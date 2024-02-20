Innovative New Robotics at PACK EXPO

Robotics wasn't the only area of interest at PACK EXPO. Click the links that follow to read more about innovations in: Cartoning | Case and Tray Packing | Coding and Marking | Conveyors and Material Handling | Inspection and Detection | Labeling | Form/Fill/Seal | Food Processing & Packaging | Sustainable Packaging | Pharma | Controls

The lines between standard and collaborative robots continue to blur, as the former cedes territory to the latter in favor of cobots’ flexibility and versatility.

One good example of this trend debuted at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The miniPAL+ 36 is Columbia/Okura's latest collaborative palletizing solution, and it has a heavier than typical payload for cobots. The system uses Universal Robot's UR20 cobot arm to provide a 44-lb (20-kg) lifting capacity, enabling heavy payloads at higher rates than previous collaborative systems. Also, flexible tooling allows for multi-pick options, and the system is designed to occupy a compact 10- x 11-ft footprint. The user-friendly software that allows for intuitive pattern building is created by Columbia/Okura’s partners at Rocketfarm.

“With this robotic cell, we had safety in mind. Safety was really paramount. So we’ve incorporated features into this robot that put safety at the forefront,” said Columbia/Okura’s Michael Stuyvesant at the show.

The robotic cell can operate in both standard and collaborative mode. But when operating at standard speeds, the robot will automatically slow to collaborative speeds if safety scanners are tripped upon a human entering the cell. The robot will maintain those lower collaborative speeds as the operator moves around in the zone, then it will speed up after a safety radar system detects four seconds worth of no motion at all, indicating that the human has left the zone. This means that the operator doesn’t have to reset the robot to standard after leaving the footprint—the system does so automatically.

“This system is complementary to the four speedback features that come inherently with the UR robot,” Stuyvesant added. “We also employ safety guarding around the footprint. The reason we added the safety guarding is that it allows you to operate the robot at full speed with heavier payloads.”

After safety, the system is built for flexibility to cover a wide variety of industries, applications, speeds, and case types or sizes. For heavier payloads, vacuum might be preferred, and some mechanical EOATs are available as well.

“The robot itself is collapsible, so you could do one side or two sides. You could add infeeds, doing one- or two-robot infeeds,” Suyvesant said. “You could also add in more safety scanners—if you wanted to operate the robot without the safety guarding, there are outriggers you can put on, and scanners can scan out to the appropriate distance based on the speeds and the rates that are required.” The UR20 is the first of Universal Robots' next generation of high-performance industrial cobots.

Watch a video of the new miniPAL+ in action.

At the booth of its partner, Universal Robots, Iris Factory Automation unveiled its new collaborative palletizing solution, the RPZ-20c. It integrates Universal’s UR20 20-kg-payload cobot with Iris’s hardware and software for a system designed for users with limited floor space, low-volume/high-mix production, and limited in-house technical personnel.

Upon first glance, what’s striking about the Iris palletizing system is its almost arcade game-like appearance, which hints at the simplicity of the system itself. “It really catches the eye,” says Brian Kobus, business development manager for Universal Robots. “They kept it fun and exciting, while serving a purpose on the factory floor.”

According to Iris, it took the experiences gained on over 100 deployments of collaborative robots and compiled those learnings to create the RPZ-20z, which it describes as “the most flexible, intuitive, and user-friendly collaborative palletizing solution on the market.”

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, the system was shown palletizing and depalletizing a side-by-side pallet configuration. Explains Kobus, located in the center position with a 70-in. reach, the cobot doesn’t need to traverse in height; it can fill an entire pallet from the bottom right corner to the top corner as necessary. Iris’s unique control algorithms ensure a smooth trajectory between setpoints and stable pick up of the individual boxes.

Iris’s software is designed for simplicity and ease of use. It’s palletizing wizard includes a drag-and-drop pallet builder, customized pallet patterns, and wizard-based recipe building, and it allows operators to import and export recipes between palletizers. “The system provides a simple interface without an operator needing any robot programming knowledge at all,” says Kobus. “I mean, the HMI isn’t exactly intimidating—you just fill in what the palletizer needs to do.”

The software also includes on-board data collection, which enables operators to identify fault trends to improve productivity. Features include uptime and downtime tracking, analysis of both current and past data through the use of custom time frames, and the ability to track events performed by a current user and at what time.

