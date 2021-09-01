BW Integrated Systems to Exhibit Case Palletizer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

This machine includes versatile product handling, a simple-to-maintain design, and a unique split-for-ship feature that allows for a quicker vertical start-up.
Maximus also utilizes layer forming technology and features an interactive, user-friendly operator interface that allows operators to streamline data collection. By combining customer feedback with the top palletizing minds in North America, BW Integrated Systems has included several top-of-mind features in Maximus, including a 100% electrical machine option.
