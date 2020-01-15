Proportional Isolation Valve

Eclipse applications include liquid and gas delivery, medical, analytical, and industrial automation. In addition, the unique design allows for custom flow profiles.
Features include:
• Patent Pending ceramic sliding seal
• Liquid and air capable
• Inert
• Flow Resolution: 0.19 ml/min water and 0.007 l/min air max @ 30 psig
• Zero dead volume
• Leak Free: <0.05 sccm
• Excellent Linearity: <4% of full-scale
• Repeatability: <0.5% of full travel
• Highly customizable
• Proudly made in the USA