To aid in operator training, the RPZ-20c includes resident support documentation that includes copies of the manual, with OPLs (Open Programming Language) and schematics accessible through the HMI. In addition, it offers training manuals that provide a system overview and troubleshooting, and on-the-go customer support is available through a QR code for ticket submission.

Other features of the palletizer include a compact footprint of 126 in. W x 80 in. D, with an option to include hard guarding, speeds to 7 cycles/min, and integrated tier sheet magazines on either side of the pallet. The cobot is equipped with Iris’s flexible SpiderPik end-of-arm tooling, which is built for high-mix, low-volume production, offers tool-less adjustment, and allows for easy changeover between products.

Watch a video of the machine in action at the Universal Robots PACK EXPO booth.

Cobot palletizer extends container handling

A specialist in plastic container handling systems, Dyco was showing off a system outside of its usual space at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, introducing a collaborative box palletizer in a small footprint.

Dyco has a strong foundation in the bottle industry—loading empty plastic bottles, in particular, into boxes. “More often than not, we were dealing with open boxes and loading them, and then moving on to the next phase,” says Mark Lovelace, chief marketing officer for Dyco. “Now those customers are asking us to palletize those boxes, so this was just the next extension.”

This development carries Dyco’s work not only from bottle handling to box handling, but also from empty bottles to full, Lovelace explains. “We have empty plastic where we load the bottles in the box, and then you close the box and ship it. But a lot of times those people who’ve received the bottles take the bottles out of the box, fill them, and put them back in a box,” he says. “So we’re now offering it to go the full side and the empty side. And it’s just an extension of our product line.”

Though full bottles in a box create a considerably higher payload than empty bottles do, this is just a matter of choosing the right robot for the application, Lovelace notes. In its booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Dyco showed off a version of the palletizer with a Fanuc CRX-25iA cobot at work. “We have a strong relationship with Fanuc and they’re one of the best robots in that space,” he says.

With Dyco’s particular expertise in handling all types, sizes, and shapes of empty plastic bottles—and all the unique challenges that presents—the company’s offering in box palletizing opens it up to a much broader range of industries, Lovelace notes. “We have a great skillset, and we can do this very well in the bottle industry,” he says. “We’re willing to go outside of that, but we’re still trying to stay true to ourselves.”

Robotiq unveiled the company's latest addition to their lineup: the PE20 Palletizing Solution, designed to address evolving packaging needs, particularly for those who require a more versatile solution for handling varied caseloads.

The PE20 uses the latest collaborative robot from Universal Robots, which boasts 20-kg capacity. Says Robotiq’s Kendra Patton, “This really opens the door for a wider range of SKUs. You’re no longer limited to the lower caseloads, but can expand now to the higher cases, and also packing and picking up multiple cases at a time.”

See a video of the new PE20 in action.

For businesses that deal with a diverse range of products, the ability to handle both lighter and heavier loads efficiently can streamline the packaging process, while the PE 20's capability to pick up multiple cases simultaneously can potentially lead to faster packaging times.

Stacking on pallets measuring up to 2150 mm high, the PE20 is the third palletizing solution from Robotiq following in the footsteps of the PE10 and AX10. Engineers and designers sought to minimize the footprint of the system to fit into compact and expensive facility floorspace.

The system is equipped with the PowerPick20, the only standard gripper on the market that is designed specifically for palletizing applications using Universal Robot’s next-generation arm, the UR20. This vacuum gripper includes a dual-channel external controller, while enhanced control over the vacuum flow allows for optimizing multiple case pick performances as well as slip sheet management, says Robotiq.

The gripper kit includes multiple suction cups along with small and large brackets to accommodate different case sizes. Gripper setup is designed to be simple, requiring just an Allen key—this eliminates complexity and programming often required with custom grippers.

Adding to the user-friendliness, the PE20’s intuitive software requires no additional programming, and the visual interface and built-in modules make setup simple, guiding the user through a sequence of easy steps. “Having the hardware parts pre-connected and already programmed within the software saves an immense amount of time and alleviates the risks of malfunction during installation. It also ensures seamless operation of all components when the solution is delivered to the customer,” the company explains. “Time and effort to define geometry, pallet positioning, and signal inputs in order to accurately manage the cell status aren’t required. That’s what sets us apart. On the other hand, choosing a solution from other software providers who don’t offer hardware can lead to the need for custom programming and external expertise, resulting in extra costs and a lack of complete control over the palletizing solution.”

