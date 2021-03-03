Brown Machine Group Acquires GN Thermoforming Equipment

Based in Chester, Nova Scotia Canada, GN Thermoforming Equipment has built a global reputation for excellence in innovation, equipment design and service throughout the industry. For over 40 years, GN has grown its global presence in the plastics industry, including through offices in the Czech Republic, and many agents operating worldwide. GN is the global leader in contact heat thermoformers and a growing provider of innovative form cut stack thermoforming machines that are adept at quick change-overs and have an outstanding reputation for quality and generating strong ROIs for customers.

“GN Thermoforming Equipment’s unique technology and talent significantly increase the scope of BMG’s offering to reach small and medium size thermoforming customers,” says Brown Machine Group CEO, Greg Wolf. “BMG has a significant sales and service footprint throughout North America, whereas over half of GN’s sales are outside of North America. This acquisition greatly expands market access and growth for both entities.”

“BMG’s proven expertise in growth through acquisition is an exciting and significant step for GN Thermoforming Equipment and our employees,” says Jerome Romkey, President, GN Thermoforming Equipment. “Bringing our core technology, equipment and service offerings together, while expanding the overall scope of our customer base, is the next logical step for both companies.”

GN Thermoforming Equipment will continue to operate and manufacture under its current name within the context of Brown Machine Group’s family of companies and remain headquartered in Chester, NS, Canada.



