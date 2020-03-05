DS Smith Opens Its First U.S. Recycling Plant

DS Smith announced the opening of its first recycling facility in the United States. The Reading, Pa., facility will drive a circular economy designed to eliminate waste, encourage sustainability.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

DS Smith
Mar 5th, 2020
Ds Smith Reading Recycling 454

The Reading facility is unique in the region as it is alongside the company’s paper mill and within a mile from its packaging plant, creating a closed loop manufacturing model that enhances its customers’ sustainable packaging credentials making it a circular economy trifecta.

“This new plant can recycle over 36,000 tons of old corrugated cardboard each year, creating new fully recyclable packaging for our customers in this region,” said Toby Earnest, head of recycling for DS Smith in North America. “Our goal is to achieve zero cardboard and paper going to landfill after packaging is used.”

“We have quite a bit of work to do in the U.S. before this can become a reality, but the opening of our recycling facility is an important first step in developing an infrastructure that can support a circular system in the U.S,” said Earnest.

The new 43,000 sq-ft plant utilizes the innovation and processes that have enabled DS Smith to globally manage more than 5.5 million tons of material for recycling annually and become a leader in its industry. In addition to material from DS Smith’s Reading corrugated packaging plant, the local team will work with others in the region to recover paper for recycling from local distribution centers, packaging facilities, retailers and print shops.

The recycling plant segregates other materials, such as plastic, glass and metal, compressing the remaining recyclable cardboard and paper into large bundled bales, as heavy as a ton each. The facility then can service the paper mill and sell recycled packaging products to its partners and others.

The process allows for corrugated packaging to be made, used, collected and recycled into corrugated boxes again within just 14 days. It can also reduce the amount of fiber in its boxes by up to 30%.

“We are very excited about the growth opportunity in the United States and increasing our investment in the Reading community,” said Mark Ushpol, managing director of packaging for DS Smith in North America. “Our customers are demanding new packaging solutions that are fully recyclable and recycled in practice, driving a more circular business model.”