Bigger, stronger cobots

During their early years, cobots were typically small, low-payload, and short-reach machines compared to their gated, less human-friendly industrial counterparts. But this has changed over the years, and one good example was on display at the Yaskawa booth. That’s where a large 30-kg payload Yaskawa cobot was operating in the booth, without any gates, as attendees milled about nearby. The 6-axis equipment, a collaborative equivalent of Yaskawa’s GP series, was able to extend up to 6 ft. in any direction in free, open space, only gated by sensor automation affecting the palletizing robots’ speed. This expanded capability opens up opportunities for tasks like large(r)-format palletizing, previously considered beyond the reach of collaborative robots.

One of the defining features of these modern cobots is their safety mechanisms. They employ sensor-based technology, such as area scanners, to detect the presence of humans or objects in their vicinity. As a result, when someone gets closer to a cobot, it automatically slows down, minimizing any potential danger. And they can be programmed to decelerate to a crawl immediately, or altogether halt in an instant, in closer vicinities. This level of customization ensures that cobots can be integrated into production lines without posing risks to workers.

What sets these cobots apart from their less collaborative counterparts is their adaptability. They can be programmed to handle various case types, different weights, and diverse stack patterns. This flexibility is a crucial asset for brand owners and CPGs, as it allows them to respond to changing market demands and product variations seamlessly. It’s even more important for contract packagers, who need to wring many different applications out of a single cobot.

It’s important to note that, beyond just being safe to be around themselves, these cobots are making significant strides in actually reducing workplace injuries. With a 30-kg load capacity, they can take on the heavy lifting, reducing the physical strain on workers. This not only enhances safety but also leads to fewer workman's compensation claims, benefiting brand owners in the long run.

One impressive aspect of the demo was the use of vacuum-based grippers for handling heavy loads. In some cases, cobots can pick up loads as heavy as 185 kilograms using this technology. While it may seem like science fiction, it's a testament to the innovation driving the industry forward.

According to Memco Solutions’ Peter Tosh, an integrator who was helping to demonstrate this equipment at the show, collaborative robots are indeed the future of the packaging machinery industry. Robotics in general have evolved from being seen as dangerous and limited machines to becoming indispensable assets that enhance safety, flexibility, and efficiency in production processes. And as labor shortages persist and the demand for adaptable packaging solutions grows, these cobots, a subset of larger robotics, are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of packaging for brand owners, CPGs, and contract packagers.

Often mid-sized brands and CPGs know they need to get their feet wet with robotic automation but are hesitant to dive into the deep end since their throughput and speed needs aren’t sufficient to justify the price tag. At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Plexpack offered a mid-range solution and incremental foray into articulated arm robots that can familiarize smaller to mid-sized companies with robotic automation—perhaps starting them down a path toward greater automation—without breaking the bank.

Jackie Irvine, Senior Marketing Manager, Plexpack Corp., demonstrated a solution for bagging or pouching dry, flowable particulate product, such as coffee beans or pet food, that in this case uses an ABB 5-axis articulated robot arm. The ABS (Automatic Bagging System) 1 is designed for continuous production and workflow at speeds between 12 and 20 bags per minute. It offers vacuum and gas flush, either for MAP or simply aiming to increase their pack density.

Within the system, the robot picks a pre-made flexible pouch from a magazine, opens it, and places it on an upright conveyor, which is tilted at a slight angle to keep the bag upright while it’s being filled with product. Holding the bag opened during filling are two vacuum nozzles for backflush or vacuum air removal. Those nozzles hold the bag in place and maintain tension as it travels into a sealer, ensuring a good quality hermetic seal.

“This is especially attractive to customers who are trying to get modified atmosphere packaging or higher densities that make for lower shipping costs when they go to ship their bags later,” Irvine says.

Watch a video of ABS 1 demonstration.

A new and highly modular platform for the automation of co-packing operations in particular was introduced at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas booth of Coesia company FlexLink. Called BRIXX, it’s built on FlexLink’s experience with collaborative robotics.

