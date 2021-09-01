BW Integrated Systems to Exhibit Case Palletizer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Integrated Systems will exhibit the Maximus, a mid-speed case palletizer that meets increased market demands for a flexible, high-level palletizer with a compact footprint.

BW Integrated Systems
Sep 1st, 2021
Maximus Palletizer

This machine includes versatile product handling, a simple-to-maintain design, and a unique split-for-ship feature that allows for a quicker vertical start-up.

Maximus also utilizes layer forming technology and features an interactive, user-friendly operator interface that allows operators to streamline data collection. By combining customer feedback with the top palletizing minds in North America, BW Integrated Systems has included several top-of-mind features in Maximus, including a 100% electrical machine option.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

BW Integrated Systems
Robotic Bulk Depalletizer - Partial, Empty Vegetable Oil Cans - BW Integrated Systems
Aug 24th, 2021
Maximizer 720 High Speed Palletizer - 12 Packs of Beer - BW Integrated Systems
Aug 23rd, 2021
Gladiator 325 Low Level Case Palletizer - 12 Packs of Beer - BW Integrated Systems
Aug 23rd, 2021
NCC Automated Systems has been acquired by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems Accelerates Growth Potential via Acquisition by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems announced today that it has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies.
Sep 1st, 2021
Bearing Covers Sm
Bearing Wheel Covers
Imao-Fixtureworks’ bearing wheel covers are available in polymer or stainless steel and can be used in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications including conveyor lines and material handling.
Aug 31st, 2021
Heatand Control Lancaster Pa Building Press
Heat and Control Constructing New Facility in Pennsylvania
The new site, located in Lancaster, will expand Heat and Control’s North American manufacturing industry and meet the increased needs of pre-sale and after-market needs, including product/equipment testing, demonstrations, service support, and training.
Aug 30th, 2021
Intralox Opengraph Image
Intralox Gives Update on Operating Conditions in Lousiana Due to Hurricane Ida
A message from Intralox President and CEO Edel Blanks on how Intralox is handling conditions at its Louisiana facility.
Aug 30th, 2021
Trine Modular Labeling Station Accraply
Accraply to Showcase Modular Labeling Station at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Accraply will showcase the Trine Modular Labeling Station, an upgrade for existing Trine roll-fed labelers that enables significant process improvements with minimal line disruption.
Aug 30th, 2021
Cb50 C Pneumatic Scale Angelus
Pneumatic Scale to Exhibit its Canning Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Pneumatic Scale Angelus will exhibit the CB50C counter-pressure integrated canning line for craft beverage packaging.
Aug 27th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Completes Expansion of Warehouse/Distribution Facility
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, completed the expansion and upgrade of its Hazleton, Pa. warehouse/distribution facility.
Aug 26th, 2021
Emerson1
Level Transmitter
Emerson’s Rosemount 1408H non-contacting radar level transmitter is designed specifically for food and beverage applications with IO-Link connectivity.
Aug 26th, 2021
Lidding
Lidding Technology for Combination Products
Amcor launches a proprietary healthcare lidding technology designed for use with combination products—those consisting of two or more regulated components (device, drug, or biologic).
Aug 26th, 2021
Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film and Bag
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired privately held Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. and affiliated company Cleanroom Film and Bag, Inc. located in Placentia, Calif.
Aug 25th, 2021
Packaging Is Changing—Are You Keeping Pace?
Packaging Is Changing—Are You Keeping Pace?
Learn which robotics trends should be top of mind for CPGs, and ways to cost-efficiently modernize. Download Packaging World’s latest e-book today!
Aug 16th, 2021
Kp Next For Lp
Recyclable PET Blister Film
Klöckner Pentaplast launches kpNext recyclable PET blister film that is compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing f/f/s equipment.
Aug 25th, 2021
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb
BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Aug 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Burnaby Office Note Copyright Oliver Rathonyi Reusz
