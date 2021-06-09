FPA Publishes 2021– 2022 Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide

The Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide provides a detailed listing of FPA members’ manufacturing and material supplying capabilities and is a valuable tool and resource to assist users in finding the best flexible packaging solution for their packaging needs.

This reference resource provides specific information regarding the product lines and end uses (retail, institutional, medical and pharmaceutical, and industrial applications); value added services; printing and converting processes; and, suppliers of flexible packaging machinery, equipment, supplies, services, adhesives, inks, coatings, resins, and substrates. It also includes contact information and a brief narrative description of each member company. FPA distributes the Buyer’s Guide at industry trade shows and conferences.

The Buyer’s Guide is publicly available on the FPA website. FPA members and non-members may browse through an online searchable database of the Buyer’s Guide or download a PDF version.

To be included in the Buyer’s Guide, a company must be a member of FPA.

