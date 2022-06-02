INX, VerifyMe Launch Covert Brand Protection Ink

VerifyInk™, a covert ink technology from INX International Ink Co., and VerifyMe, Inc., is designed for use with direct-to-product continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers.

Jun 2nd, 2022
VerifyMe provides brand owners with time sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products.

Working closely with INX, a strategic partner since 2019, VerifyMe has qualified VerifyInk. When used in combination with VerifyMe’s proprietary and patented reading devices, smart phone integration, dynamic serialization, and cloud-based authentication services, the CIJ VerifyInk solution will allow brands around the world to easily launch world class brand protection solutions.

“This inkjet technological achievement has taken nearly two years of development,” stated Patrick White, VerifyMe’s Chief Executive Officer. “It allows VerifyMe to scale our business into the massive global product labeling and packaging industry that previously was unable to print our technologies. It represents both a significant new product development achievement and market opportunity for VerifyMe.”

Continuing, he added, “CIJ printers are widely deployed around the world to mark billions of products across all markets including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. Our new inkjet technology will allow brands to easily deploy a low-cost, high impact brand protection and consumer engagement capability using large volume flexo and web printing presses and infrastructure that often already exists in their supply chain.”

“As a leading manufacturer of inkjet inks for all types of applications including direct-to-product, the CIJ VerifyInk is a natural fit for our product line offering,” said Renee Schouten, Vice President of Marketing for INX International. “We are excited to provide, together with VerifyMe, a solution that combines high security and customer engagement to the packaging market, two drivers that are very important to brand owners.”


