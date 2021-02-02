ProMach Acquires Serpa Packaging Solutions

Serpa Packaging Solutions is a manufacturer of cartoning and end of line packaging systems for the pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, food, cosmetics, and personal care markets. The addition of Serpa brings automated cartoning systems into ProMach’s portfolio and significantly expands ProMach’s specialized secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry.

Founded in 1985, Serpa designs, manufactures, and supports complete end of line packaging solutions, providing cartoners, case and tray packers, robotic palletizers, literature feeders, sleevers, and robotic product handling systems to Fortune 5000 companies across the globe. Additionally, Serpa provides line integration and validation services, designing turnkey integrated packaging systems from start to finish with single-source responsibility.

“Serpa is no stranger to the ProMach organization,” said Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “We’ve worked with them on numerous projects over the years across multiple ProMach product brands and their customer-focused approach has always made them a wonderful partner. We’re excited to welcome Serpa to the ProMach family and look forward to working with their outstanding team as they continue developing innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and bringing immense value to their customer base.”

Visalia, California-based Serpa and its entire team, including company founder and president Fernando Serpa, will join ProMach’s Robotics & End of Line group, led by Hutch Coburn, Senior Vice President. ProMach’s Robotics & End of Line group includes well-known product brands Brenton, Dekka, Edson, Orion, Quest, Rennco, Texwrap, and Wexxar Bel. ProMach will continue to invest in Serpa’s employees, brand, products, services, and facility to further advance its position as a leader in end of line packaging technologies.

“The addition of Serpa to our already strong Robotics & End of Line portfolio means our customers have access to one of the most robust lineups of end of line solutions in the world, with more than 700 team members focused on designing, manufacturing, and supporting our secondary packaging systems in the marketplace,” said. Coburn. “We’re excited about what Serpa brings to ProMach with their world-class cartoning and end of line capabilities. Together, we have an outstanding opportunity to bring unparalleled benefits to customers in nearly every market, from food to e-commerce to pharma and more, with anything from a single piece of machinery all the way to a completely integrated end of line system.”

“This is a win-win for our customers and the entire Serpa organization,” said Serpa. “ProMach and Serpa bring together a great deal of experience and success in complementary and diverse markets and together we can better serve our mutual customers and introduce new ones to some of the packaging industry’s most innovative end of line solutions. ProMach has a strong reputation for investing in its product brands and giving them the autonomy to run their business and I firmly believe with ProMach we have the ideal partner to help us continue our tremendous journey we embarked on over three decades ago. We look forward to working with the entire ProMach team and are excited to help our customers achieve even greater value from their packaging investments.”



