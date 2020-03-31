John Sinks Named CEO of Magnum Systems

Sinks has been in the industrial business sector for his entire career, with many years of his experience coming from Ingersoll Rand Co. holding various roles from 1989-2007 in sales, marketing, business development and eventually General Manager. He joined RathGibson LLC a leading manufacturer of precision welded tube and pipe for energy and industrial applications in 2008-2013 as Vice President of Energy Products and International Sales. From there he was recruited to Rotation Dynamics Corporation in 2014, an engineering services company that manufactures rubber and urethane products. Most recently holding a President & COO role starting in 2017.

Don Day, General Manager says, “Our team is excited to have John on board; he brings a lot of industry experience and will serve as a great leader to take our company to the next level.”

Sinks holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and received his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL.

“When I was contacted by the recruiter for the CEO opportunity at Magnum Systems and read about the company, I felt it was a perfect fit for my background and experience. I am familiar with the markets served by Magnum Systems. Based on my research of the company, with their strong brands of Smoot pneumatic conveying systems and Taylor packaging machinery, I believe we are well positioned for growth and providing quality solutions for our customers.” says Sinks.

