Hands-On, Not Handbooks: CPGs Rethink Operator Training Strategies

PMMI Business Intelligence: 2025 Beyond Manuals: Setting the Right Expectations for Operator Training on Modern Packaging Lines

As packaging lines grow more complex and operator turnover remains high, manufacturers are finding that traditional training tools—especially manuals—are no longer sufficient.

According to PMMI ’s Beyond Manuals white paper, most CPG companies rate their current operator training as only adequate at best, with many citing persistent knowledge gaps, production conflicts, and lack of hands-on resources as barriers to effective learning.

Training tools miss the mark

Manuals dominate packaging line training materials—but they’re the least preferred format among operators.

The Business Intelligence Team found that respondents rated current training as adequate (57%) and less than adequate (27%).