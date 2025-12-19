Hands-On, Not Handbooks: CPGs Rethink Operator Training Strategies

As packaging lines grow more complex and operator turnover remains high, manufacturers are finding that traditional training tools—especially manuals—are no longer sufficient.
According to PMMI’s Beyond Manuals white paper, most CPG companies rate their current operator training as only adequate at best, with many citing persistent knowledge gaps, production conflicts, and lack of hands-on resources as barriers to effective learning.
Training tools miss the mark
Manuals dominate packaging line training materials—but they’re the least preferred format among operators.
The Business Intelligence Team found that respondents rated current training as adequate (57%) and less than adequate (27%).
Participants say there is a distinct need for training materials to be more hands-on or self-guided. Manuals lack visual materials, videos, and troubleshooting steps, which adds to the issue of operators’ inability to retain information from a passive format.
High turnover, low retention
Some operators lack commitment to the training, while other respondents highlighted the risk of inexperienced operators training new operators. Staff turnover can be high, 49% of respondents reported the average experience of their operators was between six months and two years.
Toward more effective learning
When there is class-based training, a best practice is to use the knowledge gained as soon as possible on the machine. It was also suggested that when training is provided, it should be captured in video format so it can be made more widely available.
SOURCE: 2025 Beyond Manuals: Setting the Right Expectations for Operator Training on Modern Packaging Lines
For more insights from PMMI’s Business Intelligence team, find reports, including Beyond Manuals: Setting the Right Expectations for Operator Training on Modern Packaging Lines, Inside the Workforce Gap, and The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability at https://www.pmmi.org/business-intelligence.
Download the FREE report below.