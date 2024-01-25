Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations

New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Amazon Recyclable Packaging in Europe, Subway Fiber-Based Catering Platters, Pizzarette Cooking Devices in Molded Pulp Packaging

See a few examples of paper packaging innovations from Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette from ThePackHub’s Innovation Zone.

ThePackHub
Jan 25, 2024
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
ThePackHub

The packaging industry is experiencing a substantial shift in materials, primarily driven by objectives centered around sustainability. The replacement of plastic remains a priority for many brands and retailers, as they seek alternatives that may provide a smaller environmental footprint or at least be more favorably received by consumers focused on anti-plastic. 

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.ThePackHubAmazon Moves to 100% Recyclable Packaging for Europe

Amazon has announced that it has ended the use of non-recyclable packaging across Europe. The company says that all deliveries will be packed in either a flexible paper bag, board envelope or a corrugated board box. The three packaging options are being touted as easy to open and recyclable at home in all of Amazon’s European markets. These changes will apply to orders shipped from Amazon’s own warehouses and also to those being sent via third parties through the ‘Fulfilment by Amazon’ platform. Amazon highlighted that these changes will not detract from its ongoing work to ship products in their boxes without any additional packaging. Over the past year, the number of products provided in SIOC ‘ships in own container’ formats increased by 50%. These changes, combined, mean that Amazon has mitigated the use of more than a reported billion single-use plastic delivery bags from its European distribution since 2018.

Subway's switch to recyclable fiber-based catering platters helps eliminate 26 garbage trucks worth of plastic annually.Subway's switch to recyclable fiber-based catering platters helps eliminate 26 garbage trucks worth of plastic annually.ThePackHubSubway Joins Forces for More Sustainable Catering Platter

Subway, the global sandwich chain, has partnered with Detpak in an effort to eliminate 26 garbage trucks’ worth of plastic annually by replacing its plastic takeaway catering trays with 100% curbside recyclable platters. Manufactured in Australia and New Zealand by Detpak, a subsidiary of the South Australian packaging company Detmold Group, the new fiber-based catering platter, designed and tested at Detpak’s LaunchPad R&D laboratory in Adelaide, is aimed at easy assembly, efficient storage, and transportation. The collaboration between Detpak and Subway reflects a commitment to innovative, sustainable packaging, with Detpak Group emphasizing the importance of reducing single-use plastic for environmental and social responsibility. Subway sees the shift to 100% recyclable alternatives as a step toward the broader goal of ensuring all packaging is recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable.

The new molded fiber packaging for Pizzarette protects the product's terracotta or ceramic dome while minimizing environmental impact.The new molded fiber packaging for Pizzarette protects the product's terracotta or ceramic dome while minimizing environmental impact.ThePackHubPizzarette Moves Pizza Ovens From EPS to Molded Pulp Packaging

Pizzarette is an innovative cooking device that prepares pizza directly at the table, which is distributed across the Benelux countries, Germany and Switzerland by EmerioBV. To make the oven more sustainable, the distributor has been studying alternative packaging materials. The solution that has been chosen is that of molded pulp. The dome of the oven is made of terracotta or ceramic and is, therefore, somewhat vulnerable. Tests have shown that it is best to pack the domes with molded pulp. The material has minimal environmental impact and is said to provide excellent cushioning properties to keep the domes safe during transport. Also, packaging made from molded pulp is made from recycled material and is therefore 100% recyclable. This meets modern packaging standards and reduces environmental impact as factories emit less nitrogen oxides NO and NO2 and CO2. The result is that 10,000 m3 of EPS and 1.2 million plastic bags per year are replaced.

Learn more about ThePackHub's Innovation Zone here.

Companies in this article
Detpak
Fill out the form below to request more information about Amazon Recyclable Packaging in Europe, Subway Fiber-Based Catering Platters, Pizzarette Cooking Devices in Molded Pulp Packaging
Related Stories
Packaging Legislation
Sustainability
Packaging Legislation Update and 2024 Outlook
Getty Images 1437961414
Sustainability
Shifting Recycling Responsibility in New Hampshire
Closed Loop Partners’ Center for the Circular Economy, in collaboration with the U.S. Plastics Pact, has published a report titled “Unpacking Customer Perspectives on Reusable Packaging”.
Sustainability
5 Key Takeaways from New Report on Reusable Packaging & Consumer Adoption
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Machinery Basics
View more »
Pt12 Thumbnail
Secondary/End-of-Line
Get a Quick Overview of Conveyors
Pt 11 Thumbnail
Bagging & Wrapping
Learn How Horizontal Form/Fill/Seal Machines Work
Maxresdefault 64e619c180358
Primary Packaging
Liquid Filling in Focus: A Quick Overview of Common Filling Machines Used in Packaging
Maxresdefault 64dcd5d8ba13e
Primary Packaging
Four Types of Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Equipment: Your Guide to VFFS Packaging
View more »
Top Stories
Widely recyclable means that more than 60% of U.S. households can toss these materials into their curbside bin.
Sustainability
How Well Do You Know Packaging Recyclability?
Take our short quiz to test your smarts. Each answer has a video explanation from our friends at LRS, with a video facility tour at the end! Quiz 1 of 3.
Amazon's three packaging options in Europe are curbside recyclable across the brand's European markets.
Sustainability
Amazon, Subway, and Pizzarette Introduce Paper Packaging Innovations
Eye-tracking technology provides insight into consumer trends with specialty coatings for multivitamins.
Package Design
Consumer Perspective on Package Design Explained Through Eye-tracking Technology
Packaging Legislation
Sustainability
Packaging Legislation Update and 2024 Outlook
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Sponsor Content
Elevate Your Packaging Business: Discover the Key Trends of 2024
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
The largest PACK EXPO East in history is March 18-20 in Philadelphia! In one convenient location, you’ll discover new technology from top suppliers, get quality problem-solving time with experts and learn the latest trends in free educational sessions.
Read More
Discover innovations from 400+ packaging & processing suppliers.
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Packaging World's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Pro Ampac Technology
Moisture-Adsorbing Packaging Technology
ProAmpac partners with Aptar to launch ProActive Intelligence Moisture Protect MP-1000, providing optimal moisture control for sensitive products without the use of desiccants.
Siliconization Line for Vial Protection
Filler for Water and Still Beverages
More Products
In Print
Packaging World November/December 2023
November/December 2023
Packaging World October 2023
October 2023
Packaging World September 2023
September 2023
Packaging World PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
PACK EXPO Las Vegas Showcase 2023
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Apollo Box Conveyor 65567a4486dbd
Home
Are Humanoid Robots the Processing and Packaging Labor Force of The Future?
Pw Top Article 2023 Image
Home
Packaging World's Most Popular Articles of 2023
Pw Coding Flat Hero
Coding, Printing & Labeling
Coding & Marking Playbook
Pw 2022 Emerging Brands Bottles Base Hero
Beverage
Packaging World News Roundup: Bottles and Cans
View more »