Proportional Isolation Valve

Eclipse applications include liquid and gas delivery, medical, analytical, and industrial automation. In addition, the unique design allows for custom flow profiles.

Features include:

• Patent Pending ceramic sliding seal

• Liquid and air capable

• Inert

• Flow Resolution: 0.19 ml/min water and 0.007 l/min air max @ 30 psig

• Zero dead volume

• Leak Free: <0.05 sccm

• Excellent Linearity: <4% of full-scale

• Repeatability: <0.5% of full travel

• Highly customizable

• Proudly made in the USA

For additional information, go to http://www.clippard.com/link/pwld4793862.







