Soft Robotics Expands Commercial Focus for its Artificial Intelligence Technology

This solution of 3D vision, artificial intelligence, and soft grasping gives industrial robots the dexterity and hand-eye coordination of human workers enabling their use in unstructured applications such as order fulfillment, sortation, decanting, and kitting.

Initially introduced to the food processing industry in 2021, mGripAI, with its proven ability to reliably pick, place, and sort delicate and variable products at extremely high speeds (>90ppm) will now help warehouses and distribution centers decouple operations from the challenges of labor availability.

"Entering the logistics and e-commerce industry is the natural next step for Soft Robotics and mGripAI 3D picking technology," said Austin Harvey, Sr. Director of Product at Soft Robotics.

"We're excited to start working with these customers to help increase their throughput and keep up with growing consumer demand. The unprecedented pick rates of mGripAI, its ability to handle product variability, and the overall ease-of-deployment are game-changers as companies in this space continue to look for answers to their labor challenges."