“What we see in the market these days is the fact that consumers are looking for more and more customized packaging,” says Daniele Cassani, head of digital transformation at FlexLink. “That leads to manufacturers having to produce more mixed packaging in smaller volumes, something that is not really consistent with traditional manufacturing where speed and volumes are concerned. So we created this modular solution where you can have a number of modules that can scale up to your needs as they change.”

Designed primarily with secondary packaging—or, in the case of a contract packager, repacking—in mind, the fundamental components in the highly modular system are standard conveyor and cobot modules. In the demonstration at PACK EXPO, the cobots were from Omron.

All of the modules are on wheels for ease of positioning and repositioning. Male and female connectors quickly knit the modules together and heavy duty magnets hold modules firmly in place. The magnets are deactivated until the connectors are connected. “When the line is activated and everything turns green, the magnets are activated,” notes Cassani. He adds that third-party equipment such as printers and labelers are easily added.

“It’s all managed by a central server, and there’s a single power connection for multiple modules,” says Cassani. “Also provided as part of the product offering is a tablet and the software that the customer uses to design the layout. It’s basically drag and drop, including step-by-step instructions to the operator to assemble the module and do production monitoring and maintenance as well as overall planning.”

When asked why call it “Brixx,” Cassani indicates that the term is consistent with the modularity theme behind the whole concept, a theme captured by a sort of tag line that accompanies FlexLink’s messaging: “Designed to remodel your operations, anytime.”

See a video of the modular system operating at PACK EXPO.

Hamrick Packaging Systems used PACK EXPO Las Vegas to debut its new ComboBot compact case erector and packer combination. The new market entry was the result of some real-world market research conducted by Jordan Hamrick, CEO.

“I went into a few locations of a few of our existing customers in Ohio, and they were having problems trying to automate without having a lot of floorspace, and also trying to automate under-sized boxes,” he says. “There are a lot of case erectors on the market, but not a lot that can adapt to a sub-four-inch case.”

To fill this market gap, Hamrick released the ComboBot. It features a product infeed conveyor with servo-based lane divider, and a magazine for empty blank cases. Within the small-footprint enclosure is where the magic happens. There, a Fanuc M10 robot retrieves small-format corrugated cases from the case magazine, picking, squaring, and presenting a now-erected corrugated case to another Fanuc robot that operates in tandem within the enclosure, an M20 in this case. The M20 packs product off at speeds of 8 to 10 cases/min.

The system uses a Wintek HMI with a 15-in. screen, Hamrick’s new standard HMI. It also includes a new operator interface, designed by the Hamrick team.

Hamrick summarized that the ComboBot, “is a great solution for customers who are looking to automate, and the priced point is sub-$300,000, so we’re trying to create something with value, cost-effectiveness, and a compact footprint.”

Watch a video of the new ComboBot in action.

Being exhibited for the first time in the Americas at PACK EXPO Las Vegas was BluePrint Automation’s Spider 300v, a vision-guided, dual-robot, case-loading system that enables packagers to perform both vertical and horizontal case loading on the same line. The system allows for random product arrival at high speeds, with 3D vision-guided delta pick-and-place robots loading cases horizontally or orienting products on the conveyor for vertical loading with a gantry case-loading robot.

When loading cases horizontally, the 300v can allow for double case loading, single row and single case loading, double row with the pick-and-place robots. Built for speeds to 200 bags/min, the system offers quick changeover between recipes and can handle standard RSC cases, three-sided displays, shelf-ready cases, and other secondary containers.

As BluePrint shares, the Spider 300v is built with a new standard, modular frame that has been designed to reduce cost by minimizing wiring and “significantly minimizing” the footprint of the line by eliminating bulky external electric cabinets.

Watch a video of the machine in action at the BluePrint Automation PACK EXPO booth.

The highlight of the ProSys booth at PACK EXPO Las Vegas was high-speed tube filling and robotic tube loading. New this year was the RT90 tube filler with speeds to 90 tubes per minute combined with the New ProLoader-T tube loading system. The RT90 and the ProLoader-T are the fastest and smallest high-speed tube loading and filling systems per unit of area in the industry today, says ProSys.

