Tekni-Plex Names President and CEO

David Golde, managing director of Genstar Capital, Tekni-Plex’s private equity sponsor, said, “Tekni-Plex is a strong, well-capitalized billion-dollar company that is one of the leading packaging and solutions innovators in the industries it serves. Brenda is a highly experienced and successful senior packaging executive who brings tremendous strategic and management skills to Tekni-Plex as the company heads into its next phase of growth.”

Chamulak joined Tekni-Plex in October 2020 as president of its newly created Packaging Products division. At every step of her career, she has leveraged her strong growth focus and significant talent for strategy to deliver double-digit returns for her businesses. She is well versed in the broad packaging market having spent nearly 30 years in the industry. Working with winning teams across the globe, Chamulak has developed long-term relationships, fostering a spirit of partnership through a market- and solutions-oriented mindset.

Commenting on her new role, Chamulak said, “We have an exciting journey ahead at Tekni-Plex. The strength of our people, capabilities, and technologies will enable us to build closer relationships with customers by contributing innovative solutions, while maintaining the high standards we have always set for product quality and excellent customer service.”

Commenting on the transition, Young said, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all my Tekni-Plex colleagues, customers and many partners around the world with whom I have worked over the past 13 years. Tekni-Plex is a great company with excellent people – all focused on providing product and technology solutions for our customers. I am certain Brenda’s high energy and market focus will drive the company’s growth for years to come.”

Golde commented, “Over the years, Paul has built and fostered an impressive culture of loyalty, commitment and collaboration. He assembled a great team of people and capabilities that transformed Tekni-Plex into a global leader that is strongly positioned for growth. I thank Paul for all of his contributions to Tekni-Plex, and am excited that Paul will continue with the business in his role on the board of directors.”