Companies in this article
DS Smith
Jls Vsp Picking Tool
Live at PACK EXPO East: Unique VSP End-of-Arm Picking Tool
New end-of-arm tooling automates vacuum skin package handling for quick, efficient case packing.
Mar 5th, 2020
Omron Ld 250 Mobile Robot
Mobile Robot Improves Materials Transport
Is optimized for voluminous, bulky, heavy packaging materials to increase the productivity and profitability of high-mix production
Mar 5th, 2020
Mettler Toledo Safeline Power Phase Pro Gc Digital Metal Detector
Live From PACK EXPO East: Digital Metal Detector
Unit protects products from stainless, ferrous, and non-ferrous metal contamination, and helps companies demonstrate all reasonable precautions have been taken.
Mar 5th, 2020
Ds Smith Reading Recycling 454
DS Smith Opens Its First U.S. Recycling Plant
DS Smith announced the opening of its first recycling facility in the United States. The Reading, Pa., facility will drive a circular economy designed to eliminate waste, encourage sustainability.
Mar 5th, 2020
Quest Fanuc 2019 Global Partner Of The Year Award
Quest Industrial and ProMach Receive Sales Award from Fanuc Japan
Fanuc Japan awarded Quest Industrial and ProMach with its 2019 Global Partner Sales Award.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
537110
TC Transcontinental Packaging Partners with T.M.E SpA
TC Transcontinental Packaging announces the formation of a strategic partnership with T.M.E. SpA, a coffee packaging equipment solutions manufacturer, to deliver flexible packaging solutions for the coffee industry.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Pallet Unloading Conveyor By Multi Conveyor High Res
Pallet Unloading Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor designed a 48 in. wide stainless steel constructed chain conveyor system to move empty and full pallets over seven separate conveyor sections totaling over 40 ft. of over-under conveyance.
Feb 28th, 2020
1
Liquibox Completes Acquisition of DS Smith Plastics
Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners, completed the acquisition of DS Smith plc's Plastics Division.
Feb 27th, 2020
Graph Recycling Group En
TC Transcontinental Creates a Recycling Group
TC Transcontinental created a Recycling Group within TC Transcontinental Packaging.
Feb 27th, 2020
One Gallon Round
Pretium Packaging Invests in EBM Equipment
Pretium Packaging, a manufacturer of plastic containers and closures, made a $3 million dollar investment in new HDPE extrusion blow molding equipment and infrastructure for its Leipsic, Ohio manufacturing plant.
Feb 27th, 2020
Fp Alogo
The Flexible Packaging Association Launches New Website
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) launched a new, more streamlined and user-friendly website.
Feb 26th, 2020
Msw
MSW Packaging Adds to Leadership Team
MSW Packaging, Inc., a full service contract packaging company, announced that David DeAngelis joined the company as Executive Vice President.
Feb 26th, 2020
Mariopino2
Blueprint Automation Hires VP of Sales for Latin America
Blueprint Automation (BPA) hired Mario Pino as Vice President of Sales for Latin America.
Feb 25th, 2020
Ian McDermott, Group Operations Director
Bradman Lake Announces Promotions Within its Management Team
The Bradman Lake Group, packaging equipment manufacturer, promoted Ian McDermott to Group Operations Director and Patrick Dwyer to President of Bradman Lake Inc.
Feb 24th, 2020
Accumulation Sweep By Multi Conveyor Low Res
Conveyor Accumulates Non-Rounds Using Pneumatic Sweeper Arm
Multi-Conveyor designed a stainless steel table-top and plastic belt conveyor system featuring pneumatic pusher sweep arm accumulation tables designed for non-round plastic bottles.
Feb 19th, 2020
Staticcheckup1
Simco-Ion Launches New Static Check-up Program
Simco-Ion announces the launch of its new Static Check-Up program.
Feb 19th, 2020
FastBack&circledR; Horizontal Motion Conveyor
Heat and Control Exhibiting at PACK EXPO East
Heat and Control, Inc., an equipment manufacturer and food processing industry supplier, will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO East, Booth #1001.
Feb 18th, 2020
Scott Lang, President (left) and Tom Ellenberger, Vice President (right)
Motion Controls Robotics Management Joins the Fanuc President’s Circle
Motion Controls Robotics’ Scott Lang and Tim Ellenberger were awarded the Fanuc President’s Circle of Achievement Award.
Feb 18th, 2020
Esther Mekjan, Regional Sales Manager, Russia
Heat and Control Opens Russian Office
Heat and Control announces the opening of its Moscow office, its newest site and its first in Russia.
Feb 14th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Avery
Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner
Avery Dennison announces the launch of its rPET content liner, becoming the first rPET liner in North America designed for FSC®-certified semi-gloss paper facestock.
Feb 13th, 2020
Image Vacuum Pumps For Chinese Hospital
Busch Vacuum Pumps for Chinese Hospitals
Twelve Busch Vacuum large vacuum pumps were delivered to two new hospitals in Wuhan to support the treatment of patients infected with the corona virus.
Feb 13th, 2020
Agf L79p Gs F7 Rpv Iuh Xpu Gyjkw1u Wd Me Rf X Gysbtg=s900 C K C0xffffffff No Rj Mo
AlliedFlex and Bossar Announce Sales and Marketing Alliance
Bossar Packaging, SA, Barcelona, has partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies as its exclusive North American Sales and Marketing Partner to handle its complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program.
Feb 10th, 2020
Ch&acirc;teau Gaby labels produced by Great Lakes Label
Embossed Labels for Wine and Spirits
Great Lakes Label offers embossed labels for wine and spirits using digital and flexographic presses. It uses UV and/or water based inks with up to 14 color printing capability to create the labels.
Feb 10th, 2020
Krones
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc Receives 3-A certification
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc series received the 3-A certificate from the independent 3-A Sanitary Institute. All future Contipure AseptBloc systems will be permitted to carry the 3-A certificate.
Feb 6th, 2020
Great Lakes2
Great Lakes Label Celebrated 25th Anniversary
Great Lakes Label, a Michigan-based label manufacturer, celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
Cropped Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Launches New Website
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Intelliflex Feeder 530 Fin Copy
Epson to Showcase its Latest Robots Solutions for Real World Automation Application Needs at ATX West
Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will show how its latest robots meet the needs of high-performance precision parts automation applications in simulated demos at the Automation Technology show, ATX West.
Feb 4th, 2020
2335 Press Release Rio 3d Master V2a F1b Alpha
Opto 22 announces groov RIO—I/O for the IIoT
Intelligent, Ethernet-based I/O unit combines multi-signal, multifunction sensing with PoE-powered edge data processing for instant IIoT connection to real-world signals.
Feb 4th, 2020
Sebastian Clemens
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate Names Senior Area Manager North America
SACMI Packaging & Chocolate, a manufacturer of fully integrated primary and secondary packaging and distribution systems, appointed Sebastian Clemens Senior Area Manager North America.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Pat1
PFlow Industries Appoints New President
Patrick Koppa was appointed President of PFlow Industries.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Meet Ignition@2x
Inductive Automation Announces New and Improved Solutions for Digital Transformation
Roadblocks Eliminated with Ignition Industrial Application Platform.
Feb 3rd, 2020