanjali village.

• Indorama Ventures Poland, a PET facility in Wloclawek, Poland, gave financial support to local hospitals for purchasing medicine and medical equipment.

• Glanzstoff Bohemia, a high-quality fiber manufacturer based in Lovosice, the Czech Republic, donated 2,000 face masks to hospitals and communities in surrounding area.