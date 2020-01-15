Proportional Isolation Valve

Clippard’s Eclipse stepper-controlled proportional isolation valve utilizes a miniature linear actuator. It is suitable for critical applications requiring ultra-fine resolution and excellent repeatability.

Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.
Jan 15th, 2020
Clippard Eclipse Valve

Eclipse applications include liquid and gas delivery, medical, analytical, and industrial automation. In addition, the unique design allows for custom flow profiles.

Features include:
Patent Pending ceramic sliding seal

Liquid and air capable

Inert

Flow Resolution: 0.19 ml/min water and 0.007 l/min air max @ 30 psig

Zero dead volume

Leak Free: <0.05 sccm

Excellent Linearity: <4% of full-scale

Repeatability: <0.5% of full travel

Highly customizable

Proudly made in the USA

For additional information, go to http://www.clippard.com/link/pwld4793862.


 


Companies in this article
Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.
Videos from Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.View all videos
Clippard - Putting People First
Clippard - Putting People First
Sep 5th, 2018
Clippard Mentors
Clippard Mentors
Sep 5th, 2018
Clippard YMCA
Clippard YMCA
Sep 5th, 2018
Clippard Eclipse Valve
Proportional Isolation Valve
Clippard’s Eclipse stepper-controlled proportional isolation valve utilizes a miniature linear actuator. It is suitable for critical applications requiring ultra-fine resolution and excellent repeatability.
Jan 15th, 2020
G42olet Ps 559x
Selectable Voltage Power Supply
Exair introduces the Gen4 two outlet selectable voltage power supply that allows users to choose input voltages of 115 VAC or 230 VAC. Two 5kV stainless steel output connectors can energize two static eliminators.
Jan 15th, 2020
SCT current transformers
Current Transformers
Beckhoff Automation launches the SCT current transformers designed for applications with currents ranging from 1 A to 5,000 A with a choice of ring-type and split-core devices as well as three-phase current transformer sets.
Jan 13th, 2020
Cognex Deep Learning quality inspection software can be trained to identify correct placement and types of items assembled or packaged. In this consumer packaged goods example, it&apos;s assorted chocolates in a package. Source: Cognex
Quality Inspections Drive Machine Vision and Deep Learning Connection
Cognex works with end users in multiple industrial verticals to apply deep learning to its vision systems for final and in-line assembly verification.
Jan 9th, 2020
Bn R Pr 19137 Vision C Mount Camera Rgb Web
C-mount Cameras
B&R introduces C-mount cameras to its vision portfolio along with C-mount lenses that cover a wide range of focal lengths from 12 to 50 mm.
Jan 7th, 2020
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Sponsored
Industry award to honor packaging and processing professionals
Beginning March 3, PMMI will accept nominations for the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame. Since 1971, this prestigious award has recognized some of the most distinguished contributors to industry. Learn more »
Dec 11th, 2019
groov EPIC&circledR; platform I/O modules.
I/O Modules
Opto 22 introduces two additional groov EPIC® platform I/O modules designed to support CAN bus integration and high-density temperature sensing.
Dec 18th, 2019
Starrett
Flexible Force Testing Systems Design
The L.S. Starrett Co. introduces flexible force and material testing software programs designed to be compatible with its Different Starrett Frame Series.
Dec 18th, 2019
Robatech Control System platform.
Control System
Robatech introduces the Robatech Control System, an integrated all-in-one platform that combines all functionalities of the adhesive application process including straightforward system integration.
Dec 12th, 2019
Fully integrating ABB&rsquo;s robots into its automation systems means that B&amp;R will now be able to supply machine builders with machine automation and robotics from a single source.
ABB and B&R Launch Integrated Machine-Centric Robotics Solution
B&R, a unit of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business, announced the integration of ABB robots into its automation portfolio.
Dec 11th, 2019
Matrox 4Sight XV6
Expandable Vision Controller
Matrox Imaging launches the Matrox 4Sight XV6, an expandable vision controller designed specifically to handle intensive vision applications on the factory floor.
Dec 10th, 2019
A new market report, &ldquo;Motion Controls &ndash; 2019,&rdquo; from Interact Analysis points to strong growth in the motion controls market over the next four years.
Motion Controls Market to Exceed $15 billion by 2023
Among the sectors helping drive a more positive outlook for motion controls are food and beverage machinery, packaging machinery, robotics, and material handling equipment
Dec 4th, 2019
A high-speed linear gantry replaced the delta-style robot commonly used by Nuspark in tray-loading applications like these.
Gantry Robot Replaces Delta-style
When space constraints made it difficult to use the top-mounted delta-style robot that Nuspark was accustomed to, the firm opted for a compact gantry-style robot in its tray packer.
Dec 5th, 2019
X20CP3687X controller
