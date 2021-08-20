Spartech Promotes Jiang Li to Technology Manager, Innovation Center

“With Jiang Li heading up the innovation side of Spartech, we can continue to advance our plastic solutions to new levels,” said John Vandeven, Spartech CIO and Vice President of Technology. “He will also lead new material platform development that includes unique packaging solutions as well as support our focus on sustainability initiatives.”

Li has been with Spartech for over five years and previously held product development positions at Pactiv in Rochester, NY, and Advanced Composites in Nashville, TN. Jiang Li holds a PhD in chemistry from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

