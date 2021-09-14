Packaging Design Award Showcases ProAmpac’s Collaborative Innovation

ProAmpac received a packaging design award from Graphic Design USA for its design of the Jungle Juiced pouch as well as recognizing its collaborative innovation process.

ProAmpac
Sep 14th, 2021
Gdusa Inhouse Design 9 13 12 Final 2

This recognition by the 2021 American Inhouse Design Awards is ProAmpac’s 15th award from GDUSA, a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals. It was presented at GDUSA’s 58th American Inhouse Design Awards.

The new Jungle Juiced pouch is a 15% ABV/30 Proof beverage that can be purchased from the Juiced Boxes website in packs of four. Dawson Sieradzky, Juiced Boxes founder and CEO, said the vodka-based juice includes natural flavors and electrolytes. “Juiced Boxes is looking forward to continuing their collaborative partnership with ProAmpac, as we launch two additional Jungle Juiced products,” added Sieradzky.

“This Inhouse Design Award recognizes ProAmpac’s successful collaborative innovation approach to packaging design,” observed Adam Grose, chief commercial officer. 

To develop the pouch, “ProAmpac partnered with Juiced Boxes and utilized the tools and resources of the Collaboration and Innovation Center (CIC), from virtual prototypes created using MAKR and samples produced from our Design and Sample Lab (DASL). We were able to go from concept to commercialization in under six months,” said Grose. 

MAKR is an online packaging design configurator. It allows users to remotely create custom three-dimensional package designs in both film and paper formats which can then be prototyped in the DASL. 

“This award is great example of ProAmpac’s front end collaboration to speed the development and launch of new products to market”, said Sal Pellingra, vice president of global application and innovation development. “It really highlighted our design services, which are a big part of the Collaboration and Innovation Center capabilities here in Rochester, N.Y.,” he added.

In addition, the project illuminates “the breadth of our innovation capabilities: graphic and pouch development and prototyping in DASL and utilizing MAKR to place the new graphics directly on simulated pouches remotely,” added Nicole Cocuzzi, manager, DASL innovation.