Beckhoff Canada Opens Office in Greater Vancouver
The new location in Burnaby, BC, boosts training, sales and support in western provinces and houses XPlanar motion lab.
Aug 24th, 2021
6c%20 Feeder%20007
Eriez Vibratory Feeder Used in Automated Pre-roll Cannabis System
A custom Eriez 6C electromagnetic vibratory feeder serves as a critical component in a novel automated pre-roll cannabis system that handles up to 2,000 pre-roll cone joints/hr, streamlines the process, and maintains consistent output.
Aug 24th, 2021
Langrp 559sq
Air Atomizing Spray Nozzles
Exair's air atomizing spray nozzles atomize fluids in a range of spray patterns for a variety of uses. They combine liquid and compressed air to create a mist of atomized liquid that can be easily adjusted to meet the needs of an application.
Aug 24th, 2021
Easy Changeover Cart Serac Mono Block Changeparts
Changeover Parts Storage Carts
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4236! Septimatech will exhibit its easy changeover carts that provide fast, simple, orderly changeovers and unlimited versatility. Three standard sizes store more parts per square inch than competitive systems.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Pr Flex Locators
Flex Clamping Locators
Imao-Fixtureworks offers flex clamping locators that fasten and locate in a single operation for quick change applications—without the use of tools.
Aug 23rd, 2021
Jiang Li High Res
Spartech Promotes Jiang Li to Technology Manager, Innovation Center
Li will be responsible for leading a team of engineers and support staff on novel product development, customer sample orders, material evaluation, and cost savings projects.
Aug 20th, 2021
Matrix
Matrix to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-2829! Matrix will demonstrate its fully integrated mini-packaging line and showcase various ProMach brands.
Aug 20th, 2021
Impactiq Software2
Motion Controls Robotics to Launch Industrial Software Department
The new department will help Motion Controls Robotics’ customers connect production and front office.
Aug 20th, 2021
Picking Platform Picking Pallet
Aluminum Picking Pallet
New Age industrial’s picking pallet features open pockets that allows the operator of the order picker machine to come in from completely different angles and easily enter them.
Aug 19th, 2021
Renato Maia
Renato Maia Joins Columbia Machine, Inc.
Maia will assist Columbia with the business development and market expansion of its palletizing and robotics business in Brazil.
Aug 19th, 2021
Tri Tronics Edited
Labeling Sensor
Designed for label applying, printing, and converting, Tri-Tronics’ 10mm wide Mini Label-Eye sensor can fit into small areas. It is a highly specialized gap or slot sensor optimized to sense adhesive labels adhering to a roll of backing paper.
Aug 19th, 2021
Supply One Logo
SupplyOne, Inc. Acquires Wilheit Packaging, LLC
SupplyOne, Inc., a supplier of corrugated and other packaging products, equipment, and services, acquired Wilheit Packaging, LLC., a distributor of shipping, packaging, and maintenance products headquartered in Gainesville, Ga.
Aug 19th, 2021
Diet Coke 12x330ml Sleek Fec 02
Graphic Packaging Partners with Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland’s “World Without Waste” Strategy
Graphic Packaging’s fiber-based technology will eliminate 500 tons of plastic annually.
Aug 19th, 2021
Mettler Toledo Process Expo 2021 C35
Mettler Toledo to Demonstrate Product Inspection Systems at Process Expo
Mettler Toledo Product Inspection will demonstrate a variety of inspection systems for food processing in Booth #8003 at Process Expo, McCormick Place, Chicago, November 2 – 5, 2021.
Aug 18th, 2021
Pregis Blown Film
Pregis Joins the Flexible Packaging Association
Pregis, a manufacturer of protective and flexible packaging solutions, joined the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA).
Aug 18th, 2021
Richa Desai Headshot
Graham Packaging Names Richa Desai Director of Sustainability
Desai will lead company's internal and external sustainability efforts.
Aug 18th, 2021
Unknown
WPO Announces Packaging Training Courses for 2021
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) Vice President Education, Henky Wibawa announced five new packaging training programs for the second half of 2021. The first was recently held in Kenya.
Aug 18th, 2021
Krones Process Tech Complete Line 2
Krones to Debut Innovations in Processing at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #N-25006! The Krones Process Group North America will officially debut at PACK EXPO Las Vegas’ Processing Zone and will showcase technology ranging from process engineering, integration, and fabrication technology.
Aug 18th, 2021