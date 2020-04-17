Emerson Announces May 1 Deadline for 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarships

The merit-based scholarships are awarded on the candidate's potential for leadership and for making a significant contribution to the engineering, instrumentation, systems, and automation professions. Recipients may also be eligible for an Emerson internship.

Emerson will award two U.S. engineering students a $5,000 scholarship each, host them at "The Amazing Packaging Race" at PACK EXPO International, and grant their colleges' engineering departments $1,000 for research support.

The scholarship recipients will be announced at PACK EXPO International on November 11 in Chicago. There, Emerson will host the recipients at its Amazing Packaging Race, a fun and educational event in which teams of college students from around the country compete to gather points by completing tasks at specific PACK EXPO booths.

Over the past 12 years, $120,000 in ASCO engineering scholarships have helped to support the academic success of 24 students planning careers in engineering. An additional $24,000 in grants have assisted education research projects at the engineering departments of the colleges where the recipients were enrolled.

The scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents. Applicants must have completed their sophomore year in a bachelor's degree program or be enrolled in a graduate program at an accredited U.S. educational institution at the time of application.

For details, and to apply, visit https://go.emersonautomation.com/asco-engineering-scholarship.