When asked what drove this new offering, ProSys managing director Acyr Borges says it was the labor shortage pure and simple. “First at Interpack, then at EXPO PACK Guadalajara, and here again at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, customers are making it crystal clear that the labor shortage is a huge problem that will only get worse,” says Borges. “The only solution is to reduce your dependency on labor, and these systems do just that. The robotic tube feeding is the simplest way of reducing labor since the operator does not have to stop to reload tubes or have a second employee to keep the tube load bin filled.”

The New RT90 can fill plastic, laminated, or metal tubes all on the same system and uses Linmot actuators to provide precise actuation of the fill lift, orient, hot air lift, tube seat, and tube unload steps. The RT90 loads the tubes supplied by the ProLoader-T with its patented pick-and-place load arm into the compact eight-station dial. After loading and orienting the tube, it is then rotated to the servo-driven volumetric fill station, which produces filling accuracy of +/- 0.1%. When filling plastic or laminated tubes they then move to the hot air station. The hot air station softens the inside of the tube and then it is sealed by a cold press station that also applies the customer’s desired code digits. After the cool code station, the top of the tube is trimmed for a final clean appearance. For metal tubes the hot air and trim stations are replaced by crimping stations using simple tool-free release mechanisms.

Impressive as the RT-90 is, the upstream ProLoader-T represents a real step forward in automating what has always been a labor-intensive process. Central to its operating sequence is an articulating Epson VT6L robot that uses vacuum technology controlled by Rockwell software to pick rows of tubes from trays and place them onto a belt conveyor leading to the filler. Equally important is the tray infeed system that supplies the trays of tubes to the robot picking station. This tray infeed system consists of six space-saving vertical racks of tube trays that can be loaded quickly and easily. The trays are pulled on demand from one of the six racks by a platform device that operates a bit like an elevator. The platform device rises to the level of the rack to be picked, pulls that tray of tubes, then strokes back in the direction of the Epson robot to lower its tray of tubes to the robotic pick station. When it reaches this pick station, it angles itself slightly so that the rows of tubes present themselves at an angle optimally suitable for robotic picking. With each row that gets picked, the elevator platform rises by one row so that the robot can return to the same location each cycle to pick each row. When the last row has been picked from the tray, the empty tray is pushed from the platform device and back onto its rack so that a new tray of tubes can be picked and brought to the robotic pick station. Meanwhile, the operator pulls out the empty tray and replaces it with a full one.

See a video of the ProLoader-T in action.

Autonomous robot

OTTO MotorsAt the show, autonomous mobile robot (AMR ) provider OTTO Motors unveiled its newest robot, the OTTO 1200, which the company says is “the highest performing heavy-duty AMR for tight spaces.” The OTTO 1200 has been designed with a narrow width to autonomously move payloads up to 1,200 kg, or 2,640 lb, without compromising safety, says OTTO.

Features of the OTTO 1200 include a narrow footprint of 910 mm that allows the robot to safely move materials in space-constrained environments; patented adaptive fieldset technology that prevents slowdowns around turns, intersections, equipment, and people; and an IP54-rated all-metal body designed to withstand dust and water in harsh factory environments. The AMR has a maximum speed of 13.4 mph, a footprint of 53 x 36 x 13 in., and a 30-min charge time from 10% to 90%.

According to OTTO, the new AMR has been designed with a service-first approach to maximize uptime. Explains the company, “Built with rapid-access drawers that eliminate the need to remove payloads, the OTTO 1200 enables quick maintenance that can be tackled by a single person.”

Among the workflow applications recommended for the OTTO 1200 are inbound to storage, finished goods takeaway, and lineside delivery, with the ability to move payloads on pallets, racks, and bins.

Watch a video of the machine in action at the OTTO Motors PACK EXPO booth.

Integrating packaging systems

Formost FujiThe Formost Fuji booth C-4000 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas was notable for, among other things, the extent to which equipment from other packaging machinery OEMs was represented. In one such system, a JLS Talon pick-and-place robot was picking flatbread products one at a time and stacking them on a conveyor leading into a Formost Fuji FW3410 Alpha 8 Flow Wrapper. Also integrated was a Sealstrip FreshPak applicator for inline application of the Sealstrip reclosure feature and a Markem Imaje SmartDate X65 thermal transfer printer for date coding.

