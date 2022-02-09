BW Flexible Systems Reduces Carbon Emissions in its Italy Facilities

As of January 1, 2022, the flexible packaging company’s two Italian manufacturing plants—located in Mestrino and Monte di Malo—are now powered by 100% renewable energy, as certified by E.ON.

“Our partnership with E.ON is one of many sustainability improvements we will be making to support a greener manufacturing industry moving forward,” said Michele Allamprese, Vice President, Europe, for BW Flexible Systems. “In addition to reducing our own CO2 footprint, these sustainability improvements will allow our customers to reduce the environmental impact of their supply chains throughout 2022 and beyond.”

Previously, BW Flexible Systems’ Italian facilities were powered by a mix of brown and green energy sources. Based on data certified by the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Italian National Institute for Environmental Protection and Research, BW Flexible Systems in Italy estimates that changing its energy to 100% renewable sources will reduce carbon emissions by 252.61 tons in the first year.

“We are extremely pleased with the leadership demonstrated by our team members and supply chain partners in Italy,” said Michelle Bryson, Global Sustainable Packaging Leader for all BW Packaging Systems companies. “This is precisely the kind of initiative we will look to emulate across the broader BW Packaging Systems organization as we continue to develop our sustainability programs.”



