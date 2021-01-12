Amcor Recognized by CDP for Advancements in Sustainability

Amcor’s score reflects the success of its EnviroAction program, which reduced all greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 36% since 2008. The company has been an industry leader in packaging design innovation, implementing operating efficiencies and increasing the use of post-consumer recycled content in packaging products.

David Clark, Vice President for Sustainability at Amcor said: “We’re proud that CDP has recognized Amcor’s enhanced sustainability efforts and results. We will continue to lower our greenhouse gas emissions, and to meaningfully reduce water consumption through our EnviroAction program. Amcor recognizes that sustainability is our greatest opportunity, and we will continue to embed this philosophy into our business.”

In addition to CDP scorecards, Amcor has reported annually on its sustainability metrics in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework for the last nine years and to MSCI’s ESG Ratings assessment.