Formost Fuji president Dennis Gunnell indicates that while he and his team have worked with JLS and Sealstrip and Markem in the past, this represents the first time that all three have been integrated into a single Formost Fuji system. One nice bit of engineering on the line, notes Gunnell, is the way that Sealstrip was able to use the same mounting hardware on the top of the wrapper that the Markem printer is using. This brings not only an element of simplicity to the table, it also means the machine footprint didn’t need to grow unnecessarily.

Elsewhere in the booth was a Yamato TSD-N3 semiautomatic tabletop Dataweigh scale feeding zucchini into a Formost Fuji FW3410BS/VXII Flow Wrapper. The 14-bucket combination scale was being manually fed by two operators and then picking the best combination of buckets to drop into a chute that emptied onto a conveyor leading into the flow wrapper.

Introduced by Fanuc at PACK EXPO Las Vegas was Fanuc’s first delta-style robot that's all stainless steel.

Fanuc“We’ve seen an uptick in requests for automation in the food industry, driven largely by the ongoing labor shortage,” says Jessica Juhasz, engineering manager in the applications engineering team. “So we’ve focused a lot on robots meeting high sanitation requirements.”

The demonstration at the booth also included Fanuc’s 3D Phoenix V IR vision system. It uses a 3D camera sensor to detect parts on a moving conveyor and relay that information to the controller so that the end effector can pick and find the parts accurately and efficiently. End effector tooling on the robot, notes Juhasz, is from Soft Robotics. “Flexible and soft grasping, it’s very helpful when it comes to picking different kinds of food because it’s got all the flexibility needed to do the job efficiently,” notes Juhasz.

Watch a video of this robotic application demonstrated at PACK EXPO.

Coesia RA JonesRunning at Coesia’s RA Jones booth was the CLI-100 cartoner. But the IFTS (Intelligent Flexible Transfer System) infeed system just upstream was the innovation highlight catching the eye of most visitors. It uses B&R Automation’s Acopos 6D, a transport system based on the principle of magnetic levitation, which means that magnetic levitating shuttles move individual items through the machine. It’s a solution that is said to be ideal for small-batch production with frequent changeover between products of different designs and dimensions.

“In this case,” said product manager Bob Burkhardt as he demonstrated the IFTS, “we're using the Acopos 60 table to load shuttles with pouches and then put the pouches into the infeed buckets leading into the cartoner. We also have a routine where we're actually checking weights so that the buckets know when they have the correct number of pouches.”

In the main grouping area of the Acopos 6D it’s possible to change the spacing between shuttles or to rotate the shuttles if need be. Vacuum pickup cups on a delta-style robot pick pouches from the shuttles and place them into the buckets. The whole sequence of operations is controlled by a B&R controller using B&R drives and motors.

One additional bit of innovation also being highlighted at the booth was Coesia’s OptiMate, a new machine interface with connectivity and smart functionalities that optimize equipment performance. In addition to the standard operations carried out by other HMIs, it also allows easy access to innovative digital services and remote support aimed at continuous improvement. And speaking of HMIs, the Jones cartoner running at the booth featured an HMI from another Coesia company, System Electronics. “It really has a modern look and feel,” says Burkhardt, “including a touchscreen capability that has guided procedures, all the things that you would expect in a modern display we can now put on any of our Coesia machines and R.A Jones machines as well.”

See a video of all these Coesia systems in operation at PACK EXPO.

Pester USAPester USA debuted its sleek PEWO-pack 600, a high-speed, robotic stretch bundler targeted to brands running small multipacks of personal care bottles and related products that completely eliminates the need for a shrink tunnel typical for these types of products.

The stretch bundler is driven by an integrated Delta robot, making pick-and-place operations fast and efficient; in its dual-lane operation, it can wrap small bundles – such as packs of three bottles – at rates of up to 180 bpm. Pester USA claims this system is 80% faster than conventional stretching processes, capable of providing secure and stable stretch wrapped bundles.

But it wasn’t only the unit’s high speed that helped the PEWO-pack 600 garner attention on the show floor as a Finalist in the Personal Care/Pharma category of the 2023 Technology Excellence Awards at this year’s show. For attendees looking for sustainable packaging solutions, Pester’s new stretch bundler also delivers: it is engineered to run PE stretch film containing recycled material or film made of recyclable mono material, Pester says.

In addition, it also handles unconventionally shaped bottles for products including aerosol, heat sensitive, and easily inflammable products.

