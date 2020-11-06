Berry Team Members Clear Litter from Communities Around the World

The company’s team members tracked their progress through the Litterati app, where they recorded over 400,000 pieces of litter.

Berry’s campaign was held in conjunction with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and in support of the ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP.

“Berry was proud to take part in this very worthwhile initiative. Not only is this program in direct support of our Impact 2025 Sustainability Strategy, but it also served as a catalyst for raising awareness of properly disposing of waste,” said Tom Salmon, Berry’s Chairman and CEO. “I extend sincere appreciation to our team members around the globe for their ongoing dedication to volunteerism and helping to further beautify their local communities.”

Berry surpassed its initial campaign goal by more than four times. This program highlights the emphasis Berry places on partnerships with its employees, communities, and industry organizations such as the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. Berry joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as a founding member in January 2019.

“Our member companies like Berry Global, non-member organizations, and individuals came together to help show the way toward a cleaner environment. Every action collectively helped build awareness toward behavioral changes in how we think about waste in our environment, and how small daily actions can lead to great impact,” added Jacob Duer, CEO and President, Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Jeff Kirschner, Founder of Litterati explained, “Community generated data can lead to systemic change. From informing policy, to influencing sustainable packaging, to inspiring personal responsibility, amazing things happen when we come together for the greater good.”

