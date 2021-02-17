Serac to Present Low Environmental Impact Packaging Solutions in Virtual Showroom

Visitors will be able to discover the low environmental impact packaging solutions that Serac proposes for the dairy and beverage industries.

The Cupbox, a Blow/Fill/Seal block specially designed for the packaging of yogurts in PET cups and the BluStream® module for the chemical-free treatment of caps that will help reduce the environmental impact of existing lines will be among the presentations.

A video interview with the CEO is also available for viewing at the showroom reception desk, in which Dino Chece explains the strategy implemented within the group and the considerable efforts made in terms of investment in R&D and digital technology.

In addition, several other "hotspots" in the showroom will allow visitors to discover in more detail the range of products and services offered by Serac.

This virtual event, which Serac has called "Virtual Days", will take place several times during the year, enabling end-users to keep up to date with the latest developments proposed by Serac.