Designed for maximum machine efficiency in 24/7 operations, the stretch bundler also features fast format changeovers and very short changeover times. When compared to conventional shrink wrapping, Pester USA claims the system can help CPG customers save 75% in energy and 50% in material costs while helping them gain 30% more space with the compact unit.

The system also features New Allen Bradley HMI with tangius 4.0 multi touch display.

Watch a video tour of the new PEWO-pack 600 stretch bundler in operation.

Federal ManufacturingFederal Manufacturing introduced its latest addition to the packaging machinery lineup: a Fanuc robot-automated bulk tote system. Designed with versatility in mind, this new machinery is equipped to handle a diverse range of containers.

According to Will Casey, VP and general manager of Federal Manufacturing, a ProMach company, the Fanuc robot-based equipment application not only fills standard four-drum pallets and IBC totes but also accommodates a variety of other container formats. This includes but is not limited to five-gallon containers and jerry cans.

A single 6-axis articulated arm robot, a Fanuc R-1000iA 100F, alternates between two operations with unique end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) for each. One EOAT is for filling, the other for capping. Both EOATs reside in a specified location next to the system when not in use, and the articulated arm swaps between them as needed.

One of the distinct features of this equipment is its integration with a system comprising lights and a Cognex camera. This system’s primary role is to identify the position of each container's closure. After pinpointing the location, the robot’s EOAT engages with the container. It then automatically removes the cap, placing it in a specific position referred to as their “home positions.” Once this is achieved, the machinery shifts its attention to the fill lance.

For those not familiar with the term, a fill lance is an instrument used to transfer liquid or semi-liquid products into containers. In this system, the fill lance is meticulously designed to achieve high precision. Based on the set recipe weight, the machine fills each container. Emphasizing the machinery’s precision, Casey highlighted that it operates as a net weight filler. This ensures that the fill accuracies remain within a 0.1% range of the target fill weight.

Once the filling process concludes, the robot swaps the fill lance EOAT for the capping EOAT and sets its sites on the previously removed caps. It picks each cap from its respective home position, reinstalls it, and torques it according to the specific requirements of the product. At that point, the filled container progresses along the production line, making way for the subsequent batch of empty totes or containers.

Another characteristic that stands out is the placement of the Clean In Place (CIP) or flush tube. Positioned on the side and outside of the product range, it ensures that during the cleaning process, there’s no need for wastage into a barrel, offering a more efficient approach to maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.

The adaptability of these machines is also noteworthy. If an operation requires filling containers with different products during a single cycle, this equipment is up for the task. For instance, if there’s a requirement to fill two drums with “Product A” and two with “Product B” in a pallet due to a two-part system, the machinery can easily manage it. By utilizing different lances, it can fill containers with multiple products in one seamless process.

View a video of the robotic bulk filling equipment.

Technologies ‘playing nicely together’

B&R Automation“Machine-centric robotics” was a central theme for B&R at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, and CEO Joerg Theis was only too happy to demonstrate it. Especially impressive was a cabinet in which at least four sophisticated technologies—ACOPOStrak linear transportation on a track system, ACOPOS 6D magnetic levitation transportation, B&R machine vision, and a Codian delta-style robot--were all, as Theis put it, “playing nicely together and all being controlled by one controller. You can see the speed and accuracy it delivers, and this is something you can only achieve through a machine-centric robotic solution. This is what is needed to build packaging machinery of the future, machinery that permits high customization and tremendous flexibility while also supporting a more sustainable future for all of our customers.”

Chandler Downing, key accounts manager at Codian Robotics, which was acquired by B&R in 2020, emphasizes that where Codian robots are concerned, machine builders can rely on whatever controls provider they choose. “Naturally there’s going to be some benefits having B&R controls when the mechanical robot is from a B&R company,” says Downing. “But we still maintain as we have for many years that Codian is happy to provide just the mechanics while the machine builder picks the controls supplier that they prefer.”

“As consumer demand for personalized products continues to accelerate, packaging lines rely on cutting-edge automation and robotics to handle increasing product variety without compromising productivity,” says Theis. Adds Codian managing director Wouter Valk, “With an extensive selection of pick-and-place robot mechanics open to any control platform, we are committed to offering the best solution for our customer’s applications.”

Watch a PACK EXPO video that illustrates B&R’s vision of machine-centric robotics.