Controller
B&R’s X20CP3687X controller combines the performance of an industrial PC with the compact design of its X20 controller series.
Dec 3rd, 2019
CONTACTRON pro
Hybrid Motor Starters
Phoenix Contact introduces CONTACTRON pro, a hybrid motor starter designed with a T-bus backplane system that rapidly distributes 24 V power, bridges the e-stop enable signal, and adds auxiliary contact modules.
Nov 27th, 2019
I Foiler 12
IoT-Ready Induction Cap Sealing Technology
ITW Pillar Technologies, a manufacturer of advanced induction cap sealing and surface treatment systems, has announced the global launch of its new iFoiler induction cap sealing system with IoT connectivity.
Nov 25th, 2019
Three-Phase Monitoring Relays
Three-Phase Monitoring Relays
Carlo Gavazzi expanded its DPB and DPC relay lines with the addition of three-phase monitoring relays featuring a wider input voltage range.
Nov 21st, 2019
The solutions of the Simplified Motion Series from Festo.
Electric Drives
Festo introduces the Simplified Motion Series of electric drives, which are equipped with Digital I/O and IO-Link to enable a range of operational and productivity benefits and deliver intelligent IIoT communication.
Nov 15th, 2019
IronHorse&circledR; GSD8 series
DC Drives
AutomationDirect’s IronHorse® GSD8 series of DC drives is a microprocessor-based design with non-volatile memory storage that is programmable with adjustable parameters, programmable alarm outputs, and offers a digital closed-loop algorithm for motor cont
Nov 14th, 2019
SV160E2 integrated servo motor
Integrated Servo Motor
Advanced Micro Controls launches the SV160E2 integrated servo motor that incorporates a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single unit. Motor is ideal for both new machinery and retrofit applications.
Nov 11th, 2019
More in Controls & automation
Sigma Trac II
Yaskawa America: Linear Servo Motor Stage
Yaskawa adds the Sigma Trac II series linear servo motors stage to its Sigma-7 servo line. It combines a Yaskawa SGLF2 series linear motor with linear bearings, high resolution absolute optical scale, cable management, and optional bellows to create a turnkey linear stage.
Oct 25th, 2019
CPX-AP-I remote I/O system
Festo: Remote I/O system
Festo introduces the CPX-AP-I remote I/O system designed to improve the performance of mixed valve terminals and I/O systems. It is compatible with most communication protocols, including EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, and EtherCAT.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Specialty hinges
JW Winco: Specialty hinges
JW Winco offers specialty hinges designed for welding onto multi-joint hinges with complex kinematics.
Oct 16th, 2019
Grupo Modelo&rsquo;s Nava Brewery upped production in a flat market by updating its industrial network
Improved Network Enables Higher-Volume Beer Production, Packaging Lines
Grupo Modelo’s Nava Brewery, now owned by Constellation Brands, updated the industrial network to include three separate industrial plant networks for brewing, packaging, and utilities.
Oct 15th, 2019
CU81xx uninterruptible power supply
Beckhoff: Uninterruptible power supply units
Beckhoff introduces the CU81xx uninterruptible power supply (UPS) series with one cable technology that minimizes installation work. Units are designed for universal use in the field.
Oct 15th, 2019
Safe encoder mount
B&R: Safe encoder mount for motors
B&R is equipping its standard motors with a safe encoder mount, making them suitable for all safety applications.
Oct 11th, 2019
ArmorStart ST distributed motor controllers
Allen-Bradley: Motor controllers
Allen-Bradley introduces ArmorStart ST distributed motor controllers with integrated safety that can be mounted directly on a machine, allowing users to implement functional safety with fewer components.
Oct 8th, 2019
EchoPod and EchoTouch reflective ultrasonic liquid level sensors
AutomationDirect: Reflective level sensors
Non-contact EchoPod and EchoTouch reflective ultrasonic liquid level sensors from AutomationDirect feature Flowline’s proprietary Reflective Technology that delivers reliable level measurement in condensing environments.
Oct 4th, 2019
The CP3918 Control Panel offers advanced, intuitive HMI for the XACT-FIL machine through its 19-in. multi-touch screen.
Machine Development Driven by the Latest in Advanced Controls
Whether it’s improving fill accuracy, simplifying changeovers, reducing machine footprint, or making it easier to penetrate specific regional markets, advanced controls technology is the key.
Oct 2nd, 2019
Absolute encoders
Encoder Products: Absolute encoders for harsh environments
Encoder Products’ Model A58HE and Model A58SE are Ethernet-ready, multi-turn absolute encoders designed for harsh factory and plant environments. In addition to EtherCAT® Deterministic Communication, the models also feature PROFINET® communication protocol.
Sep 27th, 2019
The iTrak 5730 on display at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019
Rockwell Readies Next-Gen Intelligent Track System
The smaller footprint iTrak 5730 integrates motion and safety, providing simplified programming and better diagnostics.
Sep 25th, 2019
Pfw 42496 Thumbnail 2 Ef73e663 V3
Inline Drum Motor Reduces Energy Loss
Updated IntelliDrive supports efficiency goals
Sep 25th, 2019