Hydropac Swaps Plastic Insulation with Wool, NantBioRenewables Manufactures Compostable Packaging, and Montague Farms' Compostable Barcode Stickers

Hydropac , a UK-based manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging, has introduced a range of Wool Thermal Postal Pockets that utilize sheep wool as insulation material in place of conventional plastic-based solutions. Developed for sectors such as meal kits, perishable food, pharmaceuticals, and retail samples, the packs aim to improve both environmental and functional performance. The sheep wool insulation is designed to maintain chilled or ambient temperatures for 24 to 48 hours depending on configuration and ambient conditions. Hydropac reports that the wool material offers consistent thermal regulation through improved density and airflow control, helping to reduce condensation compared to synthetic alternatives. Available in small (250x310mm) and medium (320x410mm) sizes, the pouches are shaped to minimize void space in transit and support box-loading efficiency. The format consists of a recyclable plastic outer layer and a wool liner that is biodegradable, compostable, and reusable. The shift has reportedly reduced plastic content by 80% compared to Hydropac’s previous thermal packaging. ThePackHub

NantBioRenewables, headquartered in Gadsden, Alabama, United States, manufactures certified compostable packaging using ocean-derived calcium carbonate under the Wave Ware brand. As part of the Nant ecosystem, the company addresses plastic pollution and microplastic contamination by developing single-use packaging that breaks down into non-toxic, soil-enriching compost. Its key ingredient, oolitic aragonite, is a naturally occurring form of calcium carbonate that forms in shallow tropical seas and is sourced without mining. The material is processed at NantBioRenewables’ Alabama facility and converted into food service products using low-impact manufacturing techniques. These products are carbon negative, with third-party life cycle assessments confirming they absorb more carbon dioxide during formation than they emit. Designed to function like conventional plastic in terms of durability, the packaging decomposes within 6 to 12 months under home or industrial composting conditions. Certified by ASTM D6400, TÜV Austria, and BPI, the packaging contributes to soil health through its bioavailable calcium content. The company targets the hospitality and food service sectors, offering domestic manufacturing for reduced lead times and customized branding options. Wave Ware is presented as an alternative to fossil-based and misleading biodegradable materials, aiming to close the loop on packaging through compostable, soil-positive solutions.

ThePackHub

Montague Farms trials compostable stickers on fresh apples

Montague Farms, located in Narre Warren North, Victoria, Australia, is trialling home compostable barcode stickers on its Jazz apples during the 2025 harvest. The Sinclair T55 label, developed by J-Tech, is certified for home composting by the Australasian Bioplastics Association and also meets international industrial composting standards. This makes it the first fruit label to achieve both certifications. The three-month trial is being conducted at Montague’s facility, which processes over 350 million pieces of fruit annually. Designed to match the performance of conventional stickers, the T55 label is compatible with existing labelling systems and can be identified by a green border. It is available on apples sold through major retailers such as Woolworths, Coles, and Costco, as well as independent greengrocers. Montague Farms is a member of the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO), aligning this initiative with national sustainability frameworks. The label has been recognised as a finalist in the 2025 Grocer Gold Awards under the ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year’ category. Montague reports the stickers performed in line with supply chain requirements and sees the early results as a positive step toward reducing packaging waste in the fresh produce sector.