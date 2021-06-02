Volpak Develops a New Version of its SC+ Hf/f/s Machine

It was designed mainly for use in the Asian market but is employable by different industries, from home to personal care to food, both for solid and liquid products.

Volpak's latest SC+ version has been developed for the filling and packaging of preformed pouches. In this version, the machine has an extremely compact layout that allows its use in small spaces. Moreover, the high level of automation and the precision of its mechanical mechanisms guarantee the production of extremely high-quality pouches, completely imperfection-free.

For its characteristics, this version of the SC+ is especially suited to the Asian market, where the quality of the packaging, in industries such as makeup and personal care, is extremely important. In countries such as Japan, the quality of the pouches containing products such as makeup, lotions and shampoo is as important as the product itself. The SC+, however, is flexible enough to allow its use in other industries as well, regardless of the density and foaming properties of the product. This means that the SC+ is also suitable for the packaging of solid products and can be used in fields ranging from chemicals to pet food, for the packaging of products such as motor oil, ketchup type sauces and dry pet food.

All of this is also made possible by the ample flexibility that the SC+ allows in terms of materials: the customer can employ pouches made with different types of films, including recyclable mono-materials, with a positive impact on the environment. The closure system also allows for great flexibility; SC+ can employ different kinds of caps that can also be positioned differently depending on the circumstances. SC+ has three different setups for preformed pouches: the machine for pouches up to a liter is equipped with 24 dosing units, the one for up to two-liter pouches is equipped with 20 dosing units, while the one for the biggest form factor, 3 liters, has 16 dosing units.

