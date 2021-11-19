Intralox Announces $60 Million Plant Expansion

The expansion supports Intralox’s strong growth and enables increased production for the company. The facility, set to be complete by the end of 2022, will bring the Hammond plant’s total footprint to over 400,000 sq ft while increasing belting output by 50%. The expansion will also allow Intralox to double its raw material inventory storage, critical for risk mitigation against material shortages.

The Hammond facility produces modular plastic conveyor belts that are used in food, industrial, and e-commerce industries. Belts and components produced at the state-of-the-art facility are shipped to Intralox assembly facilities across the world. This major U.S. expansion comes as Intralox celebrates its 50th year in operation.

“This expansion is critical to support the strong growth we’ve experienced in the last few years. With the new facility, we will rapidly increase our production and assembly capacity,” said Intralox President Edel Blanks. “We look forward to expanding our local workforce with the added benefit of meeting the increased demand of our customers around the world.”



