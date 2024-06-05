New Tool: ProSource
Check out our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Walmart Canada Recycling Program for Reusable Bags, Coca-Cola's Smartwater in Aluminum Cans, Diageo's Baileys in Aluminum Bottles

See a few examples of recyclable packaging innovations from Walmart, Coca-Cola, and Diageo from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jun 5, 2024
Canadian consumers can send their damaged or excess reusable bags to TerraCycle for reuse or recycling.
Canadian consumers can send their damaged or excess reusable bags to TerraCycle for reuse or recycling.
ThePackHub

There has been substantial activity in recyclable packaging innovations as the 2025 targets to achieve 100% recyclable packaging get even closer. As the months of 2024 unfold, it will be interesting to observe how many companies revise their targets downward. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Canadian consumers can send their damaged or excess reusable bags to TerraCycle for reuse or recycling.Canadian consumers can send their damaged or excess reusable bags to TerraCycle for reuse or recycling.ThePackHubWalmart Canada Launches National Pilot Program for Recycling Reusable Shopping Bags

Walmart Canada is launching a national pilot program for customers to recycle their reusable shopping bags. Under the plan, customers can send in their extra or damaged Walmart reusable blue shopping bags to TerraCycle, who will either wash and donate them to charity partners, including Food Banks Canada, or recycle them. Recycled bags will be processed into raw materials for items like shipping pallets and outdoor furniture. Walmart Canada’s senior manager of sustainability stated that the program allows Canadians to give their excess or damaged reusable bags a second life, preventing them from ending up in landfills. Customers can sign up for the scheme on TerraCycle’s website and send bags in a box or shipping envelope with a minimum of five bags per shipment, provided with a free shipping label. Enrollment limits apply, and customers will be added to a waiting list if the program is full. Canada banned single-use plastic shopping bags in December 2022, but Walmart Canada had already stopped offering them in April that year to prevent a reported 680 million plastic bags from entering circulation annually. 

Glacéau Smartwater claims this is the first time vapor-distillwed water will be sold in individual cans.Glacéau Smartwater claims this is the first time vapor-distillwed water will be sold in individual cans.ThePackHubCoca-Cola's Smartwater Launches Aluminum Cans

The Coca-Cola Company’s Glacéau Smartwater brand is launching 12-oz. (355 ml) aluminum cans featuring a fresh visual design, aiming to align with consumers’ environmental concerns while offering convenient consumption during the spring and summer seasons. The sleek and elegant cans retain the brand’s colour palette from bottle packaging, distinguished by silver drop designs and different background colors for each variety. With an eye on sustainability, the use of aluminum cans reflects a growing consumer interest in non-plastic packaging without compromising convenience. Initially available in single cans and 8-packs across the United States, this marks the first-time vapor-distilled water will be sold in individual cans, according to the company. 

Baileys' new aluminum cans are projected to reduce the product's life-cycle carbon footprint by 44% compared to glass bottles.Baileys' new aluminum cans are projected to reduce the product's life-cycle carbon footprint by 44% compared to glass bottles.ThePackHubBaileys Offers Aluminum Bottle Format

The Diageo-owned Baileys brand introduced new packaging at duty-free shops in European airports, followed by availability in German supermarkets and drinks retailers. Compared to the previous glass bottles weighing 454g, the new bottles weigh only 85g, resulting in a projected 44% reduction in their life-cycle carbon footprint. Both glass and aluminum formats are recyclable, with aluminum highlighted for its infinite recyclability. The new bottles include a 4g plastic thread on the bottleneck but can be fully recycled at home. Baileys highlight this innovation as part of the brand’s commitment to the B Corp movement and outlines future sustainability goals towards 2030. Diageo’s broader sustainability strategy aims to reduce packaging weight by 10% and increase recycled content to 60% by 2030, with a focus on making all packaging widely recyclable, reusable, or compostable. Packaging innovations play a significant role in achieving the company’s ambitious climate targets, with packaging reported to contribute to one-third of Diageo’s total Scope 3 carbon emissions. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
TerraCycle Inc.
Glaceau
Diageo
Walmart
Coca-Cola Co.
Fill out the form below to request more information about Walmart Canada Recycling Program for Reusable Bags, Coca-Cola's Smartwater in Aluminum Cans, Diageo's Baileys in Aluminum Bottles
Related Stories
BlueTriton's new aluminum bottles support its goal to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2030.
Sustainable Packaging
Five Regional Water Brands Add Aluminum Bottles to Lineup
Candor Food Chain Visual
Reusable/Returnable
Candor Expedite Unveils Pioneering Technology for the Food Industry
Alpla Re Purpose Reverse Collection 3
Recycling
ALPLA joins forces with Re-Purpose
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Sponsor Content
Pail Filling: Highly Accurate Fill Cycles Ensure Optimal Yield & Rate
Machinery Basics
View more »
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Bag/pouch fill/seal (pre-made bags)
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Maxresdefault 6644d93329536
Emerging Brands
Coding & Marking Equipment: Why It’s So Important in Packaging
Maxresdefault 662946d4be5a2
Flow wrapping
Learn About 4 Different Types of Wrapping Machines for Your Product
Pt Labeling 2024 Thumbnail
Emerging Brands
10 Different Types of Labeling Machines for Your Product
View more »
Top Stories
HP has cut expanded polyethylene use by up to 98% for its All-in-One PC packaging.
Recycling
New HP Computer Packaging Cuts Plastic and Extra Space
HP redesigns its All-in-One PC packaging to reduce expanded polyethylene foam use by up to 98%, while also rightsizing to improve transport efficiency.
DeNeile Cooper, The Recycling Partnership
Recycling
Harmonizing Recycling Data Standards: Increasing Clarity for Consumers and Stakeholders Alike
Robby Martin, Engineering Specialist, Bush Brothers & Company
Contract packaging
Five Questions To Answer With New Automation Projects
Walmart launched bettergoods, its newest private label brand, in April.
Contract packaging
Walmart, CVS, and Gopuff: Private Label Heats Up
Ziplock®: The Simple Belt Swap
Sponsor Content
Ziplock®: The Simple Belt Swap
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
In this ebook, you’ll learn how to guard against the traps that CPGs sometimes inadvertently set for themselves when implementing robotics that lead to automation “brittleness.”
Read More
Rethinking Packaging Robotics to Prioritize Flexibility
Products
Steller Stretch Flyer 03
Sustainable Stretch Film
Film Source Packaging's Stellar Stretch offers superior durability and pre-stretch capabilities while reducing plastic usage by 30%.
Curbside Recyclable Insulated Bag
Air-Blow Label Applicator
More Products
In Print
Packaging World May/Jun 2024
May/Jun 2024
Packaging World Mar/Apr 2024
Mar/Apr 2024
Packaging World Craft Brew 2024
Craft Brew 2024
Packaging World PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
PACK EXPO East Showcase 2024
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Pw Robotics 1 E Book 2024 Cover Fullsize
Robotics
Rethinking Packaging Robotics: Prioritizing Flexibility to Combat “Brittleness”
1107 Pw Case Packers
Home
Zero/ Fast Changeover Case Packers
1105 Pw Greenwashing
Sustainable Packaging
8 Ways You Might Be Greenwashing Your Packaging And Not Even Know It
Enticement 3x2 300 Dpi Pw Digital Intel Rpt Mar2024
Digital Transformation
Special Report: How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve CPG Manufacturing Operations
View more »