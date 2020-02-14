Heat and Control Opens Russian Office

Heat and Control announces the opening of its Moscow office, its newest site and its first in Russia.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Heat and Control, Inc.
Feb 14th, 2020
Esther Mekjan, Regional Sales Manager, Russia
Esther Mekjan, Regional Sales Manager, Russia

By opening an office in Moscow, Heat and Control demonstrates its commitment to its customers in Russia, greater northern and eastern Europe, and CIS territories while enabling the company to accommodate its growing local sales and technical support team.

“Heat and Control’s global strategy is to grow our business in areas where we will make a positive difference to our customers. Our operational investment in Russia represents a strong commitment to provide direct access to our manufactured equipment, expertise, and support. I congratulate the team that has worked hard to make this office a reality,” affirms Jim Strang, Heat and Control CEO Asia Pacific and Europe. “As a global business, we understand the importance of having a local footprint to support our customers. Opening an office in this region shows our commitment to the market and gives customers in Russia and CIS the confidence to work with us.” The office allows Heat and Control to support snack, french fry, meat, poultry, seafood, and other food manufacturers and employs a local workforce. “We are extremely excited about the opening of our new office in Russia. This office will provide the on the ground support necessary to keep local operations running at maximum efficiency” adds Esther Mekjan, Heat and Control Regional Sales Manager.


Companies in this article
Heat and Control, Inc.
Videos from Heat and Control, Inc.View all videos
What do you want to create today?
What do you want to create today?
Oct 15th, 2019
The multi-spectrum advantage for the food industry | CEIA Metal Detectors
The multi-spectrum advantage for the food industry | CEIA Metal Detectors
Oct 1st, 2019
Ishida CCW Linear Weighers | Heat and Control
Ishida CCW Linear Weighers | Heat and Control
Aug 19th, 2019
Esther Mekjan, Regional Sales Manager, Russia
Heat and Control Opens Russian Office
Heat and Control announces the opening of its Moscow office, its newest site and its first in Russia.
Feb 14th, 2020
Cti Printable Blind Spotz Hpp Verification Technology
Technology Achieves HPP Verification at Individual Package Level
Validates proper pressure and time for single packages
Feb 13th, 2020
Avery
Avery Dennison Launches rPET Liner
Avery Dennison announces the launch of its rPET content liner, becoming the first rPET liner in North America designed for FSC®-certified semi-gloss paper facestock.
Feb 13th, 2020
Image Vacuum Pumps For Chinese Hospital
Busch Vacuum Pumps for Chinese Hospitals
Twelve Busch Vacuum large vacuum pumps were delivered to two new hospitals in Wuhan to support the treatment of patients infected with the corona virus.
Feb 13th, 2020
Agf L79p Gs F7 Rpv Iuh Xpu Gyjkw1u Wd Me Rf X Gysbtg=s900 C K C0xffffffff No Rj Mo
AlliedFlex and Bossar Announce Sales and Marketing Alliance
Bossar Packaging, SA, Barcelona, has partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies as its exclusive North American Sales and Marketing Partner to handle its complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program.
Feb 10th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Krones
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc Receives 3-A certification
Krones’ Contipure AseptBloc series received the 3-A certificate from the independent 3-A Sanitary Institute. All future Contipure AseptBloc systems will be permitted to carry the 3-A certificate.
Feb 6th, 2020
Great Lakes2
Great Lakes Label Celebrated 25th Anniversary
Great Lakes Label, a Michigan-based label manufacturer, celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
Cropped Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Launches New Website
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the launch of a new website with unique tools and resources designed for brands, copackers, and others utilizing flexible packaging.
Feb 4th, 2020
Intelliflex Feeder 530 Fin Copy
Epson to Showcase its Latest Robots Solutions for Real World Automation Application Needs at ATX West
Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will show how its latest robots meet the needs of high-performance precision parts automation applications in simulated demos at the Automation Technology show, ATX West.
Feb 4th, 2020
2335 Press Release Rio 3d Master V2a F1b Alpha
Opto 22 announces groov RIO—I/O for the IIoT
Intelligent, Ethernet-based I/O unit combines multi-signal, multifunction sensing with PoE-powered edge data processing for instant IIoT connection to real-world signals.
Feb 4th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
Pat1
PFlow Industries Appoints New President
Patrick Koppa was appointed President of PFlow Industries.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Meet Ignition@2x
Inductive Automation Announces New and Improved Solutions for Digital Transformation
Roadblocks Eliminated with Ignition Industrial Application Platform.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Rick Pallante
Baumer Names President of U.S. and Canada Subsidiary
Baumer hhs promoted Richard Pallante to President of its U.S. and Canada subsidiary.
Feb 3rd, 2020